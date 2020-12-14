U.S. sanctions Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400 missile system

Neurath
Honestly, this is a message to everyone by the US:
"If you wanna ally with us, you better not buy that naughty naughty Russian S-400."
USA doesn’t have any interest in putting sanctions on India. We buy from them and we have relations with them whereas Turkey was busy in Anti-US activities. Now form a QUAD OIC of Malaysia, Iran, Turkey and Pakistan in which 2 countries are already sanctioned, one doesn’t have a sizeable economy and the 4th doesn’t have anything more than palm oil.
USA doesn't have any interest in putting sanctions on India. We buy from them and we have relations with them whereas Turkey was busy in Anti-US activities. Now form a QUAD of Malaysia, Iran, Turkey and Pakistan in which 2 countries are already sanctioned, one is becoming bankrupt with loans and the 4th doesn't have anything more than palm oil.
Losing Turkey is a very very dangerous thing.Trump’s burning bridges in hopes it will take all of Biden’s presidency getting back to where relations were before Trump.
Thats why USA has blocked sales to Turkey and thats the reason you still are waiting for your T129s. India is their biggest ally in the region and we have military relations with them. USA would obviously want India to have more sophisticated equipment to counter growing threats. By the way a new Ummah bloc of OIC of Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Malaysia has been shattered permanently. By the way pakistan also has many Russian equipment like Mi-35s which are on order. Only reason you're not sanctioned is because of Afghanistan.
Turkey is and has been a way bigger ally of the US than India will ever be.
India has largely been a useless ally for USA. USA tilt toward India starting in 90's hasn't gotten them much benefits geopolitically. Only real benefits have been cheap labor for USA software companies. Dont tell that to USA deep state.
Turkey is and has been a way bigger ally of the US than India will ever be.
I want to see how Turkey responds.
USA foreign policy has degenerated to favor nations with strong lobbies in Washigton....Israel, India, GCC and Kabul regime. If USA does sanction India over S400 it will be only a slap on the wrist.
Its selective and pick and choose and US have got absolutely no right to impose any sanctions on any one unilaterally in the first place. Funny thing is more US want to be relevant and more irrelevant is becoming. World of 80's and 90's have moved on and US needs to move on too instead of becoming laughing stock in the world and countries start hurting openly the sole superpower ego.
Its a mix bag. Trump has done good things but also bad things. Most Americans want USA out of wars in ME. Trump's policies toward China were just foolish. USA foreign policy stopped making sense when it was taken over by lobbyists. Obama made some huge foreign policy blunders....but CNN will never say anything about it.CNN has psy-op stories defending trump, claiming trump is a radical isolationist that is antagonizing allies by wanting to get out of Iraq and Afghanistan and withdraw US involvement in other nations affairs. CNN is fooling idiots that trump is hands off when it comes to nations and this isolationism is against US interests.
CNN: "Everybody in the world hates trump because of trump libertarian "treat everybody nice" policies of Ron Paul"