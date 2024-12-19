Pakistan's Foreign Affairs

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to lead the Pakistani delegation at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries. The summit, taking place from December 18 to 19, 2024, focuses on the theme “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy.”
Key Highlights of the Visit
- Arrival and Reception:
- Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, Prime Minister Sharif was welcomed by Mohamed Shimi, Egypt's Minister for Public Business Sector, alongside senior Egyptian officials and representatives from the Pakistani Embassy.
- Summit Objectives:
- During the summit, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to emphasize the importance of investing in youth and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as crucial components for building robust economies. He will address how these investments can create jobs, foster innovation, and support local entrepreneurship.
- Special Session on Humanitarian Issues:
- A significant part of the summit will include a special session addressing the humanitarian crisis and reconstruction challenges in Gaza and Lebanon. Prime Minister Sharif is set to discuss the implications of ongoing conflicts in these regions and reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts.
- Bilateral Meetings:
- On the sidelines of the summit, Sharif is anticipated to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders attending the event, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring collaborative opportunities among D-8 member states.
- D-8 Organization Background:
- The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation was established in 1997 and includes member countries such as Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye. The organization aims to enhance economic cooperation among its members to stimulate growth and improve living standards through collaboration in various sectors including agriculture, trade, transportation, industry, energy, and tourism.