India Enhances Naval Power with Commissioning of Advance Vessels

On January 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the commissioning of three advanced naval platforms at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This event introduced the destroyer, the stealth frigate, and the submarineto the Indian Navy’s fleet. The simultaneous commissioning of a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine reflects India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its maritime capabilities.Source: Surat commenced her maiden sea trials. Named after the vibrant city of Gujarat, Surat epitomizes its rich maritime heritage and pivotal role in India's nautical legacy. Constructed by MDL , Surat stands as a glorious testament of AatmanirbharBharat - GOIINS Surat, a Project 15B class destroyer, is the fourth and final vessel of its class. Named after the city of Surat, this ship highlights advancements in India’s shipbuilding capabilities. INS Surat features artificial intelligence (AI) integration, designed to improve operational efficiency and decision-making. Equipped with modern weapon systems and stealth features, the destroyer enhances the Navy’s operational reach and security measures.Source: Glimpses of commissioning of three frontline naval combatants - INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, Maharashtra on January 15, 2025 - GOIThe Project 17A stealth frigate, INS Nilgiri, was also commissioned during the event. Designed with advanced stealth technologies and equipped with modern weaponry and sensors, INS Nilgiri strengthens the Navy’s capacity to operate in diverse maritime conditions. The ship’s commissioning aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize the naval fleet and enhance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.Source: NS Vaghsheer, the sixth P75 Kalvari-class submarines, was officially commissioned into the indiannavy - Indian NavyThe third platform commissioned was INS Vaghsheer, a Kalvari-class submarine under the P75 project. Designed for stealth and precision, INS Vaghsheer is equipped for anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and surveillance operations. This diesel-electric submarine adds a critical layer to the Navy’s underwater combat capabilities.At the commissioning ceremony, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of these inductions for India’s maritime security and operational readiness. The event also showcased the contributions of India’s defense manufacturing sector, which has been evolving under the "Make in India" initiative.Source: India's maritime might! Three naval combatants INS Nilgiri, INS Surat and INS Vaghsheer commissioned - GOIThe simultaneous commissioning of these platforms underscores India’s focus on expanding its naval capabilities to address regional security challenges. These assets are expected to contribute significantly to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region.The commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer represents a step forward in India’s efforts to modernize its naval fleet. These platforms enhance the Navy’s capacity to respond to evolving security dynamics while demonstrating progress in indigenous defense manufacturing.