_NOBODY_
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2016
- Messages
- 3,327
- Reaction score
- 4
- Country
- Location
The Future of Pak-US ties, US-China Contest, Modi 3.0, and more
Join host Usama Nizamani and Ambassador Aizaz Chauhdry as they discuss Pakistan-US relations in simple terms. From politics to everyday connections, we'll explore what brings these countries together. Can Pakistan influence US decisions? What about regular people's interactions?
Chapters:
00:00 Highlights
00:40 Intro
01:22 Are Pakistan-US relations fixated on geo-politics than economics?
04:00 Can Pakistan be relevant to the U.S. foreign policy?
05:10 What more than People-to-People ties?
07:47 Will Sanober Institute work on Pak-US ties?
11:02 Do the US and China need a Cuban missile crisis?
16:42 Will China force others to emulate its political and economic model?
18:58 Unexpected Shocks for Pakistan in 10 Years?
24:20 Attack on Chinese nationals: Seriousness of International Community.
29:02 Can Pakistan Overcome the Threat from TTP?
33:03 Outro