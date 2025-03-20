What's new

DIRECTOR GENERAL PUBLIC RELATIONS PAKISTAN NAVY PRESS RELEASE

PN & Russian Federation Navy (RFN) conducted bilateral naval Ex Arabian Monsoon-VI in NAS.
PN Destroyer, Offshore Patrol Vessel, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), a Maritime Patrol Aircraft & UAV participated in the exercise alongside RFN ships.

1742448995900.jpeg


Key highlight was participation of PAF fighter aircraft in various serials. Exercise featured multi-faceted maritime warfare serials & coordinated patrol,
aimed at enhancing interoperability & demonstrating joint commitment to countering common maritime security threats.


1742449047421.jpeg


Earlier, RFN ships were hosted at Karachi, where cross-ship visits, harbour drills & table-top discussions were conducted.
RFN delegates also called on senior Pakistan Navy officials & paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.
 
YAQEEN: Paying homage to the visionaries whose unshakeable conviction made Pakistan a reality.

Pakistan Navy's salute on Pakistan Resolution Day

https://twitter.com/x/status/1903630340637212979
 
CNS Adm Naveed Ashraf chaired Command & Staff Conference of PN held at NHQ. Participants assessed evolving maritime situation in the region with focus on national security, geostrategic affairs & combat readiness. Progress on ongoing PN projects & future plans also reviewed.

1744371175178.jpeg


CNS emphasized imp of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter traditional & non-traditional threats in maritime domain & appreciated efforts in acquiring advanced platforms & technologies, expressing confidence in Ops prep to safeguard maritime frontiers.

https://twitter.com/x/status/1910618356492742829
 

