Snowfalls of Session 2024-2025

Heavy snowfall blocks roads in Naran and Babusar Top​

The first snowfall of winter has been recorded in the tourist spot of Batakundi in Naran.

October 29, 2024

Heavy snowfall in Naran, Babusar Top, and Batakundi has led to road closures.

Due to the snow, routes to Chilas, Gilgit, and Skardu have been blocked, and tourists have been advised to return from Batakundi.

The police have stated that the severe snowfall has made roads slippery, increasing the risk of accidents. Babusar Top has also been completely closed to tourists.

According to the spokesperson for the Tourism Authority, the first snowfall of winter has been recorded at the tourist site of Batakundi in the Naran Valley, while Babusar Top experienced snowfall a few days ago.

The tourism department's helpline, 1422, is active 24 hours a day, providing travelers with all necessary information before they set out.
 

