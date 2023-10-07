What's new

Lux Style Awards 2023 ::: Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori', Yumna Zaidi win big

Lux Style Awards 2023: Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’, Yumna Zaidi win big

1696685305407.png


The 23rd annual Lux Style Awards took place in Karachi on Friday night, celebrating achievements in fashion, television and music and film. Musician Ali Seth’s song ’Pasoori’ won three awards for the night while television actor Yumna Zaidi clinched two.

The now-global hit ‘Pasoori’ – originally a Coke Studio production – won Sethi the Song of the Year. Along with Shae Gill – who co-sang the track – the duo won Most Streamed Song of the Year in the Viewer’s Choice Category. Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi also won Music Producer of the Year for ‘Pasoori’.

Sarmad Khoosat won Best Film Director for ‘Kamli’ which also won Film of the Year. Saba Qamar, who starred in it, won Best Film Actor.

Actor Yumna Zaidi won two Best TV Actor awards for her role in ‘Bakhtawar’, while ‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’ won Best Film.

A complete list of winners is detailed below:

FASHION

Critics’ Choice Category

Emerging Talent of the Year

Abeer Asad

Fashion Model of the Year (Male/Female)

Maha Tahirani

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

Hussain Rehar

Fashion Photographer/ Videographer of the Year

Aleena Naqvi

Fashion Hair and Make-up Artist of the Year

Sunil Nawab

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Tabesh Khoja

Most Stylish Musician of the Year

Meesha Shafi

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Film of the Year

‘Kamli’

Best Film Actor of the Year (Male)

Feroze Khan - ‘Tich Button’

Best Film Actor of the Year (Female)

Saba Qamar - ‘Kamli’

Film Playback Song of the Year

‘Peela Rung’ - ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Film Director of the Year

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat – Kamli

Best Film of the Year

‘Quaid E Azam Zindabad’

MUSIC

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Singer of the Year

Ali Sethi - ‘Pasoori’

Song of the Year

‘Kahani Suno’ - Kaifi Khalil

Most Streamed Song of the Year

‘Pasoori’ - Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Music Producer of the Year

Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi - ‘Pasoori’

TELEVISION

VIEWERS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best TV Play

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’

Best TV Long Serial

‘Betiyaan’

Best TV Actor (Male)

Arsalan Naseer – ‘Paristan’

Best TV Actor

Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtawar’

Best Original Soundtrack

‘Mere Humsafar’

CRITICS’ CHOICE CATEGORY

Best Emerging Talent

Dananeer Mobeen – ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Best Ensemble Play

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Best TV Actor (Male)

Bilal Abbas Khan - ‘Dobara’

Best TV Actor (Female)

Yumna Zaidi – ‘Bakhtwar’

Best TV Director

Saife Hasan – Sang-e-Mah

Best TV Play Writer

Mustafa Afridi – ‘Sang-e-Mah’


Yay or nay: Ivory rules the 22nd Lux Style Awards red carpet​

The evening witnessed a myriad of eastern and western outfits and lots of fusion ensembles too

Entertainment Desk
October 07, 2023

It's that time of the year! The who's who of the Pakistani entertainment industry glided down the never-ending red carpet at the 22nd run of Lux Style Awards on Friday. Held at Expo Karachi, the bigwigs, dressed to the nines, made an appearance for Pakistan's arguably biggest awards.

The evening witnessed a myriad of eastern and western outfits and lots of fusion ensembles too. However, pastels and ivories ruled the red carpet. From Maya Ali to Saba Qamar, here are the artists who left us smitten with their drool-worthy looks and others who failed to leave a mark.

Yay!

Maya Ali

mobile_file_2023-10-07_06-10-55-(1)1696663786-2.jpg


Maya had one agenda for the night - to serve killer looks and killer looks she served! Clad in a matching crop top and a fitted skirt with a gorgeous train, by Zain Hashmi the Yunhi star was a sight for the sore eyes. With her soft-hued makeup on point, a messy updo and minimal jewellery, Maya let her dress do the talking.

Saba Qamar

mobile_file_2023-10-07_06-10-551696663786-3.jpg


Trust Saba Qamar to bring the heat! The actor stepped onto the red carpet clad in an elaborate cape with ruffles. However, once off, the award-winning artist stunned onlookers in a figure-hugging gown. The detailed bodice with embroidered skirt worked extremely well with her ruffled cape. Saba completed her look with a delicate diamond neckpiece and opted for minimal makeup with a loose bun.

Shae Gill

mobile_file_2023-10-07_07-28-111696663785-9.jpg


The popular singer chose a silk gown with an embellished halterneck and a cape to match. Shae chose to keep her hair in a neat bun and her makeup was soft yet glowy. She coupled her look with statement earrings.

Sarmad Khoosat

mobile_file_2023-10-07_07-28-11-(1)1696663785-4.jpg


We love a good blazer and the Kamli filmmaker gave us just that! The director opted for a fusion suit at the LSA 2023 by Shoaikh and we can't help but look twice! The blazer gave us Winterfell vibes with scaled grey detailing while Sarmad's ivory overlapping shirt with matching trousers set the perfect look.

