It's time to admit Chinese culture is superior to Indian culture

Countries and regions that are heavily influenced by Chinese culture( or Confucianism）： China mainland, Taiwan, Singapore, Hongkong, Japan, North and South Korea, Vietnam.

Similarities: 1,Use or used Chinese characters as basic writing systems. 2, Use chopsticks as eating utensils. 3, Majority people are atheists.

Countries and regions that heavily influenced by Indian culture: India, Pakistan, Bengal, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, China's Tibet.

Similarities: 1, Use Sanskrit or variants as writing systems. 2, Directly use hand as eating utensil. 3, Majority people are religious.

Obviously sino-sphere countries are much developed, clean, orderly. Countries influenced by Indian culture are backward, dirty and chaotic.

I believe sino-sphere will be more advanced in science and technologies than the Anglo-Saxon countries(5 eyes) in the near future.
 
View attachment 1027748
View attachment 1027763

View attachment 1027740
View attachment 1027771

Tibet is heavily influenced by Buddhism, not the same as Indian culture, esp the current Indian culture practiced by Indians now. And China should eradicate the backward unprogressive unproductive religion there.
 
Interestingly. In Tang dynasty, Chinese people believed 天竺(ancient India or Nepal) is a heavenly place. Xuanzang monk travelled thousands of kms to get to there and studied in 天竺 as international student. This is original story of famous “Monkey king"(Journey to the west)

 
It was also called 身毒, poisonous snake, but sounds very much the same as 天竺, depending on who referred it. Actually, 天竺 was only a transient name used in the short North South dynasties preceding Tang, during and after Tang dynasty, India was called 印度, today's name.
 
I know this is a taboo topic, But mention I will: 'Chinese culture (or Confucianism)" places great emphasis on adhering to values passed down from the ancestors. This philosophy of shunning heterodoxy in favor of orthodoxy means "Chinese culture" has to depend on someone else of "non-Chinese culture" to do anything new before they adopt it with "Chinese characteristics".
 
Buddhism is part of Indian culture. I agree with you that China should erase Tibetan traditional culture. It's backward and bloodily cruel.

This song describes a cruel story that happened in Tibet in 1940's. A girl recalled her dumb sister. Who left home when she was 16 and never came back. When the girl grew up, she realized what had happened. The Tibetan monks killed her sister. Peeled off here skin and used her skin to make a drum. The drum is called as "阿姐鼓”（sister drum)，which is regarded as holy thing in Tibetan culture. The monks used her leg bone to sound the drum.

 
Buddhism was originated in Nepal, not India, Buddha was a Nepalese not Indian, eventhough Indians contributed and helped develop Buddhism later.
 
In most cases, the realities are dull, plain and of no fantacy. In ancient time, people believed moon must be a beatiful place. Now we know it's not. We have got to accept this fact.

Do not use modern geography to explain ancient things. There were no clear lines between different states in sub continent in ancient time.
 
View attachment 1027748
View attachment 1027763

View attachment 1027740
View attachment 1027771

But both are defeated by western culture. So why so serious?
 
Yes, there was a small state in Nepal where Buddha was born, not the same as Indian states. India was never a single country in history but many countries. Yeah, I agree we shouldn't use India the modern state name to describe the whole subcontinent in history.
 
Actually there's 1 thing I never understood of Chopsticks . Why not just use forks and spoon ?
I have seen chinese eat and I couldn't think a single item that cannot be eaten easier with forks and spoon .

Same with eating with hands , I know it's cultural thing but now spoons are so cheap it's no Brainer
 
Well, I still love using my hands. But I guess it's a personal preference these days to use a knife, fork and spoon.

Eating a chappati with a knife and fork would look weird though.

Also, Chinese foods are designed around the way they eat that is chopsticks. So, you get food minced into pieces so that you can use your chopsticks to pick them apart.

For us, it is designed to eat with our hands.
 
I was talking about rice, no 1 would eat a Pizza or chapati with fork lol.
Chinese food is easier to eat with fork and spoon. I did it without any problem.

In 90% cases, Hands and Chopsticks r now cultural thing than a necessity I think.
 

