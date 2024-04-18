ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

New York to host eight matches as ICC unveils 2024 T20 World Cup fixtures​

USA vs Canada, Saturday 1 June, Dallas

West Indies vs PNG, Sunday 2 June, Guyana

Namibia vs Oman, Sunday 2 June, Barbados

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Monday 3 June, New York

Afghanistan vs Uganda, Monday 3 June, Guyana

England vs Scotland, Tuesday 4 June, Barbados

Netherlands vs Nepal, Tuesday 4 June, Dallas

India vs Ireland, Wednesday 5 June, New York

PNG vs Uganda, Wednesday 5 June, Guyana

Australia vs Oman, Wednesday 5 June, Barbados

USA vs Pakistan, Thursday 6 June, Dallas

Namibia vs Scotland, Thurday 6 June, Barbados

Canada vs Ireland, Friday 7 June, New York

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Friday 7 June, Guyana

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Friday 7 June, Dallas

Netherlands vs South Africa, Saturday 8 June, New York

Australia vs Ireland, Saturday 8 June, Barbados

West Indies vs Uganda, Saturday 8 June, Guyana

India vs Pakistan, Sunday 9 June, New York

Oman vs Scotland, Sunday 9 June, Antigua & Barbuda

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Monday 10 June, New York

Pakistan vs Canada, Tuesday 11 June, New York

Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Tuesday 11 June, Lauderhill

Australia vs Namibia, Tuesday 11 June, Antigua & Barbuda

USA vs India, Wednesday 12 June, New York

West Indies vs New Zealand, Wednesday 12 June, Trinidad & Tobago

England vs Oman, Thursday 13 June, Antigua & Barbuda

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Thursday 13 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

Afghanistan vs PNG, Thursdau 13 June, Trinidad & Tobago

USA vs Ireland, Friday 14 June, Lauderhill

South Africa vs Nepal, Friday 14 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

New Zealand vd Uganda, Friday 14 June, Trinidad & Tobago

India vs Canada, Saturday 15 June, Lauderhill

Namibia vs England, Saturday 15 June, Antigua & Barbuda

Australia vs Scotland, Saturday 15 June, Saint Lucia

Pakistan vs Ireland, Sunday 16 June, Lauderhill

Bangladesh vs Nepal, Sunday 16 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Sunday 16 June, Saint Lucia

New Zealand vs PNG, Monday 17 June, Trinidad & Tobago

West Indies vs Afghanistan, Monday 17 June, Saint Lucia

A2 vs D1, Wednesday 19 June, Antigua & Barbuda

B1 vs C2, Wednesday 19 June, Saint Lucia

C1 vs A1, Thursday 20 June, Barbados

B2 vs D2, Thursday 20 June, Antigua & Barbuda

B1 vs D1, Friday 21 June, Saint Lucia

A2 vs C2, Friday 21 June, Barbados

A1 vs D2, Saturday 22 June, Antigua & Barbuda

C1 vs B2, Saturday 22 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

A2 vs B1, Sunday 23 June, Barbados

C2 vs D1, Sunday 23 June, Antigua & Barbuda

B2 vs A1, Monday 24 June, Saint Lucia

C1 vs D2, Monday 24 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines

Semi-Final 1, Wednesday 26 June, Guyana

Semi-Final 2, Thursday 27 June, Trinidad & Tobago

Final, Saturday 29 June, Barbados

The 34,000-seat stadium is scheduled to host eight matches at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, including the high-profile fixture between India and Pakistan on 9 June.The stadium will feature an array of seating options including premium and general admission, VIP and hospitality suites, as well as a unique party deck and cabanas.Sustainability is at the forefront of this project. The grandstands, previously used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, are being repurposed for the T20 World Cup venue.The design team behind this ambitious project is Populous, renowned for creating some of the most iconic stadia worldwide, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.In New York, they are the architect of record for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets."We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year."The stadium will not only cater to cricket enthusiasts but also promises a world-class experience for all guests. It will feature a dedicated fan zone, a variety of food and beverage outlets, and state-of-the-art media and broadcast areas.The wicket, a drop-in square similar to those used at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park, is currently being curated in Florida. It will be transported to New York in early May.The venue, 30 miles east of Manhattan, will have good transport and parking facilities, with three train stations also available in the vicinity.Fans will have their opportunity to be a part of history by attending a festival of cricket and seeing the world's best players in action, with eight T20 World Cup matches hosted at the venue, beginning with the clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa on 3 June.The construction of a new modular stadium, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, a first of its kind for cricket, is underway and is expected to be completed within a mere three months.