Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions

Iran's efforts to build long-range ballistic missiles and artillery with a high range can be divided into three periods .

First period : ( 1977 - 1979 )

Second period : During the years of war with Iraq ( 1980 - 1988 )

Third period : since end of war ( since 1988 )

Since the second period , manufacture of rockets and missiles entered a new phase and designing and producing them in a huge number was performed . ( The experience of 8 year war helped Iran to understand the influence of ballistic missiles and missile technology in War , defense strategy which led Iran to unlimited missile defense strategy ).

After the war , Iran tried to develop it's missile technology with the help of foreign experts who were driven from their country or were unemployed .

Solid Fuel :

The main foundation of using this fuel were Oghab and Shahin 2 missiles .

Iran used this technology systematically for it's field artillery which caused producing Fajr , Naze'at and Zelzal artillery groups . Initial efforts were supported by China's technical assistance and technology .
Many Assembly and manufacturing plant were built during the years from 1991 to 1992 . Iran with an incredible speed overtook china and was needless of china in producing .

13910828000454_PhotoL.jpg

Fajr 2

13910828000523_PhotoL.jpg

Fajr 3

Weight : 45 kg (HE Content) _ 90 kg (Warhead) _ 407 kg (Rocket)

Length : 10.45 m (Launcher) _ 5,200 mm (Rocket)

Width : 2.54 m (Launcher)

Height : 3.34 m (Launcher)

Caliber : 240 mm

Maximum range :43 km

3_8902051647_L600.jpg

13910828000465_PhotoL.jpg

Fajr 5

Weight : 90 kg (HE Content) _ 175 kg (Warhead) _ 915 kg (Rocket)

Length : 10.45 m (Launcher) _ 6.485 m (Rocket)

Width : 2.54 m (Launcher)

Height : 3.34 m (Launcher)

Caliber : 333 mm

Effective range : 68&#8211;75 km

01015270naze_at-6.jpg

Naze'at 6

Weight : 130 kg (Warhead) _ 960 kg (Rocket)

Length : 6.29 m

Width : 356 mm

maximum range : 100 km

%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B4%DA%A9_%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C_%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%AE%D8%AA_%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86_10405.jpg

Naze'at 10

Weight : 230 kg (Warhead) _ 1830 kg (Rocket)

Length : 8.02 m

Width : 455 mm

maximum range : 130 km

e329_Zelzal1_a2.jpg

Zelzal 1
The rockets were first exhibited in 1997 . ( produced in 1994 - 1995 ) .
Iran designed zelzal 1 by using the technology of Chinese missiles B-611

Weight : 600 kg (Warhead) _ 2950 ( Total )

Length : 8.32 m

Width : 0.61 m

Range : 150 km

zelzal2.jpg

Zelzal 2

Weight : 3400 kg ( Total )

Range : 210 km

%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B4%DA%A9_%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C_%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%AE%D8%AA_%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86_10408.jpg

800px-Zelzal_3_2012.jpg

Zelzal 3

Zelzal+TEL.jpg

75523_784.jpg

75524_637.jpg

75526_254.jpg

Zelzal-3B

Weight : 3.6 - 3.87 tonnes depending on model

Length : 9 - 9.6 m depending on model

Diameter : 610 mm

Range : 200-250 km depending on model

Launch platform : Transporter erector launcher

In September 1999 Iran showed a new generation of it's Rockets called ( Zelzal 3 ) which had the range of 150 - 200 km .
In 2001 , some unverified reports claimed that the rockets had been equipped with a simple inertial guidance system which increased the range to 400 km .

According to some reports , Iran has armed Hezbollah with theses Rockets also a huge number of them have been delivered to Syria .

Liquid Fuel :

After the war , Iran began testing missiles with liquid fuel including Scud - B missile that had been produced by reverse engineering . The local model of Scud-B was called Shahab 1 that was designed and manufactured again . After shahab 1 , it was shahab 2's turn to be designed and manufactured by using Scud - C .
The last missile of this group is Shahab 3 .
Iran has plans to produce Shahab 4,5,6 however there isn't enough information about them and all is conjecture and speculation, which is expressed by Western intelligence services .

Iran147760413.jpg

IMG_0163.jpg

Shahab 1

111108_iran-missile.grid-10x2.jpg

096e3__17169_737.jpg

Shahab 2

Shahab3-test-fire1.jpg

10_8901290941_L600.jpg

6_8508110216_L600.jpg

7p9fyxefu4brx4r4bb.jpg

Shahab 3

The information of Iranian known missiles will be posted soon ( including Shahab 1,2,3 )

Iranian missiles division :


1.Katyusha :

iranian-rockets.jpg

Comparison of Iranian artillery rockets


174.jpg

Arash

Caliber: 122 mm _ Range: 20.75 km _ Weight : 66.4 kg ( rocket ) _ Warhead : 19.18kg


6847232744_6bea834069.jpg

Falaq

The Falaq-1 rocket : 240 mm _ weight : 111 kg ( rocket ) _ warhead : 50 kg

The Falaq-2 rocket : 333 mm _ weight : 255 kg ( rocket ) _ warhead : 120 kg



Oghab

Weight : 360 kg _ Length : 4.82 m _ Diameter :23 cm _ Range : 34-45 km


2.Artillery rockets :

Tondar 69

Zelzal 1

Zelzal 2

Zelzal 3

13.jpg

9_8807051128_L600.jpg

30709.jpg

30711.jpg

30712.jpg

30713.jpg

30716.jpg

Tondar-69-CSS-81.jpg

Tondar-69/CSS-8

Configuration : 2-stage , solid / Liquid fuel

Weight : 2650 kg

Length : 10.8 m

Diameter : 0.65 m

Max Range : 150 km

Warhead: 190 or 250 kg

3.Short-range ballistic missiles :

Shahab 1

Shahab 2

Fateh-110

13910413130923411_PhotoL.jpg

817939_orig.jpg

817937_orig.jpg

818000_orig.jpg

818015_orig.jpg

Shahab 1

370px-Shahab-1_engine.jpg

Shahab-1 engine


Class : SRBM

Basing : Road-mobile

Length : 10.94 m

Diameter : 0.88 m

Launch Weight :5860 kg

Payload : Single warhead , 985 kg

Warhead : HE , chemical

Propulsion : Liquid propellant

Range : 300 km

800px-Shahab_2_tehran_2012.jpg

179952_559.jpg


Class : SRBM

Basing : Road-mobile

Length : 10.94 or 11.5

Diameter : 0.88 m

Launch Weight : 6095 kg

Payload : 770 kg

Warhead : HE or submunitions

Propulsion : Liquid propellant

Range : 500 kg

In Service : 1997

The Shahab 2 is the Iranian variant of the Russian SS-1D &#8216;Scud C&#8217;. It is a single stage, liquid propelled, short-range ballistic missile. Its maximum range is 500 km and it carries a single warhead with the maximum payload of 770 kg.

The length of the Shahab 2 is disputed. Most believe it is 10.94 m, although one report states a length of 11.25 m. The diameter is 0.88 m and the launch weight is 6,095 kg. The range is 500 km. This missile presumably carries HE, chemical and nuclear warheads, though only HE warheads are known to exist. Reports show that 170 missiles were assembled following the initial test launch trials in 1991.

Preliminary reports from Iran in 1997 discuss the possibility of coastal batteries for the Shahab 2. The Shahab 2 was again tested in July 1998 following its introduction into service in 1997. In 2004, the Shahab 2 became an active participant in all military drills and exercises, being consistently tested with successful results. An additional public test in April 2006 signaled the beginning of a regional war game. The last noted successful test was in November of 2006, indicating the Shahab 2 employed a submunitions warhead. There is a great deal of public relations information from Iran stating that the purpose of these ballistic weapons is for defense only.

Fateh-110-new-TEL.jpg

800px-Fateh-110-parade.jpg

800px-Fateh_110_2012.jpg

179407_646.jpg

179406_467.jpg

179405_760.jpg

179403_977.jpg

Fateh 110

Class : SRBM

Basing : Road-mobile

Length : 8.86 m

Diameter : 0.61 m

Launch Weight : 3450 kg

Payload : 500 kg

Warhead : HE, chemical , submunitions

Propulsion : Single-stage solid propellant

Range : 200-210 km

The Fateh A-110 is a short-range, road-mobile, solid-propellant ballistic missile. It is most likely a modified version of the unguided Zelzal-2, with the addition of control and guidance systems . The Fateh A-110 is designed to replace many of the aging Scud systems currently used in the Middle East. While the program is based in Iran, the missile is believed to incorporate components from Chinese contractors. In 2006 the US Department of the Treasury accused Great Wall Industry, a Chinese Corporation and its partners for playing a lead role in the development of the Fateh missile system.

