How will we know that India is about to attack

India will not attack Pakistan unless there is some grave provocation. Even then we will not see an all out war. The reason is that India has a lot to lose in case of war, unless the political benefits of war outweigh the costs for the ruling party. Currently India has political stability and a certain economic momentum which it will be loathe to squander. Secondly, BJP and its allies do not see any major threat to their dominance nationally, regional complications notwithstanding. They are expected to win the next election, even if not by a thumping majority like last time. There is no need for a misadventure from the Indian side.



Chaos in other parts of the world is not a catalyst to trigger events here. The Ukraine war has already caused inflation in prices. Which other conflicts could cause further pain? To my mind any conflict that involves Iran or China as one of the parties. Iran for its oil supplies and China for so many other things. If these two regions go to war, developing countries will see further pressure on prices and supplies. In such a situation India going to war with Pakistan is highly unlikely, unless some Akhand Bharati type lunatics go full retard and see it as kamikaze opportunity.