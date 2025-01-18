PAKISTAN NAVY PARTICIPATION IN EXERCISE " SEA WARRIOR 7 "

Major Yasir
Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami visited Qatar and attended the concluding ceremony of Bilateral Exercise “Sea Warrior 7” as the Chief Guest.
The exercise was conducted by Qatari Special Naval Forces and Pakistan Navy Special Service Group ( N ). The exercise focused on maritime raids, counter-piracy operations, tactical diving using combat swimmers, fast rope descents and deploying inflatable boats from helicopters.
On the sidelines of exercise, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff also called on the military leadership of Qatar. During meetings with Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, Staff Major Gen (Sea) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Joint Special Forces Brig Gen Mohamed Zayed Al-Obtaibi and Deputy Chief of Staff for Joint Operations; matters of maritime security, bilateral collaborations and training were discussed.
