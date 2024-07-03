Pakistan Cricket News and Updates

ghazi52
After four-month gap, PCB BoG to meet on SaturdayPakistan's lacklustre T20 World Cup performance not on agenda.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called for a crucial meeting of its Board of Governors scheduled for July 6, marking its first gathering in Lahore in nearly four months.
The foremost agenda item pertains to the approval of the financial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, necessitated by the expiration of the previous budget on June 30, a procedural norm observed diligently.
Notably absent from the agenda is any discussion regarding the recent lacklustre performance of the national cricket team in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, as well as its showings in the recent series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England