Iran began developing the Fateh A-110 in 1995. Sources indicate that the missile is 8.86 m long, 0.61 m in diameter, and weighs 3,450 kg. It uses a single-stage solid propellant engine and has a range of 210 km (130 miles), although it is possible that Iran will add extra boosters in order to increase its range to 400 km (249 miles). The missile might be as accurate as 100 m CEP using a combination of inertial guidance and a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) system, though some sources suggest that the accuracy is much lower, as they do not think that the missile is capable of much inflight maneuvering or correction. Iranian sources claim that the weapon has a high degree of accuracy, a claim that would suggest inflight control systems that are not apparent from photos of the missile. It can carry a payload of some 500 kg and is most likely intended to deliver only high explosive, chemical, or submunitions warheads. The possibility remains, however, that Iran could deploy the Fateh A-110 with biological or nuclear warheads.

The first test flight of the Fateh A-110 took place in May 2001, with a second in September of 2002 . A third test was recorded in February 2003. A fourth test was successfully completed during the second Holy Prophet military exercise in November 2006. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard successfully tested the Fateh in January of 2007 during an annual war game. A fifth successful test was completed in September 2007 alongside the Qadr-1 and the Shahab-3. Additionally, unconfirmed reports suggest that at least five more tests have occurred since 2008. During its tests, the Fateh A-110 was fired from a fixed launcher similar to the one used by the Russian S-75 Guideline surface-to-air missile. However, it is more likely that Iran has designed a launch vehicle to make Fateh A-110 road mobile. The launch vehicles are probably converted Scud launchers, trucks, or Zelzal-2 launch vehicles . Reports indicate that the Fateh A-110&#8242;s tactical use is similar to that of a Scud system. Although Iran has improved the missile&#8217;s overall ability, its accuracy makes the Fateh A-110 ineffective against moving military targets. However, the missile is capable of hitting most large military targets such as bases and airfields.

The missile entered low-rate production in October 2002 and initial operational achievement is believed to have occurred in 2004. Syria is known to be developing a similar short-range solid-propellant missile and to have exported a similar design to North Korea. Given their history of technological exchanges and the decreased cost of working together, it is likely that Syria and North Korea are involved with the Fateh A-110 . Unconfirmed reports from 2008 suggest Hezbollah was supplied with Fateh A-110 rockets by Imad Mughniyeh, a recently deceased officer in the organization who reportedly received these weapons from Iran. It is possible that these were some of the Zelzal weapons destroyed in Lebanon by Israeli forces in 2007. Numbers and production information relating to the Fateh A-110 are currently uncertain, yet Iranian media sources claim that facilities have been created to mass produce the weapon. 10

4.Medium-range ballistic missiles :

Shahab 3

Fajr 3 ( missile )

