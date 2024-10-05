Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Pakistan

SCO Summit in Islamabad: Chinese PM Li Qiang to lead bilateral talks on economic cooperation​

October 10, 2024Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang’s visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and bilateral talks will go ahead as planned. This will be the first visit by a Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years, with key discussions expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation. Security concerns have heightened after repeated attacks on Chinese nationals, leading to potential talks on joint security measures. Delegates from Russia and India have also confirmed their attendance for the meeting, which is set to begin on October 15.The visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang for the meeting of Council of Heads of Governments of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and bilateral engagements with Pakistan is on track despite recent terrorist attack in Karachi that killed two Chinese nationals.Sources told The Express Tribune on Wednesday that there is no change in the planned visit of the Chinese prime minister to Pakistan next week.There were uncertainties about the visit after terrorist attack outside the Jinnah International Airport killed two Chinese engineers. This was the second terrorist attack targeting the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. On March 26, at least five Chinese engineers were killed when explosive laden vehicle hit their bus in Besham. They were working on a Dasu Hydroelectric Power project.The latest attack that, too, in Karachi shook both the Chinese and Pakistani authorities.The sources said that was certainly an embarrassing moment for Pakistan that despite promises of ensuring a foolproof security for the Chinese nationals, the Karachi attack happened.However, the sources said it was a relief that despite the attack the Chinese prime minister is coming to Islamabad.This will be the first visit of any Chinese prime minister to Pakistan in 11 years. It comes at a crucial time when Pakistan is desperately seeking more help from Beijing to put the country’s economy on sustainable growth.The visit is significant as both sides are working behind the scenes to sign a number of agreements to deepen their cooperation.