The opinion varies from person to person. Arabs are divided on many issues including their own. I have met Arabs who are very pro Pakistan. I have met some who aren't. Arabs aren't preoccupied with Pakistan because we don't share the same language or culture. I wouldn't be wrong to say that apart from religion we don't share much. Some Arabs are also very racist. They call themselves Muslims, wear a Hijab, have long beards, but frown upon other human beings. I have witnessed it first hand. The stark truth is that filthy rich Gulf states are reluctant to take care of their own brethren mired in conflict. They back stab each other at every opportunity. Just look at the Yemen fiasco for instance. Brothers killing brothers. Not to mention, Syria, Iraq and Palestine. Not many Arabs bat an eye lid in Gulf nations. Truth be told, it is shambolic.

