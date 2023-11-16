What's new

Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler: We are considering purchasing 40 Eurofighter Typhoons

Indos said:
More likely related to potential Roll Royce proposal in relation to have JV for Turkish indigenous engine development.

The plane uses Roll Royce engine right ?
This has been discussed during the Type-23 frigate drama.

Hold the door said:
We know that Germany will not allow it. Why are they so eager to be disgraced?
Because we need it, no matter how much Erdoggy fanboys seethe and cope, getting kicked out of F35 program pushed Turkey into a very difficult spot. We don't even have a response for the Greek Rafale.


It's a bigger disgrace that Erdo keeps begging for the F-16
 
www.aa.com.tr

Türkiye plans to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets: National Defense Minister

'It is very effective aircraft,' says Yasar Guler says, adding issue related to UK, Germany, Spain - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr

"We want to buy Eurofighter. It is a very effective aircraft. These aircraft are related to the UK, Germany and Spain,” he told parliament. "Both the UK and Spain say 'yes', and now they are working to persuade Germany. The UK and Spain say: 'We will solve that problem'. If solved, we plan to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets,"

Hmm. Good choice.
 
LeGenD said:
www.aa.com.tr

Türkiye plans to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets: National Defense Minister

'It is very effective aircraft,' says Yasar Guler says, adding issue related to UK, Germany, Spain - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr

"We want to buy Eurofighter. It is a very effective aircraft. These aircraft are related to the UK, Germany and Spain,” he told parliament. "Both the UK and Spain say 'yes', and now they are working to persuade Germany. The UK and Spain say: 'We will solve that problem'. If solved, we plan to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets,"

Hmm. Good choice.
It was the only logical choice since the S400 purchase, we just wasted time begging for F-16s and upgrade kits.

I think the only problem is the small order of 40, if we ordered 100 instead, there could be more pressure on Germany by Italy and UK
 
LegionnairE said:
It was the only logical choice since the S400 purchase, we just wasted time begging for F-16s and upgrade kits.

I think the only problem is the small order of 40, if we ordered 100 instead, there could be more pressure on Germany by Italy and UK
Is this a temporary plug until Turkey produces its own 5th gen fighter?
 
Germany saves us from making a mistake.. We can get by with Özgur modernization until KAAN arrives... EU countries should not have a say over the Turkish Armed Forces. If we hit the PKK with Eurofighter, European countries would issue condemnations before Qandil.
 
Trisolaran said:
Germany saves us from making a mistake.. We can get by with Özgur modernization until KAAN arrives... EU countries should not have a say over the Turkish Armed Forces. If we hit the PKK with Eurofighter, European countries would issue condemnations before Qandil.
I wish it was true but we're woefully underequipped for the challenges in the region. F4s have to retire and 240 F-16s just isn't enough. We need more airframes no matter how you look at it.

at least 8 fucking years until KAAN is operational.

jamal18 said:
Is this a temporary plug until Turkey produces its own 5th gen fighter?
Yes but they will probably serve well into 2040ies if acquired
 
LegionnairE said:
I wish it was true but we're woefully underequipped for the challenges in the region. F4s have to retire and 240 F-16s just isn't enough. We need more airframes no matter how you look at it.

at least 8 fucking years until KAAN is operational.
Hürjet will probably be put into service before KAAN, We can balance the Syria-Iraq front with drones and Hürjet and focus all F16s on the Aegean and Mediterranean until KAAN arrives.
West knows that we are trying to keep our air forces modern against Greece and they are taking positions accordingly. We can't buy a modern western jet without giving concession.
 
Trisolaran said:
Hürjet will probably be put into service before KAAN, We can balance the Syria-Iraq front with drones and Hürjet and focus all F16s on the Aegean and Mediterranean until KAAN arrives.
West knows that we are trying to keep our air forces modern against Greece and is they are taking positions accordingly. We can't buy a modern western jet without giving concession.
Hürjet trainer variant to replace all the T-38s in the inventory and combat variant to be designed, tested, put in production, we're still looking at 2030 the earliest.

And speaking of "western jets" you do realize that Hürjet is powered by the American F-404 engine right?
At best we will get a Gripen-C equivalent plane out of that. No match for EF-2000

Without the delta wing design I doubt Hürjet will carry even as much as Gripen-C
 
LegionnairE said:
Hürjet trainer variant to replace all the T-38s in the inventory and combat variant to be designed, tested, put in production, we're still looking at 2030 the earliest.

And speaking of "western jets" you do realize that Hürjet is powered by the American F-404 engine right?
I know that the dependence of our air forces on the USA has already caused us a lot of problems, but dependence on the EU will not solve this problems.
 
Trisolaran said:
I know that the dependence of our air forces on the USA has already caused us a lot of problems, but dependence on the EU will not solve this problems.
What's the alternative? You wanna be like Iran?


Should we pull F-5s from the junkyard and fly them instead?
 
Hold the door said:
We know that Germany will not allow it. Why are they so eager to be disgraced?

https://twitter.com/x/status/1725213859416269311
What I don't understand is...they keep boasting that TFX will be the best aircraft in the world by 2030,but...they need an interim solution of 40 Eurofighter plus 40 F-16V (to replace the F-4s). What,they're buying Eurofighters for 10 years? Until they produce enough indigenous fighters? It's ridiculous.

Also,shows that the Rafale and F-16V is an important player in the Aegean.
 
LegionnairE said:
What's the alternative? You wanna be like Iran?


Should we pull F-5s from the junkyard and fly them instead?
They already want us to be like Iran.. We always look at the issue technically, but the West looks at it politically. Our only alternative is to put a 4.5 generation KAAN flying with a domestic aircraft engine into mass production, and to do this as quickly as possible. No Western country will sell us a modern jet without getting political "guarantee".
 
Trisolaran said:
They already want us to be like Iran.. We always look at the issue technically, but the West looks at it politically. Our only alternative is to put a 4.5 generation KAAN flying with a domestic aircraft engine into mass production, and to do this as quickly as possible. No Western country will sell us a modern jet without getting political "guarantee".
Look, no country on this planet is an island unto itself, even if we make Kaan %10000 Turkish, we'll need partners for a sixth generation fighter, and in future we'll need partners for other things. The solution is not to throw the table and be angry at everybody, the solution is to fix our foreign relations. We gain nothing from fighting with Germany or US, it's like a man fighting against his own dick. This is pure stupidity.


Orthodox Jews hate the Christians even more than they hate Muslims but every Christian country helps Israel Why? Because they use the propaganda to get everyone to agree with them. They make everybody see things through their perspective. We need to do the same. We have to get everyone to agree with us. This "Küstüm oynamıyorum" attitude won't get us ANYTHING

Even fucking AMERICA is buying their latest frigate from Fincantieri, they are buying Iron dome systems from Israel etc.

IF we used our brain a little we could be selling TFX Kaan to European countries. We could be selling TB2 to the Americans. We're just too retarded to do so.

Foinikas said:
What I don't understand is...they keep boasting that TFX will be the best aircraft in the world by 2030,but...they need an interim solution of 40 Eurofighter plus 40 F-16V (to replace the F-4s). What,they're buying Eurofighters for 10 years? Until they produce enough indigenous fighters? It's ridiculous.

Also,shows that the Rafale and F-16V is an important player in the Aegean.
It's not just Greece, the whole region is too hot right now. And it's only getting hotter.

Israeli Air Force is much stronger than ours, even countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia are getting somewhere. In a few short years we moved from being the strongest air force in the region and heading towards being the weakest one.

We have to be the strongest.
 
