New York to host eight matches as ICC unveils 2024 T20 World Cup fixturesThe 34,000-seat stadium is scheduled to host eight matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
International Cricket Council in Dubai18 January, 2024
PHOTO: ICC
The construction of a new modular stadium, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, a first of its kind for cricket, is underway and is expected to be completed within a mere three months.
The 34,000-seat stadium is scheduled to host eight matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, including the high-profile fixture between India and Pakistan on 9 June.
The stadium will feature an array of seating options including premium and general admission, VIP and hospitality suites, as well as a unique party deck and cabanas.
Sustainability is at the forefront of this project. The grandstands, previously used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, are being repurposed for the T20 World Cup venue.
The design team behind this ambitious project is Populous, renowned for creating some of the most iconic stadia worldwide, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
In New York, they are the architect of record for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets.
“We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year.”
The stadium will not only cater to cricket enthusiasts but also promises a world-class experience for all guests. It will feature a dedicated fan zone, a variety of food and beverage outlets, and state-of-the-art media and broadcast areas.
The wicket, a drop-in square similar to those used at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park, is currently being curated in Florida. It will be transported to New York in early May.
The venue, 30 miles east of Manhattan, will have good transport and parking facilities, with three train stations also available in the vicinity.
Fans will have their opportunity to be a part of history by attending a festival of cricket and seeing the world’s best players in action, with eight T20 World Cup matches hosted at the venue, beginning with the clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa on 3 June.
FIXTURES FOR 2024 T20 WORLD CUP:
- USA vs Canada, Saturday 1 June, Dallas
- West Indies vs PNG, Sunday 2 June, Guyana
- Namibia vs Oman, Sunday 2 June, Barbados
- Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Monday 3 June, New York
- Afghanistan vs Uganda, Monday 3 June, Guyana
- England vs Scotland, Tuesday 4 June, Barbados
- Netherlands vs Nepal, Tuesday 4 June, Dallas
- India vs Ireland, Wednesday 5 June, New York
- PNG vs Uganda, Wednesday 5 June, Guyana
- Australia vs Oman, Wednesday 5 June, Barbados
- USA vs Pakistan, Thursday 6 June, Dallas
- Namibia vs Scotland, Thurday 6 June, Barbados
- Canada vs Ireland, Friday 7 June, New York
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Friday 7 June, Guyana
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Friday 7 June, Dallas
- Netherlands vs South Africa, Saturday 8 June, New York
- Australia vs Ireland, Saturday 8 June, Barbados
- West Indies vs Uganda, Saturday 8 June, Guyana
- India vs Pakistan, Sunday 9 June, New York
- Oman vs Scotland, Sunday 9 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- South Africa vs Bangladesh, Monday 10 June, New York
- Pakistan vs Canada, Tuesday 11 June, New York
- Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Tuesday 11 June, Lauderhill
- Australia vs Namibia, Tuesday 11 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- USA vs India, Wednesday 12 June, New York
- West Indies vs New Zealand, Wednesday 12 June, Trinidad & Tobago
- England vs Oman, Thursday 13 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- Bangladesh vs Netherlands, Thursday 13 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines
- Afghanistan vs PNG, Thursdau 13 June, Trinidad & Tobago
- USA vs Ireland, Friday 14 June, Lauderhill
- South Africa vs Nepal, Friday 14 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines
- New Zealand vd Uganda, Friday 14 June, Trinidad & Tobago
- India vs Canada, Saturday 15 June, Lauderhill
- Namibia vs England, Saturday 15 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- Australia vs Scotland, Saturday 15 June, Saint Lucia
- Pakistan vs Ireland, Sunday 16 June, Lauderhill
- Bangladesh vs Nepal, Sunday 16 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines
- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Sunday 16 June, Saint Lucia
- New Zealand vs PNG, Monday 17 June, Trinidad & Tobago
- West Indies vs Afghanistan, Monday 17 June, Saint Lucia
- A2 vs D1, Wednesday 19 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- B1 vs C2, Wednesday 19 June, Saint Lucia
- C1 vs A1, Thursday 20 June, Barbados
- B2 vs D2, Thursday 20 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- B1 vs D1, Friday 21 June, Saint Lucia
- A2 vs C2, Friday 21 June, Barbados
- A1 vs D2, Saturday 22 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- C1 vs B2, Saturday 22 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines
- A2 vs B1, Sunday 23 June, Barbados
- C2 vs D1, Sunday 23 June, Antigua & Barbuda
- B2 vs A1, Monday 24 June, Saint Lucia
- C1 vs D2, Monday 24 June, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines
- Semi-Final 1, Wednesday 26 June, Guyana
- Semi-Final 2, Thursday 27 June, Trinidad & Tobago
- Final, Saturday 29 June, Barbados
Construction of the modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has made great strides in the last month ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1.
The 34,000-capacity stadium hosts eight matches in the tournament, including the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The ground will be home to India during the entirety of the group stages, where they will also face Ireland and hosts USA.