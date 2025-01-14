ghazi52
Safeguarding the Seas: An Interview with Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan NavyJanuary 14, 2025
Interview
Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy
In a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, maritime security has emerged as a cornerstone of global stability. The Pakistan Navy, under the command of Admiral Naveed Ashraf, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the Arabian Sea and enhancing regional maritime collaboration.
Admiral Ashraf, a distinguished naval leader with decades of strategic and operational expertise, has been instrumental in shaping the future direction of Pakistan’s maritime defense strategy.
In this exclusive interview with Defense Arabia, Admiral Ashraf discusses the strategic partnership between Pakistan and GCC countries, the Pakistan Navy’s defense diplomacy initiatives, and its role in multinational security frameworks like the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). He sheds light on the technological advancements shaping the future of naval warfare, the significance of collaborative maritime exercises such as AMAN, and the growing influence of Pakistan-China naval cooperation. From emerging threats to transformational technologies, the conversation offers profound insights into the evolving nature of maritime defense and Pakistan Navy’s ambitions for 2030 and beyond.
- Considering the close strategic ties between Pakistan and GCC nations, how do you envision future collaborative efforts in addressing potential maritime security threats?
The maritime security environment of our region is rapidly transforming and we feel that through effective collaborative maritime security architecture with GCC Navies, we can amicably handle these emerging threats and challenges.
2. Other than AMAN, what are the other initiatives that the Pakistan Navy has taken in terms of its defence diplomacy with GCC/ African Navies and coast guards?
PN, through naval diplomacy with GCC/ African Navies and Coast Guard of various nations, contributes to the nation’s foreign policy objectives by showing Pakistan’s flag in countries far and wide; through Key Leadership Engagements; Navy to Navy Expert Level Staff Talks (ELSTs); Overseas Deployments (OSDs), participation in bilateral/ multilateral maritime exercises, Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief missions and undertaking Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations of stranded affectees from conflict zones.
In this regard, we have formally established Navy to Navy ELSTs mechanism with 23 Navies across the globe to pursue bilateral collaboration in a structured manner covering operational, training and technical cooperation aspects. PN Ships also regularly undertake port calls to Far East, Africa, Arabian Gulf. Mediterranean and Europe.
3. In today’s world of instability: how Pakistan Navy is maintaining a balance? What are your advice to Arab military leaders? How they can bring peace and stability in the region?
The geopolitical environment of our region is changing rapidly especially due to ongoing Israeli aggression. The already volatile maritime security environment coupled with diverse range of traditional and non-traditional maritime threats necessitates a robust, adaptive and technologically advanced Navy with well- trained human resource. Therefore, Pakistan Navy is envisioned to be a technologically adaptive force while maintaining its deterrent capability against both traditional and non-traditional threats.
To answer the second part of your question, I believe that maritime nations must continue to collaborate and channelize efforts towards enhancing maritime security, contribute towards capacity building of other navies and learn from each other experiences.
4. Pakistan has been a key contributor to Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and has also established its own Regional maritime Security Patrols (RMSP), Can you highlight Pakistan Navy’s contributions in Collaborative Maritime Security?
First of all, thank you for recognizing Pakistan Navy’s efforts towards collaborative security framework of CMF. Pakistan Navy has long and successful tradition in cooperating with international partners. We believe that the magnitude and diversity of threats and challenges in maritime domain is such that no country has the wherewithal to tackle them alone. Therefore, Collaborative maritime security has become an imperative for ensuring maritime security. Our key principle is to keep the maritime environment safe against non-traditional threats and effectively contribute towards maintenance of vital sea lanes in the Arabian Sea, to our best abilities despite being a moderate Navy.
I believe that enhanced naval cooperation with other navies will help ensure maritime security in the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions. PN contributions in CTF-150, CTF-151, conduct of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSPs) and regular participation in bi/ tri-lateral events, Ex AMAN, AMAN Dialogue, all point in the same direction.
5. With a number of new assets now achieving their ‘full operational capability’, what is the outlook of Pakistan Navy fleet by 2030?
By 2030, we shall have all new, modern and potent platforms backed up numerous force multipliers like Jet LRMPs, UCAVS, VTOLs, etc., enabling us to maintain deterrence, stability and maritime prosperity in the Arabian Sea. I envision our RMSP initiative to have broader footprint. Moreover, I also see AMAN to expand and become a wider global event attracting more participants from afar and wide.
6. What new and emerging technologies do you consider vital for the Navy to acquire in order to maintain its effectiveness?
The character of war has transformed with the use of smarter technologies such as drones, unmanned vehicles, artificial intelligence, supersonic/hypersonic missiles, glide vehicles and loitering munitions etc. To keep up with rapidly evolving technological domain, PN has tailored its developmental strategy and procurement’s while directing R&D efforts towards induction of smarter future technologies. We’ve made significant strides in developing and inducting unmanned aerial systems in the Navy and also integrating them with the naval operations. We are currently operating mix bag of tactical to MALE UAVs. These UAVs are primarily employed for surveillance purposes, significantly enhancing our capabilities in maritime domain awareness. We are also working to figure out how best Al can be used to our advantage, especially in decision support systems.
7. How will Pakistan Navy’s Hangor Submarine project will bring stability in the maritime arena? How do you perceive Pakistan China naval collaboration in the future?
Hangor submarines will significantly enhance Pakistan’s naval capabilities. These submarines will provide improved stealth, maneuverability and firepower, allowing our Navy to execute a wider range of ops effectively. With advanced sensors and weapons systems, Hangor subs will strengthen our operational readiness and enhance our ability to deny access to adversaries in contested waters.
To answer the second part of your question, PN and PLA(N) enjoy close collaboration across multiple domains and I believe that our bilateral relations with PLA(N) will further flourish in future as well.
8. How have the AMAN series evolved since its inception in 2007, and what makes this edition stand out from previous ones?
The level and number of participants in multinational maritime exercise AMAN has exponentially grown since 2007. In the last edition of 2023, Pakistan hosted 50 nations, and this time we expect even more participation from the nuvies across the globe. We used to have International Maritime Conference (IMC) as an adjunct event, which has now evolved into AMAN Dialogue signifying the need to have more pragmatic, practitioner-centric discussion among naval leadership of regional as well as extra regional navies on issues surrounding maritime domain.
9. Could you elaborate on the significance of the inaugural AMAN Dialogue, and what outcomes do you hope to achieve through this forum?
AMAN Dialogue is an evolved form of erstwhile International Maritime Conference that used to be an adjunct event to Ex AMAN. However, AMAN Dialogue will be more ‘practitioner-centric’ exchange of views. The Dialogue seeks to: promote shared understanding of maritime security issues and challenges confronting the region and their linkages with blue economy; and deliberate efficacy of existing mechanisms for maritime cooperation and need to adopt innovative solutions to address evolving challenges at sea.
Source:
https://english.defensearabia.com/s...hief-of-the-naval-staff-of-the-pakistan-navy/