What's new

Turkish Land Vehicle Programs

cabatli_53

cabatli_53

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 20, 2008
Messages
12,808
Reaction score
62
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
I think This forum needs such a complex thread telling the updates for Turkish land vehicle programs. With this way, I will try to introduce the latest developments about Turkish land programs and When a cooperation agreement signed between two brother country, You can check the specifications thanks to this thread...


-Otokar Altay MBT Development program (2013- 4 prototipes will have produced)


--Otokar 6x6 Wheeled vehicle development program (The armoured wheeled vehicles will be ready in 2010)


-Otokar Kaya 4x4 Medium MRAP


-Otokar Kale Heavy MRAP
 
Last edited:
-Aselsan 35mm SPAAG air Defence system...


-BMC 2.5 tonnes


-BMC 5 Tonnes
BMC235-16(4x4)5TONTTA1.jpg


-BMC 10 Tonnes
BMC380-26(6x6)10Ton1.jpg


-BMC Tanker
 
Last edited:
-FNSS SAMUR Amphibious Assault Bridge




-Aselsan armoured UKK turret for Land Platforms
851469c4f27fdb465bff755ac2879a36.jpg


-Hema Industry, 6x6 Wheeled vehicle design
feeb31785d57785e8fde16b4aa5727c5.jpg


-Hema industry, 70 tonnes Tank carriage for Altay MBT's...
60610769011f05ec553d8a43bc42765f.jpg



-FNSS 30-35 Tonnes IFV Development program is being started in "2007" and First Turkish IFV (Officials told that She will be Similar with Germany Puma ) will be ready in 2012...
 
Black blood said:
Altay is not our joint production Al khalid Block II Right ?
Click to expand...

I do not suppose bro... Turkey choosed S. Korean XK-2 Tank like technological supplier. Pakistan is working with China for Tank technologies. I do not know wheather Both brother nation would agree on working same route for heavy armour technologies but It can create incredible cooperation posiblities because When Pakistan and Turkey had an idea on signing an agreement to improve the technological skills and co-R&D in future, Both nation would have already developed something about Tanks...

We can create a new concept Tank with mixing the technologies of Al-Khalid and Altay MBT to create a new Tank or modernizate existing platforms... but First of all, We should wait until Our engineers develop Altay MBT's sucessfully.

I hope We will not meet a second Arjun story for our Tank program...
 
T-155 Firtina Howitzer... (Turkish-Korean cooperation program)

*Turkish industry will produce 370 T-155 Firtina howitzers. 145th Firtina are on production phase now a days...
*Current annual production rate of Turkish institue is "24".


Tower and Chassis Production...


155mm 52 Calibre Barrel Production


National Palet production
41a2fc3b3007962949d916e34e996c49.jpg
996b0b2d8e66878d446fab3f400fa41d.jpg


Final Assembly for Electronics-FCS (Aselsan)
ac58687775e789ab0cbf4cb1f58a972d.jpg


Public Show
362126a73f470f6794ad92cf82003cc5.jpg
 
Last edited:
Obsolete Leo-1 A4 Modernization program of Turkish institues...


6aef73ce75d1b9a48f75ed5cbdde75b8.jpg


b2f51fa4558432f6cf2131a5e183add7.jpg

c031d4970f7f6654431142fabe0dcbfd.jpg



Aselsan Volkan FCS and Sucessful rates...


----------------------------------------------------------------
Original Leo 1A1 and A1A4 Succesful rates !!!

Successful Firing Rates Standing: &#37;62 (DAY), %30 (NIGHT)
Succesful Firing Rates Moving (20km/h): %40 (DAY), %20 (Night)

Target Detection Range Night: 1000m
----------------------------------------------------------------

Leo 1T Volkan Succesful rates !!!

Successful Firing Rates Standing (DAY-Night): More Than %95
Succesful Firing Rates Moving (20km/h): More Than %70

Target Detection range: 3500m (Aselsan KartalGozu)
----------------------------------------------------------------

Authorities-Engineers have reached all above high results, After 3000 Firing tests of Leo-1T's in Field.

b29b17777f5a748988f55263834be95c.jpg
0db0a85d192f3bddcf3f6b1609410c4d.jpg

81c2cbdf6dafdd0efdbd4453ca714eb2.jpg
 
-Aselsan SPAAG 35mm Air Defence Vehicle
b956a9d37b27e5f10b72a6cad9994d93.jpg


-Aselsan Electronic Attack Vehicle for Air Targets
066b83fdf934964cc00a35a5144aaad3.jpg


Aselsan Shorad Vehicles Aselsan

b61586a66e2d755fb65d1d3cd41910a7.jpg


-Aselsan Early Warning radar Vehicle


-Aselsan Air Defence Radar and vehicle for Air defence programs
f1dfe8177129f5115edfd8dc1218bf0b.jpg
c977d7f776cd3449e1d887f89171a833.jpg
 
Last edited:
Aselsan-Otokar Mars-V Surveillance Vehicle
ae95d7e415beacc0732e115d1b9ab247.jpg
0b1c67f7656b0cd873e5553145c0ac17.jpg



Aselsan-Roketsan Low Altitude Towed Air Defence system
a9fac0e54db6fc416bf6e12fb898239a.jpg
9b67f3b22d0c79f517c9dc35f10dc9be.jpg


Aselsan-Roketan Low Altitude Otonom Air Defence System
809ca9bf2251dfd5f9d00d2a357dae72.jpg


The carriage vehicles will be different. You know FNSS is developing a new 35 tonnes AIFV for Turkish Land Forces. Aselsan-Roketsan team will use new 35 tonnes IFV chassis for Air defence programs...
 
