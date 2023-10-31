2025 ICC Champions Trophy || Biggest ICC event in World Cricket || Sparkling Matches || Hosted by Pakistan

Asian.Century
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Biggest ICC event in World Cricket in 2025 | Sparkling Event | Host Rights Pakistan
After 8 Year long wait, ICC Champions Trophy is Back | Challenging Matches with just 8 Top Teams | Qualification Scenarios for Finals | New Style New Structure | New Rules | New Excitement
Struggle for Teams to Finish at top-eight finish at the World Cup could provide long-term stability by attracting new sponsors, new media rights, new money and participate in the largest event in year 2025, "The ICC Champions Trophy 2025" in Pakistan.
It will come with new stadiums and upgraded current infrastructure of facilities, lighting systems and stadiums. The Current Champions are Pakistan.
The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, a cricket tournament for the eight top-ranked One Day International (ODI) men's national teams organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It will be hosted by Pakistan in 2025. Pakistan was announced as the host of the ICC Champions Trophy on 16 November 2021. Official logo and new ICC song will be released soon.
More Details: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2025_ICC_Champions_Trophy
ICC Champion Trophy in Pakistan is coming, Who will be the Champion :
