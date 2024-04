Pakistan-New Zealand Series in New Zealand 2024

Babar Azam (captain)

Abrar Ahmed

Azam Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Abbas Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohmmad Amir

Muhammad Irfan Khan

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Usama Mir

Usman Khan

Zaman Khan

Haseebullah

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sahibzada Farhan

Salman Ali Agha

April 9, 2024The five-match T20I series will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from April 18 to 27.The two players have earned the selectors’ nod following impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League.Irfan Khan of Karachi Kings was adjudged the Emerging Player and Best Fielder of PSL 9 after scoring 171 runs at a strike rate of 140.16. Overall, the 21-year-old Mianwali-born Irfan has featured in 34 T20s in which he has scored 499 runs at a strike rate of 135.96. Irfan has also represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cups 2020 and 2022.Usman Khan of Multan Sultans smashed two centuries and two half-centuries in the recent event to help his side reach the final where they lost to Islamabad United in a last-ball thriller.In PSL 8, the 28-year-old Karachi-born right-hander had smashed a 36-ball century against Quetta Gladiators – the fastest century in the tournament history. Overall, Usman has featured in 36 T20s in which he has scored 1,207 runs at a strike rate of 146.12.Irfan was elated about his selection and expressed his resolve to continue to work diligently and prove myself worthy of the trust placed in me by the captain and selectors.“I am deeply honoured to have been selected in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Breaking into such a formidable team like Pakistan is a testament to the dedication and effort I have put into my game. Now, my focus is on seizing this opportunity and solidifying my position within the team.“I am fully committed to continuing to work diligently and proving myself worthy of the trust placed in me by the captain and selectors.”Meanwhile, Usman Khan, who gave up his contract with the UAE cricket board to play for Pakistan, said it was his dream goal to represent Pakistan.“Being chosen to represent one’s country is the ultimate dream and goal for any athlete. Today, I am thrilled and filled with joy as the selectors have granted me the opportunity to be part of the upcoming series against New Zealand. This selection validates the relentless effort and dedication I have poured into my craft, and I am fully committed to upholding the high standards I have set for myself.”Abrar retained, Imad and Mohammad Amir recalledThe other uncapped player in the squad is wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed. He was named in the squad for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year, but returned after Australia Tests due to fitness reasons. He will be the second wrist spinner in the side along with Usama Mir.Also named in the squad are all-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Mohammad Amir. The two experienced campaigners became available after coming out of retirement last month.Imad has played 66 T20Is in which he has scored 486 runs at a strike rate of 131.7 and taken 65 wickets at an economy of 6.26. He last played for Pakistan 12 months ago at his home ground in Rawalpindi against New Zealand.Amir, who last played for Pakistan in August 2020 at Old Trafford against England, has played in 50 T20Is in which he has taken 59 wickets at an economy of 7.02.