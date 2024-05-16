What's new

The Future of Pak-US ties, US-China Contest, Modi 3.0, and more

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,327
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The Future of Pak-US ties, US-China Contest, Modi 3.0, and more



Join host Usama Nizamani and Ambassador Aizaz Chauhdry as they discuss Pakistan-US relations in simple terms. From politics to everyday connections, we'll explore what brings these countries together. Can Pakistan influence US decisions? What about regular people's interactions?

Chapters:
00:00 Highlights
00:40 Intro
01:22 Are Pakistan-US relations fixated on geo-politics than economics?
04:00 Can Pakistan be relevant to the U.S. foreign policy?
05:10 What more than People-to-People ties?
07:47 Will Sanober Institute work on Pak-US ties?
11:02 Do the US and China need a Cuban missile crisis?
16:42 Will China force others to emulate its political and economic model?
18:58 Unexpected Shocks for Pakistan in 10 Years?
24:20 Attack on Chinese nationals: Seriousness of International Community.
29:02 Can Pakistan Overcome the Threat from TTP?
33:03 Outro
 

Similar threads

N
Implications of expanding multi-faceted Indo-US ties
Replies
5
Views
481
nahtanbob
N
N
Switchover from US to Russia-China orbit?
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
retaxis
retaxis
R
China-Pakistan: Beijing to "Further Deepen and Expand" Ties, Support Pak "Financial Stability"
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
4K
Asian.Century
Asian.Century
N
True balance is imbalance: our relations with US and China
Replies
0
Views
346
nahtanbob
N
HAIDER
‘Shockingly poor language’: PM Kakar pilloried over comparison of Pak-China ties to Israel-US ties
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom