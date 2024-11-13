What's new

Pakistan China Naval cooperation, past , present and the future

Pakistan has actively been acquiring advanced naval vessels from China, highlighted by a $5 billion agreement signed in 2016 to obtain Yuan class Type 039/041 diesel submarines by 2028. Pakistan is set to receive a total of eight submarines from China, with four expected to be delivered by the end of 2023. The first four are being constructed by the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, while the remaining four will be built locally at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, further strengthening Pakistan’s domestic capabilities.

These submarines come equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and modern weaponry, subtly shifting the tactical power balance in Pakistan’s favor. The diesel attack submarines support the Pakistan Navy’s offensive sea denial strategy, which focuses on deploying submarines and missile-equipped maritime patrol aircraft in naval combat.

In addition to its submarine fleet, Pakistan is enhancing its surface fleet as well. It has inducted Zulfiqar-class frigates, which are modeled on China’s Type 053H3 vessels, to bolster its naval capabilities.
 

