Why No PAF Response To American Drone Warfare In Waziristan (2002-2015)

Was drone warfare allowed by the Pakistan Military Command in exchange for so0

Remember while growing up we were taught from State Television PTV how our Air Force was the greatest in the world and how our Air Force pilots were the best? Just wondering where this Air Force was while American drones were violating Pakistan’s airspace and murdering civilians in Waziristan between 2002 and 2015?

These cute JF17s they like to shove down our throats, where were they? The F16s?

Not that our blindfolds have finally been removed, it’s about time we accept reality:

1. The Americans were allowed to operate drones in Waziristan at the behest of the GHQ

2. The Air Force would not interfere in American drone operations in Pakistani airspace

3. The military would receive ”aid” from the US in return for this cooperation
 
Military would be thankful of USA for doing the dirty work and taking the blame. America was destined to leave. If Pak army did it they would be stuck with it forever.
 
Military would be thankful of USA for doing the dirty work and taking the blame. America was destined to leave. If Pak army did it they would be stuck with it forever.
What did they accomplish if TTP is still operating to this day.
 
that is such a stupid question to ask.

why Army removed the most successful govt in last 20 year and replace it with the most inept the most corrupts?

answer is the same....mo money in General's accounts
 
that is such a stupid question to ask.

why Army removed the most successful govt in last 20 year and replace it with the most inept the most corrupts?

answer is the same....mo money in General's accounts
For people like me and you it is a very stupid question.

Unfortunately some people still don’t understand this.
 
Shamsi AF base was given to Americans to fly their drones and strike in Waziristan and areas around it.

And the military command were being paid with CSF funds.

Not sure what more tacit approval means.
 
Zardari was the champion of drone attacks. 450+ happened in his era
 
Remember while growing up we were taught from State Television PTV how our Air Force was the greatest in the world and how our Air Force pilots were the best? Just wondering where this Air Force was while American drones were violating Pakistan’s airspace and murdering civilians in Waziristan between 2002 and 2015?

These cute JF17s they like to shove down our throats, where were they? The F16s?

Not that our blindfolds have finally been removed, it’s about time we accept reality:

1. The Americans were allowed to operate drones in Waziristan at the behest of the GHQ

2. The Air Force would not interfere in American drone operations in Pakistani airspace

3. The military would receive ”aid” from the US in return for this cooperation
??
Drones were operated based upon Pakistani ISI intelligence and mostly it was fake intelligence..they were manufacturing fake Taliban leaders and killing them via drones and getting 💰💰💰💰 in return. Trump and USA later realized this scam

Shamsi AF base was given to Americans to fly their drones and strike in Waziristan and areas around it.

And the military command were being paid with CSF funds.

Not sure what more tacit approval means.
Lol you are saying military approval???

The whole nation was in it. There was tactical approval by people of Pakistan (central punjab and sindh) when they voted for PMLN PPPP...the point was as long as Money is partially spent on us we are okay with people dying

Being bombed by foreign country was non issue for voters of punjab and sindh as we were getting 💰💰💰💰💰💰 in return that funded the subsidies and building spree and importa in 2013-2017 era
 
??
Drones were operated based upon Pakistani ISI intelligence and mostly it was fake intelligence..they were manufacturing fake Taliban leaders and killing them via drones and getting 💰💰💰💰 in return. Trump and USA later realized this scam


Lol you are saying military approval???

The whole nation was in it. There was tactical approval by people of Pakistan (central punjab and sindh) when they voted for PMLN PPPP...the point was as long as Money is partially spent on us we are okay with people dying

Being bombed by foreign country was non issue for voters of punjab and sindh as we were getting 💰💰💰💰💰💰 in return that funded the subsidies and building spree and importa in 2013-2017 era
Read statistics. You will know. Asif Zardari was a big beneficiary. Most of the drone attacks happened during his era . Army must be involved, but was under patronage of the big thief from Sindh
 
??
Drones were operated based upon Pakistani ISI intelligence and mostly it was fake intelligence..they were manufacturing fake Taliban leaders and killing them via drones and getting 💰💰💰💰 in return. Trump and USA later realized this scam


Lol you are saying military approval???

The whole nation was in it. There was tactical approval by people of Pakistan (central punjab and sindh) when they voted for PMLN PPPP...the point was as long as Money is partially spent on us we are okay with people dying

Being bombed by foreign country was non issue for voters of punjab and sindh as we were getting 💰💰💰💰💰💰 in return that funded the subsidies and building spree and importa in 2013-2017 era
Well I was saying approval of the military and political leadership.

I think the payment for drones was a million $ for each strike. I am guessing the number here.

While the other aspect of CSF was for logistical support to Americans in Afghanistan.

Good times for the Generals and political leadership.
 
The usual Fauji commentators are absent from this topic
 
Well I was saying approval of the military and political leadership.

I think the payment for drones was a million $ for each strike. I am guessing the number here.

While the other aspect of CSF was for logistical support to Americans in Afghanistan.

Good times for the Generals and political leadership.
No logistics payments was separate

Csf was purely for military and intelligence operations (or drone strikes)

The usual Fauji commentators are absent from this topic
It was for the greater good of the nation (fauji and central punjab rich)

What else will we add
 
The permission was granted by GHQ when Mushy was the Thief of
Army Staff and the rest carried it on until Imran Khan came into power.
This is another reason why the Generals don't like IK they can't make money
by sacrificing the people of Waziristan under IK.
1693151414794.png
 

