Naval Forces - International Forum for Maritime Power

Interview with Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy.​

The Pakistan Navy (PN) is continuing to progress through an important stage in its strategic development, growing as a regional naval power with new capabilities and new partnerships emerging. The region – Indian Ocean Region (IOR) – in which the PN operates is also growing in importance, as security challenges with global implications encourage greater presence at sea from regional and extra-regional navies. In an exclusive interview conducted in the Netherlands on 15 October 2024, Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T Bt provided insights into the current state of the naval service and delivered a number of arguments suggesting that the navy will be able to transform into a highly capable force with special emphasis on optimum battle preparedness and professional competence. Naval Forces learned that the PN reviewed and practised its operational plans, and re-aligned its force development and employment strategies to reflect the evolving threats and challenges.​



The Pakistan Navy received their latest surface asset, the second OPV 2600 as part of a series of two units, in December 2024. Named PNS Yamama (274), the new patrol vessel follows the first-in-class PNS Hunain which was delivered to the surface fleet in summer 2024. The handover ceremony for the PNS Yamama (271) took place at Damen Shipyards Group’s facilities at Constanta in Romania. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)​ Naval Forces: First of all, what are the main challenges ahead for the PN in the 2020s?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: Prepare and be ready for both conventional and unconventional warfare by which means, maritime security operations, perform in a regional conflict and third one is conventional warfare. The PN has to perform 24/7 and ensure security and stability in [its area of responsibility]. If conflict in Middle East expands, it would surely have effects at sea. We have to ensure that trade routes south of our coast remain safe and secure. We have to operate in a contested maritime space.



[Ed.: The PN is playing a very crucial role in maritime security, maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as providing necessary assistance to the global maritime community in international and regional waters especially in the most effected Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb areas for the safety and security of international trade in the Indian Ocean. The PN is fully aware of its international obligations and utilises both kinetic and non-kinetic means to ensure peace in its area of responsibility that also includes international coordination and engagements.]​

Naval Forces: The PN has a long and successful-tradition in cooperating with international partners. Do you agree that intensifying naval cooperation with other major naval fleets will help ensure maritime security in the Arabian Sea and adjacent regions?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: Of course, there is no second opinion on that: [CTF-]150, 151, regular participation in bi-/tri-lateral events, Exercise AMAN, AMAN Dialogue – all point in the same direction.



[Ed.: Of CMF’s (Combined Maritime Forces) three Combined Task Forces (CTFs) – 150, 151 and 152 – the PN has contributed to CTF-150 (responsible for maritime security) on eleven occasions and CTF-151 (maritime piracy) on eight occasions, and has been the second-largest overall contributor to CMF operations to date.]



Naval Forces: Pakistan’s next great challenge is the 9th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-25 in the North Arabian Sea in February 2025. How is the fleet preparing for this?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: We are well-prepared, it is [indeed] the 9th exercise of the series. AMAN Dialogue will also be conducted as an adjunct to Exercise AMAN.



[Ed.: The PN has been organising the AMAN series of exercises (meaning ‘Peace’) biennially since 2007 in Karachi and the North Arabia Sea.]​

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is a key strategic and economic theatre, critical for its diplomatic, military and regional engagements. The Pakistan Navy will need naval partnerships to address new challenges and strengthen its capabilities ranging from anti-submarine warfare to maritime domain awareness. (Map: Carnegie Europe)​

Naval Forces: Will you prepare the exercise together with international partners? Who will participate in the exercise?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: We are fully prepared for Exercise AMAN. Regional and extra-regional countries will participate in the exercise.

[Ed.: The broad schedule of Exercise AMAN includes a Harbour Phase (07 to 09 February) and a Sea Phase (10 to 11 February 2025), with the latter consisting of an International Fleet Review (IFR) and operational demonstration by Special Operation Forces (SOF), as well as Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) and Marine teams. Around 50 international maritime/naval fleets will take in the event.]



Naval Forces: What are the main objectives of the exercise?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: The main objective of Exercise AMAN is to foster regional cooperation for maintenance of good order at sea, improving interoperability, share experiences, understand each other and exhibit united resolve against maritime threats.



Naval Forces: The Pakistan Government decided to increase short-term defence spending and boost the Armed Forces‘ reaction capabilities, particularly in the naval maritime domain. To what extent does the PN benefit from this decision?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: As I mentioned earlier, naval forces – especially in developing countries – are compelled to look for economical and cost-effective solutions for their security needs due to restrictions and high cost of modern military technology. Therefore, the Government of Pakistan’s decision to increase short-term defence spending in [the] maritime domain will definitely provide an edge to [the] PN to modernise its existing wherewithal as per the situational dictates while remaining within the confines of our budgetary allocations.



Naval Forces: Do you expect further adjustment in the field of power projection in particular?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: To be fair, the PN would like to be an effective player in maintaining security and stability [in the] region. We shall acquire all such capabilities to play our part effectively to this end.



[Ed.: The Indian Ocean Region (IOR), in which the PN operates is growing in importance, as security challenges with global implications encourage greater presence at sea from regional and extra-regional navies.]

Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M) T Bt in an interview with Naval Forces Editor-in-Chief Stefan Nitschke on 15 October 2024 in Amsterdam. (Photo: Mönch Group)



Naval Forces: Among Pakistan’s main power projection assets are submarines of different origin and technology. How do you forecast the PN’s needs in the underwater warfare domain in the 2025 and beyond?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: Pakistan signed a deal with China for [the] acquisition of eight Hangor class [SSKs]. These will provide enough underwater warfighting capability, beyond 2025.



Naval Forces: To what extent do you foresee greater interaction with international partners – in the military and in industry – to shape the submarine flotilla for new roles in the 2020s?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: In order to effectively maintain and sustain the operations of [the submarine] force, TOT [transfer of technology] is firmly embedded in our contracts. Four [Hangor class submarines] are being constructed (at a) shipyard [in Pakistan]. That would allow us to have [the] necessary know-how and expertise to support operations of our [submarine force] in future.



[Ed.: The Hangor class submarines are a class of SSKs currently being manufactured by a joint-partnership of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW).]



Naval Forces: To what extent is the Pakistan Air Arm contributing to the Navy’s strategy to further strengthen its multi-dimensional warfare capabilities?



Admiral Naveed Ashraf: Our naval arm plays a crucial role in conducting maritime surveillance, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. In order to enhance our naval aviation capabilities, jet LRMPAs [long-range maritime patrol aircraft] are being inducted for high-speed surveillance in addition to existing ‘marinised’ ATR-2s. Additionally, unmanned aerial systems have also been inducted to enhance our MDA and precision strike capabilities.



(The first Embraer Lineage 1000E jet LRMPA will be introduced into service in 2026.)





​



In September 2021, the Pakistan Navy launched its first new long-range maritime patrol aircraft, named "Sea Sultan", in Karachi. A variant of a Brazilian-made Embraer passenger jet, the new platform is intended to replace the remaining six Lockheed Martin P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft in service with the Pakistan Naval Air Arm since 1996. (Photo: Pakistan Navy)​

PNS Haibat (1028), a missile-carrying fast attack craft based on Chinese design, is being deployed for maritime patrol, search-and-rescue and anti-piracy missions. (Photo: Pakistan Navy)​

We ensure that we get the [Hangor class diesel-electric attack (SSK) submarines from China] as per stipulated timelines, jet aircraft are inducted well in time, weapons and sensors are replaced as per evolving dictates of warfare. We continuously – and frequently – review our development strategy.