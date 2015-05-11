What's new

Pakistani Models And Actresses

10 Most Beautiful Pakistani Models And Actress
My list
10
Mathira Mohammad
Mathira-Latest-Images-2013-14.jpg

9
Jugan Kazim
EZNWpLX.jpg

8
Zhalay Sarhadi
Zhalay-Sarhadi-2.jpg

8
Ayesha Omar
ENCHANTED-JEWELS-Semi-Presious-2012-Ayesha-Omar-5.jpg

7
Ayesha Khan
Pakistani-Actress-Ayesha-Khan.jpg

6
Meesha Shafi
meesha-shafi-niche-11.jpg


 
5
Rachel Gill
Ahsan-Hussain-High-Fashion-Line-2013-2014-Rachel-Gill-2.jpg

4
Mehwish Hayat
Mehwish-Hayat-Pictures-Gallery.jpg

3
Mahnoor Baloch
1174592_558834817505373_272451633_n.jpg

2
Soha Ali Abro

sohai-ali-abro.jpg

1
Suneeta Marshal
sunita-marshall12_0.jpg



man pakistani girls are really ugly compared women from other countries.... and the men are #3?? wtf lol...
these models are supposedly some of the best looking in pakistan and they dont even look that good atleast compared to girls from other countries.

seriously there has to be better looking women then these pieces of work in pakistan lol...
 
qamar1990 said:
man pakistani girls are really ugly compared women from other countries.... and the men are #3?? wtf lol...
these models are supposedly some of the best looking in pakistan and they dont even look that good atleast compared to girls from other countries.
Click to expand...
My idea of beauty might not be the same as yours
 

