The Fight against PKK Terrorism

Neptune

Neptune

Guys I know we already have a thread running for media regarding TSK but I wanted to open a thread for the pictures videos relating with operations occured before for over 30-years. From air strikes in Iraq to thunder operations, from AH-1Ws to the Infantry at borders, from our brave pilots to our dedicated servicemen. All photos taken during counter-terrorism operations will be shared here. and also discussions regarding TSK's counter terrorism doctrine, government's policy on PKK as well as possible solutions. We may also honor our COIN fallen here.

8490209318_570a60d50e_k.jpg

46771_10200577917318539_58827958_n.jpg

73679813369516345880859.jpg

98647014.jpg


Land Forces personnel search the body of a terrorist shot dead.

6hiXf.jpg

I2kEv.jpg

S9Fin.jpg

ctfJB.jpg
 
NQpa7nt.jpg


A police officer stands guard near the flag at a village.


wrKU4ix.jpg


A military convoy of MRAPs and IFVs carry supply to forward operating bases.


8586290075_bfb3aa86c6_z.jpg


A female F-16C pilot of HVKK prepares her jet.


21097710151113316078901.jpg

45707836674044363571100.jpg



From a FOB at the borderline.
 
How does Kirpis perform at bad roads, or no roads ? If I remember correcrtly there 6x6 was better balanced then 4x4.

I'm asking because I have read somewhere that Americans MRAPs were doing bad at Afghanistan's rough geoghraphy.
 
VINTAGE!! From 90s...

turkisharmy9.jpg

turkisharmy8.jpg

turkisharmy6.jpg

vbbvvbvb.jpg

kartalrz5mt1.jpg

n7651794336641451939ra4.jpg

390276b.jpg


Good initiative.

By the way, Neptune, what do you think about this? ‘Turkey-US had agreed on Turkish troops in Iraq’ - MURAT YETKİN

Was this not a missed chance? We would basically have better position over PKK.
Of course. Fighting them at homeland would eliminate the high risk threats only. A deployed force in Iraq which we already have (1300 troops with dozens of Leopard-1Ts and APCs) has prevented many attacks. It was reported that there were more than 10 FOBs inside Iraq. They really helped at operations both in and outside.


irak.jpg
 
How does Kirpis perform at bad roads, or no roads ? If I remember correcrtly there 6x6 was better balanced then 4x4.

I'm asking because I have read somewhere that Americans MRAPs were doing bad at Afghanistan's rough geoghraphy.
Thats right. From what their definition says;

MRAPs whose designed purpose is surviving improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes. The first development in armored vehicles designed specifically to counter the land mine threat
Mobility is a secondary or even not an objective for MRAPs :)
 
I thint mobility is almost equally important, after all if you can't safely use it in the needed region then all that protection is pointless. You will not drive in perfectly paved roads everywhere you go. If Mraps and mobility can't be together then they should have procured a lighter and more mobile vehicle for the southeast, like something one level above of the cobra.
 
Isnt posting graphic material forbidden? I have no problem with it but there are sensitive people.
 