Ashura

Ghadr 110 _ Ghadr 1 _ Ghadr F

Sejjil 1

Sejjil 2


231070_orig.jpg

231018_orig.jpg

231071_orig.jpg

231016_orig.jpg

231031_orig.jpg

N1022192-1848887.jpg

N1022192-1848892.jpg

N1022192-1848895.jpg

Shahab 3

Class : IRBM

Basing : Road-mobile

Length : 16.58 m

Diameter :1.25 or 1.38 m

Launch Weight : 17410 kg

Payload : Single warhead , 1,200 kg

Warhead : Nuclear , HE , chemica l, or submunitions

Propulsion : Single-stage liquid propellant

Range : 1300 kg

In Service : 2003


The Shahab 3 is a medium range, liquid-propellant, road-mobile ballistic missile. The Shahab 3 represents Iran&#8217;s first successful attempt to acquire medium range ballistic missiles that give Iran the capability to threaten targets (like Israel) which lie beyond Iran&#8217;s immediate borders. The original Shahab 3 missile is nearly identical to the North Korean No Dong 1 missile, and almost certainly is based on technology and parts from North Korea. Pakistan has also shared in this technology to build the Hatf 5 missile.North Korea, a country that has long supplied Iran with missiles and missile technology, began development of the No Dong 1 in the mid-1980s. Neither North Korea, nor Iran, nor Pakistan had well-developed missile programs at the time, so it is believed that the original technology came from either Russia or China. It seems likely that the North Koreans borrowed engine designs from the Russian SS-3 (R-5) missile, though the No Dong missile is significantly smaller. The connection to the Russian missile seems likely for two reasons: First, Russia has been known to declassify obsolete missile designs, thus allowing them to fall into other hands. Second, the No Dong missile is believed to use the same fuel and oxidizer as many Russian missiles. Regardless of where the technology came from, the North Koreans almost certainly did not build the missile without some outside guidance, as their limited experience would have required far more initial testing than is believed to have been conducted. Moreover, both Iran and Pakistan invested in the North Korean technology prior to much testing &#8211; a move that they probably would not have made if the success of the technology was uncertain.

Both the No Dong missile and the Shahab 3 missile look much like an over-sized &#8216;Scud&#8217; missile; however, the later missiles represent some major departures that are important from technology and performance perspectives. On the technology side, the missiles use an engine that is similar, but larger than that used on the &#8216;Scud&#8217; missiles. This fact is important because North Korea&#8217;s prior experience was almost entirely gained by modifying &#8211; not redesigning &#8211; &#8216;Scud&#8217; engines. From a performance perspective, the increased size allows for a significantly increased range without making a missile that is too large for TEL-basing. While using a single-stage liquid propellant engine (like a &#8216;Scud&#8217;), the No Dong and the Shahab 3 employ a separating RV unit. The ability to build a two-stage missile (engine + re-entry vehicle) is potentially a significant intermediate step between short-range, low payload missiles (like &#8216;Scuds&#8217;) and much longer-range, heavier payload missiles.

Testing began on the No Dong missiles in 1990. In 1993, it is believed that Iran and Pakistan entered into an agreement with North Korea to buy missiles and/or share the technology. At least one No Dong missile was tested in 1993, and Iran and Pakistan likely sent representatives to witness the test. While Iran initially purchased a great number of the No Dong missiles, international pressure seems to have led to the transfer of only a few missiles. In 1997, engine testing on the Shahab 3 began in Iran, presumably with a small number of No Dong missiles or missile components from North Korea.

The abilities and specifications of the Shahab 3 are largely based upon foreign speculation and aggressive Iranian diplomacy. Iran is known to rename missile programs, exaggerate about missile performance abilities, and declare that untested technologies are operational. To further complicate the problem, it is frequently unclear which versions of the Shahab 3 are referred to by Iranian officials and western intelligence reports. Contrasting reports suggest that the missile is between 15.6 and 16.58 m in length and 1.25 and 1.38 m in diameter. These same reports place the range between 800 and 1300 km with payloads varying between 760 and 1200 kg. The range is likely about 1000 km, but varies widely depending upon the weight of the payload. Heavier and more effective payloads, like those employing first-generation nuclear warheads, would likely have a much shorter range than a smaller unitary HE warhead. The total launch weight is about 17,410 kg.

Most sources suggest that the guidance system of the Shahab 3 is based upon the inertial system used in the &#8216;Scud&#8217; missiles, giving the missile an accuracy of about 2500 m CEP. The Pakistani version, the Hatf 5, is believed to employ Chinese guidance technology that significantly improves accuracy. The Shahab 3 may use similar technology, especially in its later variants, but early versions of the missile likely had very poor accuracy. With an accuracy of 2500 m CEP, the Shahab 3 missile is primarily effective against large, soft targets (like cities).

Warhead options may include biological and chemical weapons, but as ballistic missiles are an expensive and not highly effective method of deploying chemical and biological agents, Iran would presumably favor nuclear or HE warheads for the Shahab 3. Iran&#8217;s nuclear ambitions are no secret, though it is not yet known whether Iran has successfully acquired or built nuclear warheads. The Shahab 3 could use a nuclear warhead similar to the warhead design sold by A.Q. Khan to Libya.

