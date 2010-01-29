What's new

Whatever

WebMaster said:
Good luck!

ye larki kon hai in avatar? Miss Pakistan?
Click to expand...

Yup, Miss Pakistan, Ayesha Gilani. :)

5435dead893c37dd052419c846b93627.jpg


lol
 
Was about to go to a trek to himalayas tomrrow...!!! unfortunately my evil boss have messed up my plans now..!! so in a baad baad moood now..!!!!!!!!
 
afriend said:
Was about to go to a trek to himalayas tomrrow...!!! unfortunately my evil boss have messed up my plans now..!! so in a baad baad moood now..!!!!!!!!
Click to expand...

LOL let him know what is at stake. Take him with you. :lol:
 
WebMaster said:
So this is my attempt to get latest info on members here. Aur sunao kiya horaha hai!!:police: :)

Ajj forum mein kia phada howa.. :woot::lol:

Aur Murad saab kahan hain?:D
Click to expand...

kya hogaya webby? aaj itnay happy happy mood mein kaisay?

aaj bhabhi salan mein mirchi dalna bhool gayein thien kya?? :woot::D
 
WebMaster said:
So this is my attempt to get latest info on members here. Aur sunao kiya horaha hai!!
Click to expand...

Wah Gee Wah! Aaj Webbi Baray Khush nazar aarahain hain!

I bet it can be tracked to this >> :chilli:

or maybe aaj bhabi nay daant nahi pilaai hogi is leyay baray khush khush phir rahain hain :lol:

WebMaster said:
So this is my attempt to get latest info on members here.
Click to expand...

Nice I like this Idea :agree: ..... the other Biggies/ supremos i.e. Aasim and AM seem so cold and distant :frown: Why O Why?

See, I have this thing with Aasim, where I think he's in a cold war with me or something, I write and ...... its like calling up GOD on the phone and expecting an answer... ha ha ha, so whatever, and he doesnt answer, but I'm like... Ceeul man, thats nice, and its like he's this guy sitting across the bar in the distant shadows, with a cowl on his head and only his embery eyes, watching me......just watching me.......

^ ???? ha ha ha !

WebMaster said:
Ajj forum mein kia phada howa
Click to expand...

Aaj yay phadda hua kay as usaul whenever I come upon some page I find myself repeating >> another one bites the dust!!, I mean I saw today that Coolyo and ANGRZ_G_K_JAILER got banned? I'm not sure what happened there :undecided:

WebMaster said:
Aur Murad saab kahan hain?
Click to expand...

Kahan hongay, most definitely peeping on some HAAT Chicks somewhere ;) :lol: He has the ever green heart of a 16 year old dude! Khuda hamesha unkay jawan dil ka saath hamaray saath rakkhay! Amen!

owais.usmani said:
kya hogaya webby? aaj itnay happy happy mood mein kaisay?

aaj bhabhi salan mein mirchi dalna bhool gayein thien kya??
Click to expand...

Thats what I was thinkin as well.

Whatever the cause for this nice change + euphoria, its a welcome change :agree: plus I hope Aasim and AM also come out of their distant retreats from us poor souls' companies! Amen!
 
HONA KYA HAI bus kuch posting kuch saber or kuch khoon jalaya hay.or mushraff ke mazy hai ajj kal dekho or hum yahaan merny waly ho chuky
 

Similar threads

Ahmet Pasha
  • Locked
Me VS Karachiwala bhai jaans(Karachiite kehta hun to unko ghussa/bura lagta hai)
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Moonlight
Moonlight
B
Sheikh Hasina and the Future of Democracy in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
183
Black_cats
B
cocomo
The intercept publicizes contents of the leaked Cypher
Replies
0
Views
1K
cocomo
cocomo
GumNaam
African Americans are facing genocide
Replies
4
Views
911
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Imran Khan
The Story Behind Pakistan's Feminism Of The 70s And 80s
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt

Latest posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom