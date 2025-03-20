DIRECTOR GENERAL PUBLIC RELATIONS PAKISTAN NAVY PRESS RELEASE

JeremyVickers
PN & Russian Federation Navy (RFN) conducted bilateral naval Ex Arabian Monsoon-VI in NAS.
PN Destroyer, Offshore Patrol Vessel, Fast Attack Craft (Missile), a Maritime Patrol Aircraft & UAV participated in the exercise alongside RFN ships.
Key highlight was participation of PAF fighter aircraft in various serials. Exercise featured multi-faceted maritime warfare serials & coordinated patrol,
aimed at enhancing interoperability & demonstrating joint commitment to countering common maritime security threats.
Earlier, RFN ships were hosted at Karachi, where cross-ship visits, harbour drills & table-top discussions were conducted.
RFN delegates also called on senior Pakistan Navy officials & paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan by laying a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.
