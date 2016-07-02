Pakistan Tourism: Information Desk

Jin ki shadi ho gai hay unhay to bhool he jao
. Enjoy these days with your non married friends as much as you can then it would be more of doing it for others, chunnu kay pamper rakh liay, munnu ka doodh rakh lia, wahan to sardi ho gi in sab ki jackets rakh lo, and when it comes to the fun part you will be left with chunnu in your arms because he is too small to do that and obviously you have to take care of him while all others enjoy
.
.
Lolz,
well the married ones do manage some time every year but expecting the ones married in March or May was a bit rude of us as well
Bhabhion na he sari umer dil mein rakhni the baat!!
May be next year but by that time it will be me tied in those chains,, lets see!
I have not decided the places yet, my Kashmiri colleagues suggest Neelam valley, and someone else suggested Toli Peer etc, but I will have to research a bit more and you are right that surely would be covered in more than one trip.
Sure, do it in multiple trips. Start with a trip to Neelum valley and cover all the spots in that area or try to cover as much as possible.
One trip i can recommend in Kashmir will be a trip to Kotli in Azad Kashmir. It is close the border and there are some epic sites to visit in that area. Tatta pani being one of them, I loved it. Plus the river,, it is simply WOW! I have not seen water of such color ANYWHERE! If you have some relative in army that could be great help as you may get decent accommodation in Kotli and also someone who can guide you to surrounding area!! It is a great place to be in.
Yep rightly said, some pictures that Mughal Jee posts here of Punjab are superb really those open fields, mud houses, big trees, tube wells just makes you feel the peace and simplicity those places and residents may hold there
There are so many sites to visit as well apart from those fields (they usually look good on camera only
)
Like Kalarkahar, Salt mines, Raj Katas Palace, For Munro, Soon Skasar valley, Cholistan and Fort Darawar! They are mostly a one or two night trip and are worth visiting at least once in you life. After all, it is your country, you should be able to say that you have been there even if it is not that awesome of a place.
Jin ki shadi ho gai hay unhay to bhool he jao
. Enjoy these days with your non married friends as much as you can then it would be more of doing it for others, chunnu kay pamper rakh liay, munnu ka doodh rakh lia, wahan to sardi ho gi in sab ki jackets rakh lo, and when it comes to the fun part you will be left with chunnu in your arms because he is too small to do that and obviously you have to take care of him while all others enjoy
.
.
Lolz,
well the married ones do manage some time every year but expecting the ones married in March or May was a bit rude of us as well
Bhabhion na he sari umer dil mein rakhni the baat!!
May be next year but by that time it will be me tied in those chains,, lets see!
I have not decided the places yet, my Kashmiri colleagues suggest Neelam valley, and someone else suggested Toli Peer etc, but I will have to research a bit more and you are right that surely would be covered in more than one trip.
Sure, do it in multiple trips. Start with a trip to Neelum valley and cover all the spots in that area or try to cover as much as possible.
One trip i can recommend in Kashmir will be a trip to Kotli in Azad Kashmir. It is close the border and there are some epic sites to visit in that area. Tatta pani being one of them, I loved it. Plus the river,, it is simply WOW! I have not seen water of such color ANYWHERE! If you have some relative in army that could be great help as you may get decent accommodation in Kotli and also someone who can guide you to surrounding area!! It is a great place to be in.
Yep rightly said, some pictures that Mughal Jee posts here of Punjab are superb really those open fields, mud houses, big trees, tube wells just makes you feel the peace and simplicity those places and residents may hold there
There are so many sites to visit as well apart from those fields (they usually look good on camera only
)
Like Kalarkahar, Salt mines, Raj Katas Palace, For Munro, Soon Skasar valley, Cholistan and Fort Darawar! They are mostly a one or two night trip and are worth visiting at least once in you life. After all, it is your country, you should be able to say that you have been there even if it is not that awesome of a place.