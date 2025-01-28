AMAN 2025: Naval Diplomacy with Strategos – Igniting the Divine Spark of Cooperation

Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2008
- Messages
- 1,671
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
#SAG_Analysis #PakistanNavy #AMAN2025 #NavalDiplomacy #PakistanNavy #MaritimeSecurity #RegionalCooperation
In this insightful interview, we delve into the world of naval diplomacy with two distinguished guests:
Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Haroon, former Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan
Captain (r) Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi
We discuss the significance of the AMAN exercise, a landmark initiative launched during Admiral Haroon's tenure as Vice Chief of Naval Staff.
Admiral Haroon provides valuable insights into the conceptual framework of AMAN, explaining its core objectives and how it was designed to foster closer ties between navies, even those with differing perspectives.
Captain Safvi emphasizes the critical role of the AMAN exercise in promoting dialogue and exchange of ideas within the maritime domain.
In this insightful interview, we delve into the world of naval diplomacy with two distinguished guests:
Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Haroon, former Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan
Captain (r) Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi
We discuss the significance of the AMAN exercise, a landmark initiative launched during Admiral Haroon's tenure as Vice Chief of Naval Staff.
Admiral Haroon provides valuable insights into the conceptual framework of AMAN, explaining its core objectives and how it was designed to foster closer ties between navies, even those with differing perspectives.
Captain Safvi emphasizes the critical role of the AMAN exercise in promoting dialogue and exchange of ideas within the maritime domain.