How will we know that India is about to attack

Well I highly doubt that India will ever directly and militarily attack Pakistan. But it's not Pakistan that stops India from attacking it's the global response that prevents that.

For attacking Pakistan, India would need a great chaos in other parts of the world, for example Middle East. If a scenario builds where countries are attacking each other and it becomes ok to attacks any Muslim country then will strike India. And India will push her non-military assets first, and for that Pakistan should restart NCC and allow civilians to have arms. The more arms people have the less is the chance of civilian attack on Pakistan.

Secondly, all cantonment in Pakistan are situated in cities. And if after any national issue, people turn against army, army will not be able to leave. So the first thing that military should do is to move away from cities asap.

But these are just my views.
 
Why would India attack Pakistan as long as Pakistan is under an army they control with money or the influence of the West?

Pakistanis should be more worried that their Army Chief is purchasable and potentially in the market. Securing that may give Pakistan more sense of security than trying to save its borders from the physical invasion. That will be a last-resort and may never be needed as long as their "alternate channels" work against Pakistan.
 
What will India do after attacking Pakistan?

Imprison political leaders? Install the leaders of their choice to get the results they want?

Manipulate elections and install their own puppets?

Are we not doing that already? Pakistan and India Army was one before the partition. So their brothers are doing the job for them

i am confident if Imran Khan was born in 1948 and not in 1952 then the Palestine-Israel war issue would have been blamed to him and he would be fighting a legal battle about whether this trial will happen in the jail or open court.

Where is free Pakistan? It’s just a lawless country controlled by establishment ruled by Aliens right now. The words like law, constitution, ethics, freedom of speech etc have all gone to the gutter.
 
I don't see a 'proper,' full-scale war breaking out anytime soon. The problem (for them) is our nukes and the arsenals of ballistic missiles, most of which can deliver tactical nukes. Plus, most of their air force is comprised of ancient Mig-21s and those old critters just can't hold a candle against JF-17s.

But, of course, that's subject to change in the not-so-distant future with the introduction of 'Samosa.'

In any case, while it's true that they'll eventually overwhelm our forces, statistically, we can always just pop a nuke or two over there... for shock value! It's not like we have a nuclear NFU policy in effect.

But the thing with nuclear warfare is that no side would actually win so...

I don't think they'd dare to do anything (super) stupid.
 
India will attack Pakistan to clear channels till central Asia. So most probably attack will take place in Northern part of Pakistan.
 
You will smell a strong stench from across the Indian side as they sh!t themselves just thinking about attacking Pakistan.
 
I have a more relevant and more realistic question from the members. What if one day you knew the Pakistan Army had attacked Pakistan? What would that look like?

That would probably look like:
  • They'd violate the Constitution at will
  • Defy judicial orders,
  • Band constitution and only follows what serves their interest
  • Prosecute civilians, arrest them, deny them access to justice
  • Install puppet sham-government
  • Deny freedom of speech
  • Create a sense of terror and fear to continue to rule
  • Control finances of the country
  • Control key-relationships of Pakistan with other countries
  • Demand the people of Pakistan to worship their top-chair and
  • Call everyone a terrorist or traitor who demands them to play under the law.
But hasn't that already happened in Pakistan? Is Pakistan under the occupation of its armed forces?
 
Well they Did Fire a Brahmos - but duffers were too dumb and blind to see it and were focused on ousting an elected Govt from power - so when next India for another one all you can expect from duffer is to act neutral
 
India would never attack Paksiatn.

Attacking Paksiatn should have an end state and the primary one would be a stable neighbourhood. Which is an unlikely outcome of a full fledged conflict due to nuclear factor.

Currently, Paksiatn is digging its own grave by the establishment controlling the nation on all fronts and excellence and merit in institutions being shoved under the carpet. Wouldn’t an adversary also try to do that? Why fight a war when they are doing it themselves.

Only possibility of a war is due to a misadventure of the Establishment, like in the past. PA might try to liberate Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic policy failure. Even, that is a remote possibility.
 
India will not attack Pakistan unless there is some grave provocation. Even then we will not see an all out war. The reason is that India has a lot to lose in case of war, unless the political benefits of war outweigh the costs for the ruling party. Currently India has political stability and a certain economic momentum which it will be loathe to squander. Secondly, BJP and its allies do not see any major threat to their dominance nationally, regional complications notwithstanding. They are expected to win the next election, even if not by a thumping majority like last time. There is no need for a misadventure from the Indian side.

Chaos in other parts of the world is not a catalyst to trigger events here. The Ukraine war has already caused inflation in prices. Which other conflicts could cause further pain? To my mind any conflict that involves Iran or China as one of the parties. Iran for its oil supplies and China for so many other things. If these two regions go to war, developing countries will see further pressure on prices and supplies. In such a situation India going to war with Pakistan is highly unlikely, unless some Akhand Bharati type lunatics go full retard and see it as kamikaze opportunity.
 
Just remember that when and if India does attack Pakistan, it will be the Islamists, traditionalists and Muslims that fight to defend it.

Those homosexual "you're a misogynist" sissyboys that Pakistan has been nurturing recently will soil their pants and hide.
 
Indians will be stupid to Attack Pakistan, They already bought PM and Army Cheap, what's left in Pakistan ? just activate their Assets in GHQ and they will do the rest.
 
Precisely, it's a lawless country because Imran Khan has had to face court cases whereas he should be exempt from accountability and justice.

What insane logic and what blind following!!
 

