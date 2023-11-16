Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler: We are considering purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoons

Hold the door
We know that Germany will not allow it. Why are they so eager to be disgraced?
This has been discussed during the Type-23 frigate drama.More likely related to potential Roll Royce proposal in relation to have JV for Turkish indigenous engine development.
The plane uses Roll Royce engine right ?
Because we need it, no matter how much Erdoggy fanboys seethe and cope, getting kicked out of F35 program pushed Turkey into a very difficult spot. We don't even have a response for the Greek Rafale.We know that Germany will not allow it. Why are they so eager to be disgraced?
It was the only logical choice since the S400 purchase, we just wasted time begging for F-16s and upgrade kits.
Türkiye plans to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets: National Defense Minister'It is very effective aircraft,' says Yasar Guler says, adding issue related to UK, Germany, Spain - Anadolu Ajansıwww.aa.com.tr
"We want to buy Eurofighter. It is a very effective aircraft. These aircraft are related to the UK, Germany and Spain,” he told parliament. "Both the UK and Spain say 'yes', and now they are working to persuade Germany. The UK and Spain say: 'We will solve that problem'. If solved, we plan to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets,"
Hmm. Good choice.
Is this a temporary plug until Turkey produces its own 5th gen fighter?It was the only logical choice since the S400 purchase, we just wasted time begging for F-16s and upgrade kits.
I think the only problem is the small order of 40, if we ordered 100 instead, there could be more pressure on Germany by Italy and UK
I wish it was true but we're woefully underequipped for the challenges in the region. F4s have to retire and 240 F-16s just isn't enough. We need more airframes no matter how you look at it.Germany saves us from making a mistake.. We can get by with Özgur modernization until KAAN arrives... EU countries should not have a say over the Turkish Armed Forces. If we hit the PKK with Eurofighter, European countries would issue condemnations before Qandil.
Yes but they will probably serve well into 2040ies if acquiredIs this a temporary plug until Turkey produces its own 5th gen fighter?
Hürjet will probably be put into service before KAAN, We can balance the Syria-Iraq front with drones and Hürjet and focus all F16s on the Aegean and Mediterranean until KAAN arrives.I wish it was true but we're woefully underequipped for the challenges in the region. F4s have to retire and 240 F-16s just isn't enough. We need more airframes no matter how you look at it.
at least 8 fucking years until KAAN is operational.
Hürjet will probably be put into service before KAAN, We can balance the Syria-Iraq front with drones and Hürjet and focus all F16s on the Aegean and Mediterranean until KAAN arrives.
West knows that we are trying to keep our air forces modern against Greece and is they are taking positions accordingly. We can't buy a modern western jet without giving concession.
I know that the dependence of our air forces on the USA has already caused us a lot of problems, but dependence on the EU will not solve this problems.Hürjet trainer variant to replace all the T-38s in the inventory and combat variant to be designed, tested, put in production, we're still looking at 2030 the earliest.
And speaking of "western jets" you do realize that Hürjet is powered by the American F-404 engine right?
I know that the dependence of our air forces on the USA has already caused us a lot of problems, but dependence on the EU will not solve this problems.
What I don't understand is...they keep boasting that TFX will be the best aircraft in the world by 2030,but...they need an interim solution of 40 Eurofighter plus 40 F-16V (to replace the F-4s). What,they're buying Eurofighters for 10 years? Until they produce enough indigenous fighters? It's ridiculous.We know that Germany will not allow it. Why are they so eager to be disgraced?
They already want us to be like Iran.. We always look at the issue technically, but the West looks at it politically. Our only alternative is to put a 4.5 generation KAAN flying with a domestic aircraft engine into mass production, and to do this as quickly as possible. No Western country will sell us a modern jet without getting political "guarantee".What's the alternative? You wanna be like Iran?
Should we pull F-5s from the junkyard and fly them instead?
Look, no country on this planet is an island unto itself, even if we make Kaan %10000 Turkish, we'll need partners for a sixth generation fighter, and in future we'll need partners for other things. The solution is not to throw the table and be angry at everybody, the solution is to fix our foreign relations. We gain nothing from fighting with Germany or US, it's like a man fighting against his own dick. This is pure stupidity.They already want us to be like Iran.. We always look at the issue technically, but the West looks at it politically. Our only alternative is to put a 4.5 generation KAAN flying with a domestic aircraft engine into mass production, and to do this as quickly as possible. No Western country will sell us a modern jet without getting political "guarantee".
What I don't understand is...they keep boasting that TFX will be the best aircraft in the world by 2030,but...they need an interim solution of 40 Eurofighter plus 40 F-16V (to replace the F-4s). What,they're buying Eurofighters for 10 years? Until they produce enough indigenous fighters? It's ridiculous.
Also,shows that the Rafale and F-16V is an important player in the Aegean.