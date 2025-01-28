What's new

AMAN 2025: Naval Diplomacy with Strategos – Igniting the Divine Spark of Cooperation

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 15, 2008
Messages
1,671
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
#SAG_Analysis #PakistanNavy #AMAN2025 #NavalDiplomacy #PakistanNavy #MaritimeSecurity #RegionalCooperation
In this insightful interview, we delve into the world of naval diplomacy with two distinguished guests:

Vice Admiral (r) Muhammad Haroon, former Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan
Captain (r) Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi
We discuss the significance of the AMAN exercise, a landmark initiative launched during Admiral Haroon's tenure as Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

Admiral Haroon provides valuable insights into the conceptual framework of AMAN, explaining its core objectives and how it was designed to foster closer ties between navies, even those with differing perspectives.

Captain Safvi emphasizes the critical role of the AMAN exercise in promoting dialogue and exchange of ideas within the maritime domain.

 
.

Similar threads

Bill Longley
Evolution and Development of Pakistani Navy’s Thought and Culture
Replies
0
Views
231
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Depth Charge: Admiral Tasnim’s Retelling of the 1971 Submarine Hunt
Replies
0
Views
235
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
Development of Pakistan Navy strategic Thought and Resilience
Replies
0
Views
274
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
ghazi52
Safeguarding the Seas: An Interview with Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff
Replies
0
Views
272
ghazi52
ghazi52
Bill Longley
Secrets of the Deep, The Untold Stories
Replies
0
Views
479
Bill Longley
Bill Longley

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom