Poll: Would the GHQ abandon Pakistan's nuclear programme?

Found this poll on Facebook.
Question reads "If America and the West asked Pakistan's military to finish its nuclear program how would the army respond"
Option 1: they will finish it (75%)
Option 2: they won't finish it (25%)
The replies show just how the mighty have fallen.
