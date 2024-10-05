What's new

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Pakistan

India's Jaishankar rules out bilateral talks with Pakistan during SCO summit visit​


Jaishankar said that SCO will be a multilateral event and he will not discuss the India and Pakistan relations

October 05, 2024

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a news conference. PHOTO: REUTERS

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will not discuss bilateral relations when he visits Pakistan this month, the first such visit in nearly a decade, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

"I expect there would be a lot of media interest because of the very nature of the relationship," Jaishankar said in response to a query at an event in New Delhi.

"But I do want to say it will be for a multilateral event. I am not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations," he added.

On Friday, the Indian foreign ministry confirmed that Jaishankar will visit Pakistan to participate in the summit on Oct. 15-16 but did not say if he would meet any Pakistani leaders on the sidelines.

Relations between the two countries have gone through periods of thaw from time to time but have been largely frozen since they downgraded diplomatic ties in tit-for-tat moves in 2019.

Earlier this year, Jaishankar said that India would want to "find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism" but added that it cannot be the "policy of a good neighbour".

"I am going there to be a good member of the SCO but since I am a courteous and civil person, I will behave myself accordingly," he said.
 
Pakistan likely to invite Bangladesh to attend the upcoming SCO summit, reports

The Cabinet Division has officially announced public holidays on October 14, 15, and 16, 2024, in light of the upcoming SCO Summit 2024. The holidays are meant to facilitate smooth arrangements for the summit and ensure security and traffic management during the event. Citizens are advised to plan accordingly as government offices, educational institutions, and several services will remain closed during these days.

The federal government has announced three public holidays in Islamabad
and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16 in connection with the
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝗶 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗦𝗖𝗢)Why in News? •India's External Affairs
Minister S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend the SCO Summit What is the Shanghai
Cooperation Organisation?• SCO is a permanent intergovernmental organization

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Pakistan for a meeting of the SCOFM S Jaishankar said he wasn't going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations but for a multilateral events.He said that the SCO Summit is taking place in Islamabad this time, because, similar to India, Pakistan too, is a recent member of the bloc.Normally the Prime Minister goes to the high-level meeting, the heads of state, that’s in line with the tradition.


Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit Islamabad on October 14 for SCO summit
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang also set to visit Pakistan, marking first visit of a Chinese Premier in 11 years

AbdulQadir7 said:
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit Islamabad on October 14 for SCO summit
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang also set to visit Pakistan, marking first visit of a Chinese Premier in 11 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Pakistan on October
14 to participate in the SCO summit, which will be hosted in Islamabad

Pakistan strengthens security for Chinese nationals ahead of the #SCO summit due to militant threats. Lahore's DIG Special Protection Unit enforces strict measures, including bulletproof vehicles and enhanced surveillance, following a suicide attack in Karachi targeting Chinese engineers. Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated she was unaware of reports about curbing Chinese movements during the summit but reiterated China's call for a thorough investigation and stronger protection of its citizens in Pakistan.

SCO Summit in Islamabad: Chinese PM Li Qiang to lead bilateral talks on economic cooperation​

October 10, 2024




Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and bilateral talks will go ahead as planned. This will be the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years, with key discussions expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation. Security concerns have heightened after repeated attacks on Chinese nationals, leading to potential talks on joint security measures. Delegates from Russia and India have also confirmed their attendance for the meeting, which is set to begin on October 15.

ISLAMABAD: The visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang for the meeting of Council of Heads of Governments of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and bilateral engagements with Pakistan is on track despite recent terrorist attack in Karachi that killed two Chinese nationals.

Sources told The Express Tribune on Wednesday that there is no change in the planned visit of the Chinese prime minister to Pakistan next week.

There were uncertainties about the visit after terrorist attack outside the Jinnah International Airport killed two Chinese engineers. This was the second terrorist attack targeting the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. On March 26, at least five Chinese engineers were killed when explosive laden vehicle hit their bus in Besham. They were working on a Dasu Hydroelectric Power project.

The latest attack that, too, in Karachi shook both the Chinese and Pakistani authorities.

The sources said that was certainly an embarrassing moment for Pakistan that despite promises of ensuring a foolproof security for the Chinese nationals, the Karachi attack happened.

However, the sources said it was a relief that despite the attack the Chinese prime minister is coming to Islamabad.
This will be the first visit of any Chinese prime minister to Pakistan in 11 years. It comes at a crucial time when Pakistan is desperately seeking more help from Beijing to put the country’s economy on sustainable growth.
The visit is significant as both sides are working behind the scenes to sign a number of agreements to deepen their cooperation.
 

SCO Summit 2024 in Pakistan: October​

Dates, Schedule, Members and Agenda​


The 2024 SCO Summit will take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, on October 15-16. This meeting will gather leaders from member states to discuss key issues such as regional security, economic cooperation, and combating terrorism. India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will represent India, emphasising initiatives like "Make in India" and addressing climate change.​


By Kriti Barua
Oct 8, 2024,


SCO Summit 2024


The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation that focuses on political, economic, defence, and security issues in Eurasia. It is principally led by the Council of Heads of State (HSC) and the Council of Heads of Government (HGC).

The SCO Summit 2024 is slated to happen on October 15 and 16, 2024, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Several heads of government from member countries will attend the summit, with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, leading the Indian delegation.

Additionally, you can expect S. Jaishankar, Shehbaz Sharif, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and other leaders from SCO member states, including heads of government from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran, as the main speakers at the 2024 SCO summit.

Key Details

  • Host Country: Pakistan, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) for this event.
  • Participants: The summit will be attended by heads of government from SCO member states, including India, Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Leaders in Attendance:

  • India: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation.
  • Pakistan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host the summit.
  • China: President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.
  • Russia: President Vladimir Putin will also be present.

