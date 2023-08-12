What's new

Poll: Would the GHQ abandon Pakistan's nuclear programme?

Would the GHQ abandon Pakistan's nuclear programme?

Clutch said:
Expect anything from the treasonous Whiskey Generals of Pakistan
Looks like the majority agree with our views.

1391 votes so far…

1047 voted YES
344 voted NO


Imagine Pakistanis having views like this….this was unimaginable just 2 years ago.
 
Well they are just looking for the right price. Once they get it, they will sell nukes, their mothers, wives and sisters included. That is why the Americans also say that for US dollars, Pakistanis (aka Generals) would sell their mothers.
 
I have a contrarian view here.
Why do you think the West would expect Pakistan to dump nuclear weapons? Please come up with valid logic except Pakistan is the first Muslim nuclear country. In any way, Pakistan and its nuclear power can remotely challenge the US or the West. If anyone should be worried about nuclear capability, it should be only India. Otherwise, Pakistan since its independence did not pose any challenge or threat to any country. If Pakistan can successfully develop its bomb and still then it can be an ally of the US in the past, what would be the difference in the current scenario for which the West would like you to non-nuclear?
Rather, the US would like to have a capable Pakistan that can challenge India in case India tries to be too independent going beyond the calculation of the West.
 
The most Pakistan can give is sign the ctbt and fmct and that too if the price is right
 
Kaniska said:
I have a contrarian view here.
Why do you think the West would expect Pakistan to dump nuclear weapons? Please come up with valid logic except Pakistan is the first Muslim nuclear country. In any way, Pakistan and its nuclear power can remotely challenge the US or the West. If anyone should be worried about nuclear capability, it should be only India. Otherwise, Pakistan since its independence did not pose any challenge or threat to any country. If Pakistan can successfully develop its bomb and still then it can be an ally of the US in the past, what would be the difference in the current scenario for which the West would like you to non-nuclear?
Rather, the US would like to have a capable Pakistan that can challenge India in case India tries to be too independent going beyond the calculation of the West.
This is more of a mental exercise to gauge the public perception of its military.

The recent release of the cable and how easily our military leadership ”YASS SAAR” the Americans shows they’re con men. For the right price they’ll allow drones of a foreign country to bombard its territory.

I mean everything makes sense now. Raymond David, Drone Attacks, Abbottabad Raid….the list goes on.

For the right price, our nukes can be given up….the Generals have proven they’re willing to sell themselves at a proper price.
 
Neelo said:
This is more of a mental exercise to gauge the public perception of its military.

The recent release of the cable and how easily our military leadership ”YASS SAAR” the Americans shows they’re con men. For the right price they’ll allow drones of a foreign country to bombard its territory.

I mean everything makes sense now. Raymond David, Drone Attacks, Abbottabad Raid….the list goes on.

For the right price, our nukes can be given up….the Generals have proven they’re willing to sell themselves at a proper price.
Well, I understand Pakistan is going through quite an emotional phase. But, if you go through political history, these instances are nothing new. So the questions should be asked to your people, why such things are happening again and again? So if you consider it a mistake, then the next generation should have learned it when it started. People should have revolted when your first political leader was assassinated by the military. Why do your people try to forget those atrocities by your army and keep on empowering them again and again? So, either your people and their mindset just reflect the way the army is behaving since independence and Non-Resident Pakistan/Pakistan PDF posters are wrong or PDF/Non-Resident Pakistanis are right to assume that Pakistan is going for a change.
 
Neelo said:
Found this poll on Facebook.

Question reads "If America and the West asked Pakistan's military to finish its nuclear program how would the army respond"

Option 1: they will finish it (75%)
Option 2: they won't finish it (25%)

The replies show just how the mighty have fallen.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0BfL8j9KDNq7aaMkV5ibzRq6mBW5uwHALoU8byDjCaoPY2qDzhqD8zFMw4M2S7pm6l&id=100045701297442
This is the worst-case scenario. If it were to happen, it should have happened the day Bhutto had vowed to initiate work on this project.
 
the Nuclear Weapons were made by the brilliant civilian scientsist and engineers. The Pak Army then, after the difficult part was done, took it under its control citing that civilians are inherently "traitors". They then pursued the scientists and engineers to keep them under house arrest, all at the behest of the USA.
What makes you think, that they wont dismantle or sell it, on the simple wish of the USA.

Even without money, they are extreme cowards, and at the slightest threat from the USA they would do anything, even without getting any money in return.
 
Kaniska said:
I have a contrarian view here.
Why do you think the West would expect Pakistan to dump nuclear weapons? Please come up with valid logic except Pakistan is the first Muslim nuclear country. In any way, Pakistan and its nuclear power can remotely challenge the US or the West. If anyone should be worried about nuclear capability, it should be only India. Otherwise, Pakistan since its independence did not pose any challenge or threat to any country. If Pakistan can successfully develop its bomb and still then it can be an ally of the US in the past, what would be the difference in the current scenario for which the West would like you to non-nuclear?
Rather, the US would like to have a capable Pakistan that can challenge India in case India tries to be too independent going beyond the calculation of the West.
It's always SWOT analysis. Pakistan in its current economic/political shape is more likely to implode threatening its ability to secure its nukes.
Think in this way for greater good. I also won't expect Pakistan to surrender its nukes. But it will be cut in size and ability

Samlee said:
The most Pakistan can give is sign the ctbt and fmct and that too if the price is right
Pakistan won't till India signs these treaties.
 
Neelo said:
Found this poll on Facebook.

Question reads "If America and the West asked Pakistan's military to finish its nuclear program how would the army respond"

Option 1: they will finish it (75%)
Option 2: they won't finish it (25%)

The replies show just how the mighty have fallen.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0BfL8j9KDNq7aaMkV5ibzRq6mBW5uwHALoU8byDjCaoPY2qDzhqD8zFMw4M2S7pm6l&id=100045701297442
For a bottle of imported booze and some dollars,
these lenders will sell anything.
as they are doing right now.
 
I don't have any trust in the government or army.

I really think if the price is right they would sell not only everything we have, nukes, etc, but they would start selling out each other.
 
The whole thing is comprised already, the generals are the thieves guarding the treasure. They need to be kicked out by force, and only the people can do it... But it will take a lot of guts and sacrifices.
 
