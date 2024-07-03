What's new

Pakistan Cricket News and Updates

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,878
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
After four-month gap, PCB BoG to meet on Saturday

After four-month gap, PCB BoG to meet on Saturday

Pakistan's lacklustre T20 World Cup performance not on agenda.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called for a crucial meeting of its Board of Governors scheduled for July 6, marking its first gathering in Lahore in nearly four months.

The foremost agenda item pertains to the approval of the financial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, necessitated by the expiration of the previous budget on June 30, a procedural norm observed diligently.

Notably absent from the agenda is any discussion regarding the recent lacklustre performance of the national cricket team in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, as well as its showings in the recent series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
2
Replies
21
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Pakistan Cricket Updates.
Replies
2
Views
608
ghazi52
ghazi52
M
PCB's media department head Umar Kalson under the scanner for visiting a Colombo casino
Replies
1
Views
295
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
ghazi52
Pakistan-New Zealand Series in New Zealand 2024
Replies
0
Views
344
ghazi52
ghazi52
Kuru
Asia Cup: BCCI willing to accept hybrid model on one condition
Replies
11
Views
835
Kuru
Kuru

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom