What's new

PAKISTAN NAVY PARTICIPATION IN EXERCISE " SEA WARRIOR 7 "

Major Yasir

Major Yasir

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
13
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1737178310442.png

1737178244016.png

1737178210058.png

1737178349752.png

1737178413904.png


1737178173166.png


Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami visited Qatar and attended the concluding ceremony of Bilateral Exercise “Sea Warrior 7” as the Chief Guest.

The exercise was conducted by Qatari Special Naval Forces and Pakistan Navy Special Service Group ( N ). The exercise focused on maritime raids, counter-piracy operations, tactical diving using combat swimmers, fast rope descents and deploying inflatable boats from helicopters.

On the sidelines of exercise, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff also called on the military leadership of Qatar. During meetings with Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, Staff Major Gen (Sea) Abdullah bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Joint Special Forces Brig Gen Mohamed Zayed Al-Obtaibi and Deputy Chief of Staff for Joint Operations; matters of maritime security, bilateral collaborations and training were discussed.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/DgprNavy

#PakistanNavy #PakNavy #Pakistan #Navy #AMAN25 #AMAN2025 #AMANDialogue #Qatar #maritimesecurity
 
.

Similar threads

Bill Longley
Development of Pakistan Navy strategic Thought and Resilience
Replies
0
Views
255
Bill Longley
Bill Longley
ghazi52
'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise
Replies
2
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
The Strange Missed Opportunities In The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Deployment
Replies
2
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Signalian
Forging a Stronger Bond: The Pakistan Army's Vital Role in Strengthening Pakistan-China Relations
Replies
1
Views
1K
The Terminator
The Terminator
SeaEagle
Chinese and Singaporean Navies Conduct Joint Exercise in the South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
658
SeaEagle
SeaEagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom