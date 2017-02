ISLAMABAD: Central Board of Film Censors has halted the release of Indian superstar Shahrukh Khan’s latest flick ‘Raees in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.



The film which also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan had received the censor certificate from Sindh and Punjab boards but the central board halted the movie’s release in the country.



Sources within the board say the film’s release was halted because it insults the Muslim community by portraying them as criminals.



The movie is the fictitious story of a man named Raees who is a cruel and clever bootlegger. The film explores how Raees’ relationships and meteoric rise helped him build an entire empire from scratch, to make him the single most powerful man in the state until being challenged by a tough cop.



It is pertinent to note here that after lifting of the temporary ban on Indian films, Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Kaabil’ was released in Pakistan last week.

