Poll: Would the GHQ abandon Pakistan's nuclear programme?

I have a contrarian view here.

Why do you think the West would expect Pakistan to dump nuclear weapons? Please come up with valid logic except Pakistan is the first Muslim nuclear country. In any way, Pakistan and its nuclear power can remotely challenge the US or the West. If anyone should be worried about nuclear capability, it should be only India. Otherwise, Pakistan since its independence did not pose any challenge or threat to any country. If Pakistan can successfully develop its bomb and still then it can be an ally of the US in the past, what would be the difference in the current scenario for which the West would like you to non-nuclear?

Rather, the US would like to have a capable Pakistan that can challenge India in case India tries to be too independent going beyond the calculation of the West.