Kiran Malik

mobile_file_2023-10-07_07-28-11-(3)1696663786-6.jpg


Believe you me, every year at the LSAs our eyes are glued to see what fashionista Kiran Malik has in store for us. This year, Kiran paired her ivory silk shirt with a black thigh-slit skirt. For jewellery, Kiran opted for a dainty diamond necklace with an emerald. Her hairdo was retro 90s and we love it!

Nay!

Yumna Zaidi

386397641_6730099613721919_2594738655936324158_n1696663785-1.jpg


Yumna emerged victorious at this year's LSAs as she became the highest award-winning TV female actor. However, her monochrome look at the glamorous night lacked glamour. The actor donned an ill-fitted matching outfit with a sheer cape by Noor'h Gul, which didn't bring anything new to the table. Yumna played it safe and it was evident.

Fatima Khan

mobile_file_2023-10-07_07-28-11-(2)1696663786-5.jpg


Sonam Kapoor 2.0? Ahmed Ali Butt's wife, Fatima Khan, donned an ivory pantsuit and an elaborate cape for the night. She opted for dark sunnies and matching heels. However, Fatima's look was just a rerun of something we had already seen one too many times by stars donned previously.

Hira Khan

mobile_file_2023-10-07_07-28-11-(4)1696663786-8.jpg


Not a kitty party, honey! Hira Khan's white cocktail dress with ruffled feathers just wasn't going to cut it. The Mere Humsafar star wore a sleek bun with silver heels. Maybe she got the memo wrong?

Honorary mentions

Ayesha Omar

385729614_18389638666028993_1231083112516386496_n1696663786-0.jpg


Trust Ayesha Omar to understand the assignment! The fashionista opted for a gorgeous two-piece and a cape by Rashmi Kumari. However, it was her glam that stood out. Ayesha stunned onlookers with a retro 1920s vibe with a waved bun and glowy makeup.

Alina Khan

mobile_file_2023-10-07_07-28-11-(4)-(1)1696663786-7.jpg


Joyland star Alina Khan, too, dressed to impress. The actor chose an embellished peplum with multi-coloured detailing, coupled with a plain black silk skirt. Alina chose a neat look glam and wore emeralds for her jewellery. Surely, one of the best looks of the night!

Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.
 
yumnaa1696661240-0.png


And the winners are: Yumna Zaidi becomes LSA's most award winning female actor for TV​

Like previous runs, this year’s awards honoured achievements in fashion, television and music and film

Correspondent
October 07, 2023

KARACHI: The Lux Style Awards for 2023 took place at the Expo Centre Karachi amidst the razzmatazz. The star-studded event was hosted by Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt and Durefishan Saleem with several fan favourites taking home the silver statuettes.
Like previous runs, this year’s awards honoured achievements in fashion, television and music and film with some of the biggest names walking down the red carpet. The Youngest Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran star Reema Khan after Saba's powerful tribute to the popular 90s artist. Marina Khan took home the Lux Changemaker's Award.

The best dressed stars at the Lux Style Awards 2023

From Saheefa Jabbar Khattak to Shae Gill, these stars caught our eye with their sartorial splendour at the award show.

The Lux Style Awards 2023, held Friday night, were a mixed bag when it came to fashion — some of the looks were straight out of a wedding function, yet, there were a few that really enchanted us. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite standout looks from the night to make sure everyone celebrates the stars who got it right.

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak


07113807bae82d3.jpg



The first look that made us do a double take was Saheefa Jabbar Khattak’s. The actor wore a neon yellow Mariyam D Rizwan dress with a high neckline and a fitted waistline.

We love everything about this look, from the bold colour to the great tailoring — Khattak has it all!

Mohsin Tawasuli and Hussain Rehar


071149211436eed.jpg



When it comes to the red carpet, most Pakistani men rarely bring their A-game. We definitely do not include designers Mohsin Tawasuli and Hussain Rehar in this category.

Rehar wore a stunning embroidered black jacket paired with a matching pair of white trousers and shirt that were embroidered with a smaller pattern.

Tawasuli wore an all-white suit where the jacket looked almost as if it were a mix between lace and crochet, and appliqued pants.

Talk about making a statement!

Ayesha Omar


07120304f8ce67f.jpg



Turning up the heat, Ayesha Omar showed up to the awards in a midnight blue Rashmi Kumari two-piece. The dress looked contemporary yet featured traditional elements such as the saari-style draping of the skirt. The outfit made the actor look like a 20s Hollywood heroine and we loved it, especially the hairstyle that tied her look together.

Shae Gill


07121305281a29b.jpg



Shae Gill made her LSA debut this year and was on everyone’s best dressed list. The singer wore an all-white dress with a sheer white cape by Zuria Dor. The dress was elegant in its simplicity and the only embellishment was silver embroidery along the high neckline, allowing Gill to shine.

Bonus points: Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed


071223292f949bf.jpg



While most of the attendees wore contemporary, western outfits to the awards, Urwa Hocane stood out for her far more traditional black kurta, which was embellished with golden embroidery. The actor’s husband, singer and actor Farhan Saeed wore a matching black suit.

We’ll admit that their clothes weren’t the most special but they did have a very special announcement — their pregnancy. The couple shared the news on Instagram after the event. “It’s the three of us tonight,” Hocane wrote in her post.
 
