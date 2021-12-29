What's new

PAF J-10C News, Updates and Discussion

RIP Pak LAW

RIP Pak LAW

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 20, 2014
Messages
9,782
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
First direct and official confirmation of J10C induction by PAF.


watch after 6.00

Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.

Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
special tagging @Zarvan : d
 
欢迎

IMG_20211229_124113.jpg
 
Now only if we can get the PDM walai to delay their activities after 23rd march, its a poor choice of dates for a dharna. They can hate IK, that's their own choice but in the process they routinely cross the line and be anti Pakistan.
 
Shabi1 said:
Now only if we can get the PDM walai to delay their activities after 23rd march, its a poor choice of dates for a dharna. They can hate IK, that's their own choice but in the process they routinely cross the line and be anti Pakistan.
Click to expand...

Yes, exactly......especially when Imran Khan was so considerate with his Dharna; right?

On a serious note, J-10C against Rafale!!! I wonder how good the J-10C are and how they would perform against Rafale, Spectra and the French BVR.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UPDATES TO PAKISTAN’S DRONE FLEET
Replies
1
Views
860
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Tipu7
Smaller but Capable: How Pakistan Air Force Deters Indian Air Force
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
8K
Asian.Century
Asian.Century
Windjammer
Another Mirage Squadron To Convert To J-10 Aircraft
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
13K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Edevelop
  • Locked
Turkey to Drop Plans For F-16s: Chinese J-10C Fighters Hinted as Choice to Modernise Fleet
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
7K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
Pakistan Ka Beta
PAKISTAN MONTHLY DEFENSE NEWS RECAP – JUNE 2022
Replies
0
Views
3K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom