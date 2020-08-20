What's new

Pakistan Super League - 6 (PSL) 2021

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,814
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hayatabad stadium may host PSL-6 matches

PCB team reviews upgrade work at the facility


August 20, 2020
hayatabad-stadium1595482021-0.jpg


PHOTO: TAIMUR JHAGRA


PESHAWAR: With the reconstruction and upgradation of the Arbab Niaz cricket stadium in the city facing delays, the cricket stadium at the Hayatabad Sports Complex may be ready to host matches of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next February.

This was disclosed as officials from the provincial sports department and a high-powered delegation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headed by International Cricket in Pakistan Director Zakir Shah, PCB General Manager Junaid Zia, Security and Anti-Corruption Director Col Asif Mehmood, Administration and Logistics Senior General Manager Asad Mustafa, Senior General Manager Admin and Human Resources Col Ashfaq Ahmad, Media Manager Shakeel Khan and Marketing Manager Mansoor Manj, visited the complex on Tuesday to review the situation there.

Apart from discussing arrangements for a possible PSL match there, they also reviewed the provincial government’s Rs500 million project to convert the complex into an international cricket stadium.

K-P Sports Director General Asfandyar Khattak and PSL Director Mir Bashar Khan told the delegation that the stadium will be upgraded before the next edition of PSL commences in February.

Published in The Express Tribune, August 20th, 2020.
 
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) could feature three more host cities.


This year, the PSL 5 held entirely in Pakistan for the first time, with Rawalpindi and Multan also hosting games.

As for PSL 6 in 2021, Wasim is aiming to hold matches in Peshawar, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.
 
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sold rights of HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 to a joint venture of Tower Sports and SportzWorkz as its broadcast production partner. Tower Sports is a company incorporated in Pakistan that provides specialized sports services which include production, sales, marketing and distribution of sports media content. SportzWorkz is a company incorporated in Singapore that provides specialized production services for live sports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and Sports News Television (SNTV) signed an agreement that will provide news broadcasters around the world access to match highlights of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021. SNTV’s network of global media organizations will also have access to coverage of all press conferences Along with news highlights from all 34 matches.

Pakistan Super League 2021 is the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League, a men’s professional Twenty20 cricket League, established by the Pakistan Cricket Board. PSL – Pakistan Super League T20 2021, the sixth season of the tournament will be held entirely in Pakistan from February to March. PSL – Pakistan Super League T20 2021 features 34 matches (30 group stage match, two qualifiers, one eliminator, and the final).

Dates: February – March, 2021
Administrator: Pakistan Cricket Board
Cricket format: Twenty20
Tournament format: Double round robin and playoffs
 
220px-PSL_Playoffs.svg.png



Format

PSL Playoffs

The PSL is played in a double round-robin format. Every team plays each other twice and the top four advance to the Playoffs.

The league follows the rules and regulations dictated by the International Cricket Council, although it introduced DRS system in T20s which was later emulated by International Cricket Council as well. In the group stage, two points are awarded for a win, one for a no-result and none for a loss. In the event of tied scores after both teams have faced their quota of overs, a super over is used to determine the match winner. In the group stage teams are ranked on the following criteria:

  1. Higher number of points
  2. If equal, better run rate
  3. If equal, highest number of wins
  4. If equal, fewest losses
  5. If still equal, the results of head to head meeting

In any play-off match in which there is no result, a super over is used to determine the winner. If the super over is not possible or the result of the over is a tie, the team which finished in the highest league position at the end of the regular season is deemed the winner of the match.
 
PSL 6: PCB asks franchises to submit financial guarantee by September 25


The fifth edition of the event is yet to be completed


Saleem Khaliq in Karachi
19 September, 2020


cover_1600502625cover_159202965215821259899.jpg
PHOTO COURTESY: PCB


The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to submit financial guarantee, by September 25, 2020, for the sixth edition of the event, despite the fact that the fifth edition is yet to be completed.

This process was followed in the first four editions of the league as well but, after insistence from franchises, PCB decided to accept post-dated cheques for the fifth edition. Back then, the team owners were of the opinion that the league is now in a more stable position which is why the PCB should trust them with regards to fulfillment of financial obligations.

It was also decided that in the future, if any franchise fails to fulfill its financial commitments, the PCB will ask for a two-year guarantee instead of one.

Sources also confirmed that at least two franchises were not able to meet their financial obligations, during PSL 5, but it remains to be seen whether PCB will ask them to submit guarantee or post-dates cheques.

It must be noted that PCB has already announced the schedule of the remaining four PSL 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic

The four matches will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November.
 
HBL PSL 2021 local


HBL PSL 2021 local players categories renewed

The Frontier Post
December 24, 2020


LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 is set to showcase Pakistan’s best talent once again as categories of the players who took part in the HBL PSL 2020 have now been finalised.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2020 edition after scoring 473 runs in 12 matches, is joined by Karachi Kings teammates Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in the Platinum category.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan continues in the Platinum category as his teammate Faheem Ashraf moves down to the Diamond category for the HBL PSL 2021.

Peshawar Zalmi trio of Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz have been placed in the Platinum category while fast bowler Hasan Ali moves to the Diamond category.

Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has moved up to the Diamond category with his impressive performances across HBL PSL 2020 and the National T20 Cup. Shan’s teammates Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir have been placed in the Platinum category.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the Platinum category while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain moves up from Gold to Diamond after ending as Quetta’s leading wicket-taker in the HBL PSL 2020 with 15 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman, who ended up as the second highest scorer in the HBL PSL 2020 with 325 runs in 12 matches for Lahore Qalandars, continues in the Platinum category where he is joined by teammates Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the highest wicket-taker of HBL PSL 2020.
Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf’s meteoric rise continues as the fast bowler moves up from Gold to Diamond. He is the leading wicket-taker in 2020 with 57 scalps at 19.57.

With the category renewal process and pick order finalised, the transfer and retention window is now officially open.

As part of the category renewal process, franchise representatives were required to vote for every player. Teams were not allowed to vote for their own players but submit review requests at the end of this voting stage.

The list was then reviewed by Director, Pakistan Cricket Board, High Performance , Nadeem Khan and GM Commercial PCB, Imran Ahmed Khan, who has been leading player acquisition for HBL PSL since 2017. Factors including national team performances, domestic performances and perceived T20 brand value were considered while finalising local players’ categories.

Director Commercial, PCB Babar Hamid said here on Thursday : “The category renewals for the local players is a key step towards the delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021.

The renewals were done on the basis of structured and meritorious criteria with an aim of providing fair and equal opportunity to all local players in what is one of the most followed and competitive cricket leagues in the world.

“I am sure that like the previous five seasons we will see top-quality performances from our local players and a lot of young players will get a wonderful opportunity of showcasing their talents and progressing to the international stage by their exposure to a platform like the HBL PSL.”

The category renewals did not apply to those players who were drafted in HBL PSL 2020 Playoffs in November. These players will be part of the overall player pool that will be available for selection at the HBL PSL Player Draft.

Players who have represented Pakistan in any format have been assigned a base category of Gold. U23 players cannot be part of a squad as an Emerging player for more than two years unless they have played three or less matches in those two years.

Teams can now send relegation requests for the players before finalising retentions. After a relegation request is floated, all other teams are given a chance to meet the player’s base category. If no team matches the player’s base category, the player may be relegated to a category below his base category.

The list of players not part of the HBL PSL 2020 will be released separately.
 
After one year, PSL is again coming back to your mobiles. Pakistan Cricket Board announced that PSL 6 will release in the middle of February and ends on 22 March. If you are the lover of cricket, then wait and watch the PSL steaming here. PSL 2021 is coming soon and its schedule released by PCB. PSL 2021 consists of six franchises named Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2021 will play in Pakistan under the supervision of PCB. So be ready to watch PSL Live Streaming Channel 2021 Cricketgateway PK.

  • PTV Sports
  • Geo Super
  • Tensports
  • Zerocric
  • Cric Event
 
PCB announces star-studded list of foreign players available for PSL 2021


Abu Bakar Bilal
05 Jan 2021



PSL team captains and PCB officials pose with the PSL trophy ahead of the tournament's fifth edition. — Photo: Twitter/File



PSL team captains and PCB officials pose with the PSL trophy ahead of the tournament's fifth edition. — Photo: Twitter/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a star-studded list of 25 foreign players who have made themselves available for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Players part of the 'Platinum' category – foreign stars of the highest pedigree – include the likes of David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle, and Dale Steyn.

Last month, the PCB had released players' categories for the sixth edition of the tournament, which is due to be held later this year, announcing that the national team’s captain, Babar Azam, was also in the 'Platinum' category along with Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

In a press release issued today, the cricket body said the list of foreign players part of the category also included top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Morne Morkel, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Tahir, Tom Banton, and Chris Jordan, all of whom confirmed their availability for the tournament.

However, some of these players will only be partially available for PSL 2021 due to a "packed international calendar during the February to March window", the PCB said.

After the release of the names of the 25 foreign players in the 'Platinum' category, the six franchises of the PSL will "make key trade and retention decisions" before the player draft scheduled for Jan 10 in Lahore.

Each team is allowed a maximum of eight retentions, according to the PCB.

Giving more details about the players, the PCB said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Player of the Decade Rashid Khan will be one of the major attractions of the draft.

"The Afghanistan leg-spinner has bagged a total of 338 wickets in 244 T20 games besides his staggering T20I numbers of 89 wickets in 48 matches," it said.

