How will we know that India is about to attack

fitpOsitive
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- May 27, 2015
- Messages
- 12,917
- Reaction score
- 19
- Country
- Location
Well I highly doubt that India will ever directly and militarily attack Pakistan. But it's not Pakistan that stops India from attacking it's the global response that prevents that.
For attacking Pakistan, India would need a great chaos in other parts of the world, for example Middle East. If a scenario builds where countries are attacking each other and it becomes ok to attacks any Muslim country then will strike India. And India will push her non-military assets first, and for that Pakistan should restart NCC and allow civilians to have arms. The more arms people have the less is the chance of civilian attack on Pakistan.
Secondly, all cantonment in Pakistan are situated in cities. And if after any national issue, people turn against army, army will not be able to leave. So the first thing that military should do is to move away from cities asap.
But these are just my views.
