Pakistan Tourism: Information Desk

I have studied the details but it is good to know the ground realities from someone who have visited the place in person. Various sites to give some details of the situation there but the authenticity can be judged that there is one site that gives the travel time from Mansehra to Chillas as 5 hours. It is easily much more than this via MNJC road. So i think it will be appropriate to ask someone how have "been there done that"

Otherwise i will be traveling with friends (not family) so will manage even if we do not get any such facility

You won't find any four, five-star lodging there but it is not wild either. You can get huts and tents on rent depending on how you'd prefer to do it. Plenty of hut sites have been built there and all of them offer tents and tenting space for rent. Some huts are doable, others are not bad and they are all pretty cheap. Do try to book them in advance though, it's tourist season there. You'll also have a couple of khokas to buy snacks from; chips, biscuits, soft drinks, etc. These khokas also have satellite phones and provide phone services for nominal charges. Of course you can try taking a UPhone and a Telenor sim and try your luck with the signals at 'call point' but I always prefer the khoka near my hut rather than the 10-15 min walk to the call point (the view from there though is pretty spectacular).Of course. Every hut site has its cooks, kitchen and dinning room; tea, meals, snacks, etc. available almost round the clock. However, the food is not great and pretty expensive (that's how they make money) but it's easily doable, especially when your group is just friends. You even get food at the Base Camp View Point, albeit a plate of mash ki daal will cost you around Rs.600.You know it.I'll give you some pointers off the top of my head.Chillas and Diamir (unbeknownst to many) are EXTREMELY hot during this time of the year. Unless it's overcast it'll be pretty unbearable, do not take this lightly. So take a car with good air conditioning. I'm assuming you'll take the Naran route over the Babusar Pass? If not, then do so. This way you'll have good weather and temps from Mansehra till Babusar and then only 2-3 hours of travel time from Babusar to Raikot, through Chillas and Diamir's heat. You'll need this bearable drive because you'll be trekking pretty soon.Next, try to reach Raikot early in the morning, there are multiple reasons for this. Firstly, the drive, due to reasons mentioned above, becomes tolerable. There is just one hotel at the bridge ("Shangrila Hotel & Restaurant", original no?) and it does not have electricity very often, so usually no cold water or reprieve from the heat there either. You should have a hearty breakfast/brunch here because the trek ahead is 4-6 hrs long (depending on how good you are) and will not offer any food (except at one shabby little khoka, but I'll get to it later). Do not listen to the guides and locals when they say that the trek is only an hour and a half long. Since you wouldn't have had any phone signals since leaving Naran, it would also be a good idea to call your hut guy from this hotel to confirm your arrival and rendezvous. Since it's your first time, I'd advise asking the hut guy before hand to arrange a guide (and porters if need be) to accompany you guys on the trek, from jeep point onwards at least (although the trek is very straightforward, non-technical and easy). You'll hire a jeep from the Hotel's parking lot which will take you up till the Jeep Point. The jeeps usually don't run mid-day during this season because you just can't begin your trek in that heat. So again either you arrive early in the morning or wait till around 3-4pm to leave the hotel. I'd again advise choosing the early morning window because you do not want to be trekking in the dark. You also cannot trek on empty stomachs and if you don't get a chance to eat at the Shangrila Hotel then there is a khoka sort of a restaurant 15, 20min after you get off your jeep, but this will be your last chance since there is nothing for another 4-5 hours until you reach Fairy Meadows. So arrive early at Raikot, have a good breakfast, take the 1.5 hr long jeep ride to Jeep Point, start your trek and climb up into cooler climate before mid-day.Lastly, the local jeep and hut operators can be a bit iffy at times (recent commercialisation in a historically downtrodden area and what not), so try not to depend too much on them and verbally confirm all arrangements exactly beforehand, e.g. rent, food prices, etc., etc. Do make the 1.5-2 hr trek to the base camp view point, it's pretty cool. Apart from that have fun, it's not some extreme trip, it's pretty tame. Lemme know if you have any other questions.