South African player Miller, who has yet to play in the PSL, will be one of the most sought after players for the franchises, the press release added. Morkel, Rassie van der Dussen, Tahir, Colin Ingram, and Rilee Rossouw have also been included in the Platinum category.

West Indies' Gayle who represented Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in earlier editions of the tournament will also be a "major attraction". Other players from West Indies are Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Lendl Simmons, and Evin Lewis.

"Besides Malan, England’s Alex Hales who was part of the Kings' winning squad in last year’s edition is also on the list. Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Tom Banton are also part of the Platinum roster.

"Spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are the two other Afghanistan players on the list along with Rashid Khan.

"Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana also feature on the list.

"Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichanne who have both played for [Lahore Qalandars] in the past complete the list," the PCB said.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said the PCB was "delighted to release a star-studded list of players in the Platinum category even though we are dealing with an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 and player availabilities are also hampered by a packed FTP calendar".

He said the 2021 edition of the PSL would be "another exciting season" since all matches would once again be played in Pakistan.
 
Money laundering league has Indian hands. Pakistani authorities refuse to investigate the sports for illegal activities
 
//////////////////////////////////////////
David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle feature in HBL PSL 2021 Platinum roster
////////////////////



David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle feature in HBL PSL 2021 Platinum roster


The Frontier Post
January 5, 2021



LAHORE (APP): Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Rashid Khan and Dale Steyn are some of the leading foreign players who have made themselves available for the sixth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League.

The quartet is part of a 25-player Platinum roster of foreign players ahead of the HBL PSL Player Draft that will be held here on January 10.

The six franchises will now be making key trade and retention decisions before the Draft, with each team allowed a maximum of eight retentions ahead of the Draft.
With a packed international calendar during the February – March window this year, some of the foreign players will only be partially available for the competition.
The ICC T20I Player of the Decade Rashid Khan will be one of the major attractions of the Draft; the Afghanistan leg-spinner has bagged a total of 338 wickets in 244 T20 games besides his staggering T20I numbers of 89 wickets in 48 matches.

South African batsman David Miller, a veteran of 320 T20 matches, will be one of the most sought after players for the franchises. Miller is yet to feature in the HBL PSL.

West Indian T20 legend Chris Gayle who has represented Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in earlier HBL PSL editions is another major attraction on the list along with the number one ranked ICC T20I Batsman Dawid Malan who was part of the Islamabad United squad in HBL PSL 2020. Australian Chris Lynn who scored 284 runs at 40.57 (strike-rate 179.74) for Qalandars last season is also part of the Platinum list and could be a possible retention option for the Qalandars ahead of the Draft.
The West Indian representation on the Platinum list also includes Dwayne Bravo who has represented Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the HBL PSL along with Carlos Brathwaite (stints with Qalandars and Zalmi), Lendl Simmons (Kings and Zalmi) and Evin Lewis. The list also includes South Africa’s Morne Morkel and Rassie van der Dussen who are both yet to feature in the HBL PSL. The South African representation in the list also includes Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans), Colin Ingram (Kings and United), Rilee Rossouw (Gladiators and Sultans) and Dale Steyn (United).

Besides Malan, England’s Alex Hales who was part of the Kings’ winning squad in last year’s edition is also in the list. Moeen Ali (Sultans), Chris Jordan (Zalmi and Kings) and Tom Banton (Zalmi) are also part of the Platinum roster.

Spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (Gladiators) are the two other Afghanistan players on the list along with Rashid.

Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera (Gladiators and Sultan) and Isuru Udana also feature on the list.

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichanne who have both played for Qalandars in the past complete the list.

Director Commercial Babar Hamid said on Tuesday : “We are delighted to release a star-studded list of players in the Platinum category even though we are dealing with an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19 and player availabilities are also hampered by a packed FTP calendar.

“The HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 will be another exciting season once again being played in Pakistan. The quality of players on the list is a further testament of the credibility and integrity of the league as it continues to attract the best T20 talent from around the world.

“In the coming days, we will work as hard as ever on successful delivery of the event with all stakeholders as we are determined and focussed on producing another world-class event while raising the bar higher and ensuring the safety and security of all participants.”
 
PCB announces schedule of HBL PSL 6



PCB announces schedule of HBL PSL 6

https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
January 08, 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches.

As per details, Karachi Kings will launch the title defence against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi on 20 February.

Final will be played at Gaddafi stadium Lahore on 22 March. Due to Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure health and safety of all participants by limiting unnecessary movement,

34-matches will be equally played in Karachi and Lahore.

Decision on crowd attendances will be finalised after seeking government advice and clearance.
 