Themes and Agenda

  • Multilateral Cooperation: The summit will focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation among member states, discussing topical issues of regional and international importance13.
  • Economic Cooperation: There will be discussions on economic collaboration, including trade and investment initiatives.
  • Security Cooperation: The meeting will address security concerns, including combating terrorism and enhancing regional stability.
  • Climate Change and Environmental Protection: Leaders are expected to discuss collaborative efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable practices.
  • Regional Stability: The summit will aim to strengthen regional stability and address ongoing conflicts.

Notable Points

  • India’s Participation: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has clarified that his visit is primarily for the SCO summit and not to discuss India-Pakistan relations specifically.
  • Pre-Summit Meetings: There will be ministerial meetings and senior officials' meetings focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among SCO member states

Agenda of the 2024 SCO Summit

The 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit will focus on several key agendas such as:
  • Combating Terrorism: A primary agenda item will be addressing cross-border terrorism and enhancing security cooperation among member states. This includes initiatives to isolate countries that harbour terrorists and strengthen the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).
  • Economic Cooperation: The summit will emphasise economic collaboration, including trade and investment initiatives. The "Make in India" initiative is expected to be highlighted as a potential engine for global economic growth, promoting partnerships, particularly with nations in the Global South.
  • Climate Change and Environmental Protection: Addressing climate change through sustainable practices and climate-resilient infrastructure will be a significant focus. This aligns with the SCO's broader goals of environmental protection and sustainable development.
  • Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue: The overarching theme of the summit will be "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue—Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity." This reflects a commitment to fostering cooperation among member states amidst rising global tensions.
  • Regional Stability and Security: Discussions will also centre on enhancing regional stability, addressing ongoing conflicts, and promoting a multipolar world order. This includes reviewing the organisation’s activities over the past two decades and strategising for future cooperation.

Members of SCO Summit 2024

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) currently has nine full member states:
  • China
  • India
  • Iran
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Pakistan
  • Russia
  • Tajikistan
  • Uzbekistan
Additionally, there are three observer states:
  • Afghanistan
  • Belarus
  • Mongolia
The SCO also includes six dialogue partners:

  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Cambodia
  • Nepal
  • Sri Lanka
  • Turkey
 

10,000-strong security to protect high-stakes SCO summit

Munawer Azeem
October 11, 2024

A beautiful view of Constitution Avenue, which has been decorated with colourful lights ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim


ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who will arrive in Islamabad for the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held on Oct 15 and 16.


Police officials said the police and paramilitary personnel were deployed for the safety of delegations, routes, and venues to prevent any untoward incident during the high-profile summit hosted by Pakistan at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

The delegates will stay at different places in the capital located inside the ‘Red Zone’ or in the vicinity, as 14 locations in the capital have been arranged for their accommodation. Delegates from China, Russia, Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, and India will arrive between October 13 and 15 and depart on October 17.

The vice president of Iran and the Indian foreign minister will also arrive in Islamabad for the moot.

Police sources said at least 6,643 officials of the capital police, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, 2,000 personnel of the Punjab Constabulary, and 888 Rangers personnel will perform security duties from October 13 to 17 in three tiers. They will be assisted by the military.

661 officials will perform duties with motorcades: 2,358 on routes, 2,358 will protect accommodations, 459 at the conference venue, 122 at the inner and intermediate cordons, 222 officials at different points in the high-security zone, and 37 officials in the parking area, and 72 people will perform duties in the control room.

124 vehicles for delegates

124 vehicles will be deployed for the motorcade, with 84 accompanying the heads of states, and 40 for other delegates. The officers said that 24 points on Route-I and 19 points on Route-II had been declared sensitive from the airport to the high-security zone. Besides, there are 21 sensitive points in the funnel area, they added.

According to officials, 24 points of Route-II are sensitive from the airport to the high-security zone and police officials deployed for protocol duties would be armed with SMGs.

Likewise, six and four places respectively have been declared ‘safe houses’ during the movement of VVIPs on Route-I and Route-II. 15 points on Route-I will be ‘plugged and blocked’ during the movement.

The Islamabad police, civil armed forces, and other law enforcement agencies are expected to perform their duties under the strict guidelines set out in the ‘Blue Book’ among other applicable SOPs.

According to the security plan, the security in-charges at the venue would work closely with the hotels’ management, the Foreign Office and others for the smooth movement of the delegations.

The in-charge will also supervise and brief personnel at entry points, rooftops, and pickets.

They will also ensure that armed private security guards are not deployed at hotels and other visiting venues.

No official shall be allowed to carry their mobile phone, bags, digital devices, or personal weapons.

According to the security plan, the cavalcade in-charge will be responsible for the parking formation as per the plan and check the turnout of cavalcade personnel.

Special cards will be issued to all cavalcade persons, and the VVIP car will be at a reasonable distance from the lead vehicle. In case of any outrage/mishap, the motorcade personnel will form a standing guard on the VVIP car to cover the four flanks, as an outer cordon.

The Special Branch will Install walkthrough gates at the venue and deploy officials to control access. It will also vet the staff working at the venues as well as the participants of the functions to be attended by VVIPs. All supervisory officers will restrict the entry of unauthorised persons to the high-security zone and around the venue keeping in view the current situation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has asked all the government hospitals in Rawalpindi to remain alert. According to a letter to the hospitals, the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department said that the federal government asked them to make these arrangements ahead of the SCO moot.
 
Prime Ministers of 8 countries will be in 🇵🇰 Islamabad for the SCO Heads of Govt meeting on the 15th and 16th of October :-

1. 🇨🇳 China
2. 🇷🇺 Russia
3. 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
4. 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
5. 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
6. 🇹🇯 Tajikistan
7. 🇧🇾 Belarus
8. 🇲🇳 Mongolia
1728849512386.jpeg
 

