Islamabad High Court has banned Valentine’s Day celebration all across the country today.The court passed an order regarding this after hearing a petition calling for Valentine’s Day to be banned since it is not part of Muslim tradition.The court order states that any Valentine’s day related activities and festivities will not be allowed to be held in public places. The order also imposed a similar bar on official level as well. The media, both electronic and print, have been cautioned against giving any coverage to the ‘day of love.’The information ministry, PEMRA chairman, Federal government and chief commissioner have all been directed to submit a reply in this regard within the next 10 days.Valentine’s Day has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided,” Pakistani President Mamnoon HussainIt should be mentioned that last year, Mamnoon Hussain also stated that Valentine’s Day has no part in our culture and that it is a western tradition that we could do without.