Pakistan Aircraft Industries.

tbh I'd only credit the PPP for not interfering in PAEC.



When reading 'Eating Grass' I get the sense that 60% of our nuclear program was actually complete before Smiling Bhudda. We built the R&D capacity, expertise, and infrastructure all before kicking the nuclear program off. I bet this was the reason why the US was against us pursuing it in the first place -- it was a realistic goal.



Let me frame it this way. If Pakistan had a similarly capable aerospace industry in the 1970s, the US may have put pressure on us not to develop our own fighter aircraft (like it had on Canada and Japan).



If we had the skills and capacity, and then said, "we are making Pak-Fighter 1", the next day LM would've set-up shop in Kamra for the purpose of building F-16s in Pakistan.



When the threat is real, the carrots and sticks come out.



I'd be worried if the US didn't consider AZM a serious issue (which, for now, seems to be the case).