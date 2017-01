Regional Implications of an Independent Kurdistan

CHAPTER FOUR

Turkey’s Reaction to an Independent Kurdistan

Even before

Turkey took military action in Syria, it sought to pull northern Syria

into Ankara’s political and economic orbit, as it did over time with

Iraqi Kurds, to minimize the ability of the PKK to maintain a potential

base of operations in a PYD-dominated zone along the Turkish frontier.61

To assist with these efforts, Ankara has looked to Erbil, which

similarly views the PYD—a Kurdish group with an independent political

base and an armed militia—as a potential rival.62 Stephen Larrabee

notes that KRG President Barzani is working to bolster alternatives to

the PYD in Syria, who would then become dependent on Erbil and

thereby subject to Turkey’s influence:

In northern Iraq, Barzani is training Kurdish fighters from Syria

who he hopes will return home and form the nucleus of a force

that will rival the PYD’s popular protection units. The force is

intended to help secure the autonomy of the Kurdish areas of

Syria, much as the peshmerga have done in northern Iraq. Barzani’s

efforts represent a more moderate solution to the Kurdish

problem. They seek to establish an autonomous Kurdish entity

similar to KRG-controlled Iraq by fostering economic interdependence,

developing cross-border trade and investment, and

building energy links with Turkey. They are viewed positively

by Ankara because they do not support an assertive, destabilizing

Kurdish entity seeking full independence.