Iran and Iraq cleaning northern Iraq from separatist terrorists (deadline september 19th)

Another victory in foreign policy.

Iraq moves Iranian-Kurdish fighters from border area​

Iraq has started to move Iranian-Kurdish militant groups away from the country’s border with Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday.
“Iraq is taking the necessary measures to remove these groups from the border areas and they have been settled in distant camps in the centre of Kurdistan,” Hussein told journalists. “This is based on the framework border security agreement concluded with Iran.”
The Iraqi minister said that he will visit Tehran today to deliver the message himself, in the hope that this will prevent any escalation of the situation on the border.
Iran has accused Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region of harbouring armed groups involved in attacks against the Islamic Republic. In turn, this has prompted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to target the bases of such groups repeatedly.

The Iranian foreign ministry said last month that, under the agreement concluded with Iraq, Baghdad is committed to disarming Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, closing their bases and moving them to other locations before 19 September. Iranian officials said that if the goal was not achieved before the deadline, they would resume attacks on dissident groups inside Iraqi Kurdistan, which Tehran was launching regularly until the end of last year.
In September 2022, the Revolutionary Guard Corps fired missiles and drones at targets of armed groups in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, killing 13 people, according to the local authorities.
Hussein said that he will discuss with the Iranians the possibility of refraining from threats to use violence in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Iran is moving troops towards the border in case that the deal is not implemented till september 19th.
 
A senior Iranian military official has made alarming claims that 11,000 terrorists are preparing to invade the Iraqi cities of Mosul and Tikritin the coming months. This assertion indicates a potential resurgence of militant activity in Iraq, raising concerns about stability in the region. The Iranian general's statement suggests that Iran has gathered significant intelligence on this threat, which could lead to increased military tensions.

Key Developments​

  • Iraqi Military Preparations: In response to these threats, the Iraqi military has begun constructing defensive fortifications along the Syrian border. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster security and prepare for potential incursions by terrorist groups.
  • Iran's Role: Iran appears to be actively involved in supporting Iraqi military efforts, providing assistance in building defenses. This collaboration underscores the close ties between Iran and Iraq, particularly in the context of combating shared threats from extremist groups.
  • Regional Tensions: The situation is further complicated by the involvement of external actors. The Iranian general referred to the "three demons"—Turkey, Israel, and the United States—indicating that these countries are repositioning their military assets in Iraq. This could lead to heightened tensions and potential confrontations in an already volatile region.

Contextual Background​

The claims of an impending invasion come amidst ongoing instability in Iraq, which has faced significant challenges since the rise of ISIS in 2014. Mosul and Tikrit were previously captured by ISIS during its campaign to establish a caliphate, leading to widespread violence and humanitarian crises. The Iraqi government, with support from Iranian forces and international allies, has worked to regain control over these regions.

Implications for Security​

The potential for a coordinated attack on Mosul and Tikrit raises serious concerns about security in Iraq. If these terrorist groups succeed in launching an offensive, it could lead to a resurgence of violence reminiscent of previous conflicts. Additionally, the involvement of Iranian-backed militias could complicate U.S. military operations and influence regional dynamics.

Conclusion​

The warning from the Iranian general about an imminent invasion highlights the precarious security situation in Iraq and the broader Middle East. As Iraqi forces prepare defenses and regional powers reposition their military assets, the coming months will be critical in determining whether these threats materialize into actual conflict or if diplomatic efforts can mitigate escalating tensions. The international community must closely monitor these developments to understand their implications for regional stability and security.

