Pakistani Nationalist said: Jigs can u explain Turk involvement in sabra upgrade.......It looks cool.

And why didnt u go for abrams?ur in NATO and could access it easily or anyother tank instead of M-60s? and will rest 750 M60s be upgraded also?

Thanks Click to expand...

Well sure we first choose the MK-II there are 3 MKs. 688 million dollar contract was signed for the upgrade of 170 M-60A3 tanks to Sabra MK-II level.The tanks were upgraded by the Turkish military's 2nd Main Maintenance Center with Israeli cooperation. All the systems except the armor package were built under license with technology transfer in Turkey.So that was the story of the Sabra and no i don't believe we plan on upgrading our Remaining M60s. We are making our own new Altay tank and it will probably replace all the M-48/M-60 variants in service. We also operate 398 Leopard 1Ts which are upgraded by us they use a much more advanced fire control system. These along with the Leopard 2A4s which are undergoing the same fire control system upgrade. (this one being more advanced) Should hold us till we get our Altay tanks. Plus the Abrams has a turbine engine that burns fuel like no other. In iraq they had to follow them around with fuel trucks. The engine gives them very good performance at the cost of fuel and range.Official Altay tank concept.