Power Plays in IOR: US-India Cooperation vs Pakistan’s Naval Evolution

In this engaging and insightful session, I sit down with Vice Admiral Muhammad Haroon (Retd) and Captain Adeeb Safvi (Retd) — two decorated veterans of the Pakistan Navy — to explore the emerging maritime threats facing Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
We dive deep into the strategic implications of growing US-India defense cooperation, especially in the context of their Indo-Pacific partnership aimed at countering China — and what it means for Pakistan’s maritime security.
The discussion sheds light on how Pakistan is adapting to this changing power dynamic by modernizing its naval fleet, strengthening its submarine capabilities, and redefining its naval doctrine in response to the evolving geopolitical landscape.