Last edited:
Altay's will have:

- The base will be more or less copied, with a quite unique hydrolic system the K2 base has an extremely good terrain handling. Tank can fire downhill, uphill unlike the Leopard which is an advantage in our mountainous terrain.
- Firing system consists of: L55, IFF, laser range finder, BMS, Volkan III FCS, MMW radar, IR sensors, navigation INS/GPS, C4I
- FCS has lock on mode (tanks, low flying helicopters), thermal optics range >10km
- High rate of fire autoloader (K2 copy) >10rounds/min, and fast selection of various munition types
- Multispectral smoke grenade launchers
- Hard and softkill protection suites
- Mini stamp remote controlled 12.7mm gun
- ERA/NERA modular armor


All in all the Altay will be with her sensors (MMW, IR target identification) and fully C4I integration to the T-129 attack helicopters and ground crew a few steps ahead of the Leopard2A6 and very compatible to the Turkish landforces network centric strategies.



Credit: Nutuk !!!

MMW Radar for T-129 Atak and Altay MBT similar with Apache Longbow...
887d4409842a981b998741835bf8a22e.jpg
 
hi brother Cabatili,,
you have done a good job here discussing the turkish land forces futuer and current programmes. it have been a job well done that might not need any further explanation but however i would like to add something to it, i hope you wont mind it:
here is an article from janes mag:
Otokar Altay MBT (Turkey), MBTs and medium tanks

Development
Following a competition, in August 2008 the Undersecretariat for the Defence Industries of Turkey (SSM) signed the contract with the local company of Otokar for the development of the first National Main Battle Tank (MBT) for the Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC).This is called the Altay after the famous commander of the Turkish Cavalry Corps who passed away in 1974. Otokar was selected for the Altay MBT programme in March 2007.Under the terms of this contract, Otokar will be responsible for the design, development, integration, prototypes, testing and qualification of the Altay MBT.This is estimated to cost about USD500 million, take 78.5 months and be carried out in three phases. During this period five prototypes will be built and will undergo extensive trials before production is authorised. There will be a separate contract for the production phase that will cover the procurement of an initial batch of 250 Altay MBTs for the TLFC. Technology for the Altay MBT will be supplied by Hyundai Rotem of South Korea under a technology contract already signed. Hyundai Rotem is the prime contractor for the K1 (105 mm) and K1A1 (120 mm) and latest K2 (120 mm) MBT developed to meet the requirements of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army. Intellectual and ownership rights of the Altay MBT belongs to Turkey as in the past the country has had major problems in procuring key weapon systems from overseas.This is the first tracked vehicle to be developed by Otokar

Description
No detailed description of the Altay MBT have been released but is expected to be of conventional design with driver's compartment front, turret in the centre and diesel power pack at the rear. It will be operated by a crew of four consisting of commander, gunner, loader and driver. Commander is seated on the right side of the turret with the gunner forward and below his position and the loader on the left side of the turret.Main armament will comprise a 120 mm L/55 smoothbore gun fitted with a thermal sleeve, fume extractor and a muzzle reference system. Ready use 120 mm ammunition will be stowed in the turret bustle with blow out panels in the roof. A 7.62 mm machine gun (MG) will be mounted coaxial to the right of the main armament and a .50 (12.7 mm) MG will be mounted on the right side of the turret roof and operated by the commander. The advanced computerised Fire-Control System (FCS) will be provided by the Turkish company of Aselsan who has already supplied FCS for upgraded Leopard 1 MBT of the TLFC. This company will also supply the battle management system. Commander and gunner will each be provided with stabilised day/thermal sights incorporating a laser range-finder and it is expected that a hunter-killer capability will be provided.No details of the diesel power pack or suspension have been released but the latter is expected to have seven dual rubber tyred roadwheels with
Click to expand...

Otokar Altay MBT (Turkey) - Jane's Armour and Artillery

regards!
 

Similar threads

yakusha
Turkish Defence Products: Land Platforms
2
Replies
18
Views
12K
Baykuş
Baykuş
M
Turkish army needs more MRAP and 184 new tracked armoured personnel carrier
Replies
0
Views
3K
madmusti
M
Hakan
Russian Land Vehicle Programs
Replies
5
Views
5K
vostok
vostok
M
Bye Bye BMC , Welcome Otokar !
2
Replies
22
Views
4K
Saithan
Saithan
ozi2000
COMMENT - Turkey’s defence industry – rising star or NATO’s unruly ally?
2 3
Replies
33
Views
4K
cabatli_53
cabatli_53

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom