Aman International Navel Exercises

Iran will indeed participate in the AMAN-2025 International Naval Exercise, hosted by the Pakistan Navy from February 7 to 11, 2025. This confirmation was made by Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, during his recent visit to Islamabad, where he engaged in discussions with high-ranking Pakistani officials.
Key Details About AMAN-2025
- Purpose of the Exercise:
- The AMAN exercises aim to enhance maritime security through international collaboration. Key focuses include countering terrorism, preventing piracy, and executing search and rescue missions. The drills will involve various naval operations such as live-fire exercises and humanitarian assistance efforts.
- Participation:
- AMAN-2025 will see participation from multiple countries, including notable naval powers like the U.S., China, Russia, the U.K., Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. This diverse participation underscores the exercise's significance in promoting regional cooperation and interoperability among navies.
- Diplomatic Context:
- Iran's involvement in AMAN-2025 follows a series of diplomatic and military interactions with Pakistan, aimed at addressing mutual security concerns along their shared border. This collaboration has been further solidified through joint exercises and agreements focused on counterterrorism.
- Inaugural AMAN Dialogue:
- Alongside the naval exercise, the inaugural AMAN Dialogue will take place, providing a forum for senior naval leaders to discuss maritime security challenges and strategies for cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.
- Historical Significance:
- The AMAN series of exercises has been conducted biennially since 2007, with AMAN-2025 marking its ninth edition. The exercise serves as a platform for participating nations to unite against maritime threats and enhance their operational capabilities.