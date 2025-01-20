What's new

ایئر انڈیپینڈنٹ پروپلشن ٹیکنولوجی – پاکستان نیوی کی دشمن پر برتری

Pakistan's navy has taken a significant lead over India in the field of Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, with further advancements expected.

According to reports, the Pakistan Navy has surpassed the Indian Navy in adopting AIP technology, with Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines set to join its fleet according to schedule.

India’s recent addition of the sixth and final submarine in the P-75 Scorpene project, along with a stealth frigate and guided missile destroyer, is still behind Pakistan’s capabilities.
 
