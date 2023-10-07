Lux Style Awards 2023 ::: Ali Sethi’s ‘Pasoori’, Yumna Zaidi win big

Yay or nay: Ivory rules the 22nd Lux Style Awards red carpet​

The evening witnessed a myriad of eastern and western outfits and lots of fusion ensembles tooOctober 07, 2023It's that time of the year! The who's who of the Pakistani entertainment industry glided down the never-ending red carpet at the 22nd run of Lux Style Awards on Friday. Held at Expo Karachi, the bigwigs, dressed to the nines, made an appearance for Pakistan's arguably biggest awards.The evening witnessed a myriad of eastern and western outfits and lots of fusion ensembles too. However, pastels and ivories ruled the red carpet. From Maya Ali to Saba Qamar, here are the artists who left us smitten with their drool-worthy looks and others who failed to leave a mark.Maya had one agenda for the night - to serve killer looks and killer looks she served! Clad in a matching crop top and a fitted skirt with a gorgeous train, by Zain Hashmi the Yunhi star was a sight for the sore eyes. With her soft-hued makeup on point, a messy updo and minimal jewellery, Maya let her dress do the talking.Trust Saba Qamar to bring the heat! The actor stepped onto the red carpet clad in an elaborate cape with ruffles. However, once off, the award-winning artist stunned onlookers in a figure-hugging gown. The detailed bodice with embroidered skirt worked extremely well with her ruffled cape. Saba completed her look with a delicate diamond neckpiece and opted for minimal makeup with a loose bun.The popular singer chose a silk gown with an embellished halterneck and a cape to match. Shae chose to keep her hair in a neat bun and her makeup was soft yet glowy. She coupled her look with statement earrings.We love a good blazer and the Kamli filmmaker gave us just that! The director opted for a fusion suit at the LSA 2023 by Shoaikh and we can't help but look twice! The blazer gave us Winterfell vibes with scaled grey detailing while Sarmad's ivory overlapping shirt with matching trousers set the perfect look.Believe you me, every year at the LSAs our eyes are glued to see what fashionista Kiran Malik has in store for us. This year, Kiran paired her ivory silk shirt with a black thigh-slit skirt. For jewellery, Kiran opted for a dainty diamond necklace with an emerald. Her hairdo was retro 90s and we love it!Yumna emerged victorious at this year's LSAs as she became the highest award-winning TV female actor. However, her monochrome look at the glamorous night lacked glamour. The actor donned an ill-fitted matching outfit with a sheer cape by Noor'h Gul, which didn't bring anything new to the table. Yumna played it safe and it was evident.Sonam Kapoor 2.0? Ahmed Ali Butt's wife, Fatima Khan, donned an ivory pantsuit and an elaborate cape for the night. She opted for dark sunnies and matching heels. However, Fatima's look was just a rerun of something we had already seen one too many times by stars donned previously.Not a kitty party, honey! Hira Khan's white cocktail dress with ruffled feathers just wasn't going to cut it. The Mere Humsafar star wore a sleek bun with silver heels. Maybe she got the memo wrong?Trust Ayesha Omar to understand the assignment! The fashionista opted for a gorgeous two-piece and a cape by Rashmi Kumari. However, it was her glam that stood out. Ayesha stunned onlookers with a retro 1920s vibe with a waved bun and glowy makeup.star Alina Khan, too, dressed to impress. The actor chose an embellished peplum with multi-coloured detailing, coupled with a plain black silk skirt. Alina chose a neat look glam and wore emeralds for her jewellery. Surely, one of the best looks of the night!Have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.