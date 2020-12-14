What's new

U.S. sanctions Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400 missile system

.
Neurath said:
https://twitter.com/x/status/1338547062254804993
India is next.
Honestly, this is a message to everyone by the US:
"If you wanna ally with us, you better not buy that naughty naughty Russian S-400."
Click to expand...
USA doesn’t have any interest in putting sanctions on India. We buy from them and we have relations with them whereas Turkey 🦃 was busy in Anti-US activities. Now form a QUAD OIC of Malaysia, Iran, Turkey 🦃 and Pakistan in which 2 countries are already sanctioned, one doesn’t have a sizeable economy and the 4th doesn’t have anything more than palm oil.
 
.
HostileInsurgent said:
USA doesn’t have any interest in putting sanctions on India. We buy from them and we have relations with them whereas Turkey 🦃 was busy in Anti-US activities. Now form a QUAD of Malaysia, Iran, Turkey 🦃 and Pakistan in which 2 countries are already sanctioned, one is becoming bankrupt with loans and the 4th doesn’t have anything more than palm oil.
Click to expand...
The Turks were also not expecting sanctions as Biden was coming and Biden meant revival of NATO. But guess what happened?
Turkey is and has been a way bigger ally of the US than India will ever be.
 
. . .
Neurath said:
The Turks were also not expecting sanctions as Biden was coming and Biden meant revival of NATO. But guess what happened?
Turkey is and has been a way bigger ally of the US than India will ever be.
Click to expand...
Thats why USA has blocked sales to Turkey and thats the reason you still are waiting for your T129s. India is their biggest ally in the region and we have military relations with them. USA would obviously want India to have more sophisticated equipment to counter growing threats. By the way a new Ummah bloc of OIC of Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia has been shattered permanently. By the way pakistan also has many Russian equipment like Mi-35s which are on order. Only reason you’re not sanctioned is because of Afghanistan.
 
.
Neurath said:
https://twitter.com/x/status/1338547062254804993
India is next.
Honestly, this is a message to everyone by the US:
"If you wanna ally with us, you better not buy that naughty naughty Russian S-400."
Click to expand...

Its selective and pick and choose and US have got absolutely no right to impose any sanctions on any one unilaterally in the first place. Funny thing is more US want to be relevant and more irrelevant is becoming. World of 80's and 90's have moved on and US needs to move on too instead of becoming laughing stock in the world and countries start hurting openly the sole superpower ego.
 
.
Neurath said:
The Turks were also not expecting sanctions as Biden was coming and Biden meant revival of NATO. But guess what happened?
Turkey is and has been a way bigger ally of the US than India will ever be.
Click to expand...
India has largely been a useless ally for USA. USA tilt toward India starting in 90's hasn't gotten them much benefits geopolitically. Only real benefits have been cheap labor for USA software companies. Dont tell that to USA deep state.

USA foreign policy has degenerated to favor nations with strong lobbies in Washigton....Israel, India, GCC and Kabul regime. If USA does sanction India over S400 it will be only a slap on the wrist.
 
.
CrazyZ said:
India has largely been a useless ally for USA. USA tilt toward India starting in 90's hasn't gotten them much benefits geopolitically. Only real benefits have been cheap labor for USA software companies. Dont tell that to USA deep state.

USA foreign policy has degenerated to favor nations with strong lobbies in Washigton....Israel, India, GCC and Kabul regime. If USA does sanction India over S400 it will be only a slap on the wrist.
Click to expand...
I want to see how Turkey responds.
Most likely Turkey won't take this lightly and would stop co-operating with NATO on multiple fronts.
 
.
CNN has psy-op stories defending trump, claiming trump is a radical isolationist that is antagonizing allies by wanting to get out of Iraq and Afghanistan and withdraw US involvement in other nations affairs. CNN is fooling idiots that trump is hands off when it comes to nations and this isolationism is against US interests. :lol:

CNN: "Everybody in the world hates trump because of trump libertarian "treat everybody nice" policies of Ron Paul"
 
.
TURKEY condemns US Sanctions in press release

1607973786292.png
 
.
HostileInsurgent said:
USA doesn’t have any interest in putting sanctions on India. We buy from them and we have relations with them whereas Turkey 🦃 was busy in Anti-US activities. Now form a QUAD OIC of Malaysia, Iran, Turkey 🦃 and Pakistan in which 2 countries are already sanctioned, one doesn’t have a sizeable economy and the 4th doesn’t have anything more than palm oil.
Click to expand...

WELL CURRENTLY TURKEY IS AT 36% INFLATION.
lets see where the sanction will take RTE
 
. .
mudas777 said:
Its selective and pick and choose and US have got absolutely no right to impose any sanctions on any one unilaterally in the first place. Funny thing is more US want to be relevant and more irrelevant is becoming. World of 80's and 90's have moved on and US needs to move on too instead of becoming laughing stock in the world and countries start hurting openly the sole superpower ego.
Click to expand...

Now it sets up a bind for Biden. Sanction India or take Turkey off the Sanctions list; I.e. give both a waiver on CAATSA and in effect end CAATSA
 
.
zectech said:
CNN has psy-op stories defending trump, claiming trump is a radical isolationist that is antagonizing allies by wanting to get out of Iraq and Afghanistan and withdraw US involvement in other nations affairs. CNN is fooling idiots that trump is hands off when it comes to nations and this isolationism is against US interests. :lol:

CNN: "Everybody in the world hates trump because of trump libertarian "treat everybody nice" policies of Ron Paul"
Click to expand...
Its a mix bag. Trump has done good things but also bad things. Most Americans want USA out of wars in ME. Trump's policies toward China were just foolish. USA foreign policy stopped making sense when it was taken over by lobbyists. Obama made some huge foreign policy blunders....but CNN will never say anything about it.

Turkey is being singled out because of more muscular approach in ME. GCC, France, and Greece are worried about a new Ottoman Empire. They are pushing Europe and USA to pressure Turkey to be more passive.
 
.

Similar threads

A
United States sanctions 19 Indian companies for aiding Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
Replies
1
Views
298
sidkhan2
S
A
United States sanctions 19 Indian companies for aiding Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.
Replies
0
Views
170
Akbar26
A
beijingwalker
Why US-led sanctions on Russia are a failure
Replies
1
Views
402
jhungary
jhungary
ST1976
Russia, Iran, And India Are Creating A Third Pole Of Influence In International Relations :coffee:
Replies
9
Views
699
Novus ordu seclorum
N
N
Russian S-400 Air Defence Systems Will Reach India on Schedule: Defence Official
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom