Iranian FM lands in Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties, Middle East affairs

Iranian FM lands in Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties, Middle East affairs​

Visit could signal renewed momentum towards bilateral stability, mutual interests in shifting regional environment

News Desk
November 04, 2024

iranian foreign minister abbas araqchi photo reuters



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a two-day official visit to enhance cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Araghchi's itinerary includes discussions on various issues, including trade, energy, and border security, reflecting both nations’ intentions to strengthen ties amidst an evolving Middle East landscape.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the Iranian minister is scheduled to meet separately with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The visit, the FO stated, "provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue" on strategic and economic fronts.

Among other key topics, Araghchi is expected to touch upon the upcoming Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia, sources said, highlighting the importance of regional diplomacy.

Security at the Pakistan-Iran border will also be high on the agenda following a period of strained relations between the two countries earlier this year.

This visit follows a landmark visit by Iran’s late president Ebrahim Raisi in April, underscoring his administration's efforts to deepen cooperation with Pakistan. Araghchi’s visit could signal renewed momentum towards bilateral stability and mutual interests in a shifting regional environment.

Source:
https://tribune.com.pk/story/250742...to-discuss-bilateral-ties-middle-east-affairs
 

