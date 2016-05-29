What's new

Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways

ROAD TO NARAN

eY3Wr4F.jpg


SWAT VALLEY


fdmdKEM.jpg



SWAT

ihbDbgy.jpg

In 2016-2017 budget, the following has been allocated to infrastructure projects

Peshawar-Karachi motorway

Rs34bn for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section
Rs19bn for Multan-Sukkur section
Rs2.5bn for Sukkur-Hyderabad Section

CPEC Western Route

Rs22bn for Burhan-Hakla (DI Khan Motorway)
Rs5bn for Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab section
Rs4bn for Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab section
Rs1.1bn of DI Khan-Mughal Kot section

KKH Realignment

Rs4.6bn has been set aside for the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway
Rs16.5bn for Thakot-Havelian

Gwadar

Rs4.7bn has been allocated to East Bay Expressway, Gwadar

Misc Projects

Rs5bn for dualisation of Indus Highway
Rs4.5bn has been allocated for Lowari Tunnel
Rs3bn for the construction of road network of new Islamabad International Airport
Rs2bn for Jaglot-Skardu Road
 
Motorways Completion Dates Given by NHA


1. M-9--- 6-lane--- 136km--- Opening in August 2017 (FWO--BOT)

2. M-4 (Gojra--Shorkot)-- 4-lane---63km-- Opening in November 2017

3. M-4 (Shorkot--Khanewal)--4-lane--~64km-- Opening in April 2018

4. E-35 --- 6-lane--- Opening in August 2017

5. M-5 (Multan-Sukkur) --- 6-lane --- 393Km --- Opening in May 2019

6. M-3 (Lahore-Abdul-Hakeem) --- 6-lane --- 230km --- Opening in June 2018

7. DI Khan-Hakla Motorway --- 4-lane --- 285km --- Opening in first quarter of 2018



8. Lahore-Sialkot Motorway --- 6-lane --- 130km (FWO_BOT Basis)

NHA is ready to start work on it any time. LOC has been issued to FWO. They are just waiting for PM arrival to perform Ground Breaking Ceremony. NHA chairman has given 1st week of July Date for this.

Except all this PM has given directives to NHA to Convert DI Khan to Quetta (Western Route of CPEC) road into a motorway in next 5 years. NHA has started feasibility study on this. Report will be out by end of 2016.
 
Rs49bn set aside for western route of CPEC under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set aside at least Rs49.5 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal year 2016-17 for the completion of the western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Details of projects under the western route are below:

  • Rs22bn: DI Khan Motorway's Burhan-Hakla section

  • Rs5bn: Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab section

  • Rs4bn: Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surba section

  • Rs1.1bn: DI Khan-Mughalakot section

  • Rs16.5bn: Thakot-Havelian section

  • Rs4.6bn: Burhan-Havelian Expressway
The 285-kilometre-long Burhan-Hakla section connecting DI Khan to Hakla is to be completed in two years at a cost of over Rs129bn, official sources in the ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here on Sunday.

The motorway will pass through Pindi Gheb, Sawan, Mianwali, Rokhri, Rehmani Khel and will terminate at Yarik in DI Khan.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal while speaking to APP said the Gwadar-Surab section will be completed by Dec 2016, while the DI Khan section will be completed by July 2018.

Iqbal dispelled the impression that some elements were creating confusion about the western route of the CPEC and said there is complete consensus among political parties regarding the route. He added that work on the route is in full swing.

The government is determined to complete the western route on a priority basis by providing all the required funds for it, the minister said.
 

