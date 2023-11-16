Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler: We are considering purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoons

Trisolaran said: They already want us to be like Iran.. We always look at the issue technically, but the West looks at it politically. Our only alternative is to put a 4.5 generation KAAN flying with a domestic aircraft engine into mass production, and to do this as quickly as possible. No Western country will sell us a modern jet without getting political "guarantee". Click to expand...

Foinikas said: What I don't understand is...they keep boasting that TFX will be the best aircraft in the world by 2030,but...they need an interim solution of 40 Eurofighter plus 40 F-16V (to replace the F-4s). What,they're buying Eurofighters for 10 years? Until they produce enough indigenous fighters? It's ridiculous.



Also,shows that the Rafale and F-16V is an important player in the Aegean.

Look, no country on this planet is an island unto itself, even if we make Kaan %10000 Turkish, we'll need partners for a sixth generation fighter, and in future we'll need partners for other things. The solution is not to throw the table and be angry at everybody, the solution is to fix our foreign relations. We gain nothing from fighting with Germany or US, it's like a man fighting against his own dick. This is pure stupidity.Orthodox Jews hate the Christians even more than they hate Muslims but every Christian country helps Israel Why? Because they use the propaganda to get everyone to agree with them. They make everybody see things through their perspective. We need to do the same. We have to get everyone to agree with us. This "Küstüm oynamıyorum" attitude won't get us ANYTHINGEven fucking AMERICA is buying their latest frigate from Fincantieri, they are buying Iron dome systems from Israel etc.IF we used our brain a little we could be selling TFX Kaan to European countries. We could be selling TB2 to the Americans. We're just too retarded to do so.It's not just Greece, the whole region is too hot right now. And it's only getting hotter.Israeli Air Force is much stronger than ours, even countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia are getting somewhere. In a few short years we moved from being the strongest air force in the region and heading towards being the weakest one.We have to be the strongest.