El Sidd said:
Money laundering league has Indian hands. Pakistani authorities refuse to investigate the sports for illegal activities
Click to expand...
oh bhai ab bas kerdo...too much negativity is not taking you any where. Just wondering how your own family is coping.
 
PSL 2021:
Here’s the list of players retained and released by franchises


771676_9868168_psl-draft-upd-2_updates.jpg



  • Karachi Kings trades Alex Hales for Colin Ingram from Islamabad United
  • Fakhar Zaman retained by Lahore Qalandars
  • Peshawar Zalmi chose to retain five players


LAHORE: Pakistan Super League on Saturday announced the retention list of the franchises a day before the draft for the 2021 season of Pakistan's most sought after T20 league.

According to a press release, Pakistan team skipper Babar Azam and vice captain Shadab Khan have been retained by Karachi Kings (KK) and Islamabad United (IU) respectively.

One of the most surprising retention was of Fakhar Zaman of Lahore Qalandars (LQ), who had earlier announced that he was leaving the franchise. In fact, the Qalandars have also named the opening batsman as their brand ambassador.

This year there was only one trade in the PSL and that was of Alex Hales and Colin Ingram. Karachi Kings and Islamabad United completed the successful trade of the Englishman and South African.

Due to the trade, Karachi will now take Islamabad’s pick in the first round of the diamond category. While the IU will make their only diamond pick in the second round.

"As per the event rules, five sides have consumed their allocation of retaining up to eight players except Peshawar Zalmi, which have retained five players," said the press release.


Here's a look at who the teams retained, released and traded:


Players retained

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk (gold); David Wiese (diamond); Dilbar Hussain (gold); Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador); Haris Rauf (diamond); Mohammad Hafeez; Shaheen Shah Afridi (both platinum) and Sohail Akhtar (silver, successful relegation request)

Islamabad United

Alex Hales (Platinum; traded from Karachi Kings); Asif Ali (gold); Colin Munro (diamond); Faheem Ashraf (diamond); Hussain Talat (gold, brand ambassador); Musa Khan (silver, successful relegation request); Shadab Khan (platinum); Zafar Gohar (silver, successful relegation request)

Karachi Kings

Amir Yamin (gold); Arshad Iqbal (emerging); Babar Azam (platinum); Colin Ingram (platinum, traded from Islamabad United); Imad Wasim (diamond, successful relation request); Mohammad Amir (platinum); Sharjeel Khan gold) and Waqas Maqsood (silver, brand ambassador)

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi (platinum), Imran Tahir (diamond, mentor); James Vince (gold); Khushdil Shah (diamond); Rilee Rossouw (platinum); Shan Masood (gold, successful relegation request); Sohail Tanvir (Diamond, brand ambassador); Usman Qadir (gold)


Peshawar Zalmi

Haider Ali (gold); Kamran Akmal (diamond, successful relegation request); Liam Livingstone (gold); Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz (both platinum)


Quetta Gladiators

Anwar Ali (silver, successful relegation request); Azam Khan (gold); Ben Cutting (diamond); Mohammad Hasnain (diamond); Mohammad Nawaz (diamond); Naseem Shah (gold); Sarfaraz Ahmed (platinum) and Zahid Mahmood (silver, brand ambassador)



Players released

Islamabad United

Ahmer Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi (unavailable due to coaching duties in New Zealand), Phil Salt, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Hussain, Rumman Raees and Saif Badar


Karachi Kings

Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mitchell McCleneghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan and Usama Mir

Lahore Qalandars

Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Salman Butt, Salman Irshad, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna and Usman Shinwari

Multan Sultans

Ali Shafiq, Asad Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Fabian Allen, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir, Wayne Madsen and Zeeshan Ashraf

Peshawar Zalmi

Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Hammad Azam, Hassan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson (unavailable), Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Sikandar Raza, Tom Banton, Umar Amin and Yasir Shah

Quetta Gladiators

Aarish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Fawad Ahmad, Jason Roy (unavailable), Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Omair bin Yousuf, Shane Watson (retired), Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills (unavailable) and Umar Akmal (suspended).
 

Similar threads

Asian.Century
PSL: Worst teams "Karachi Kings & Quetta Gladiator" of the most competitive Pakistan Super Cricket League - Consistently Losers & Failures
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Asian.Century
Asian.Century
Skull and Bones
"IPL Talent Sai Sudharsan Destroyed PSL Talents" - Fans react to youngster's match-winning 104* in India A vs Pakistan A clash
2
Replies
28
Views
920
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
ghazi52
Pakistan Super League - 8 (PSL-8) 2023
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
6K
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
Thevilone
“India behaves arrogantly”- Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
4K
alphapak
alphapak
Asian.Century
2025 ICC Champions Trophy || Biggest ICC event in World Cricket || Sparkling Matches || Hosted by Pakistan
Replies
12
Views
848
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom