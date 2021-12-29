PAF J-10C News, Updates and Discussion

RIP Pak LAW
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2014
- Messages
- 9,782
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
First direct and official confirmation of J10C induction by PAF.
watch after 6.00
Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.
Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
special tagging @Zarvan : d
watch after 6.00
Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.
Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
special tagging @Zarvan : d