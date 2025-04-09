ZAHEER AHMAD BABAR SIDHU, THE AIR CHIEF MASHAL OF PAKISTAN AIR FORCE, MEETS WITH CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTER

A major milestone in the development of military cooperation between China and Pakistan was recently reached when Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun met with Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar in Beijing, the meeting emphasized the two countries growing strategic partnership and their shared commitment to strengthening military ties and tackling changing regional security issues.The advancements in China & Pakistan military cooperation in recent years were hailed by Dong Jun at the meeting, Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar responded by expressing Pakistan's profound gratitude for the long-standing friendship between the two nations and highlighting the readiness of Pakistan Air Force to increase exchanges and institutional cooperation with China, he reiterated Chinese commitment to working closely with Pakistan to strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation and jointly safeguard international and regional security and stability.The summit takes place against the backdrop of China and Pakistan expanding military cooperation. As part of modernization efforts, Pakistan Air Force adopts more and more Chinese defense and aerospace technologies. One of the most noteworthy purchases was the acquisition of about 20 J-10CE multi-role aircraft, which significantly increased the PAF's capability, these fighters are outfitted with the PL-15E air-to-air missile, which has a range of 145 km and is the longest-range air-to-air missile currently in use by the PAF, as well as modern active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.In addition to fighter jets, the PAF has also invested heavily in Chinese air defense systems, including the HQ-9BE long-range surface-to-air missile system and the HQ-16FE medium-range system, these systems form critical components of Pakistan integrated air defense network, providing multi-layered coverage against various aerial threats, also the PAF has inducted the Chinese made Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drones, enhancing its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ISR capabilities while adding precision strike options.The sustained procurement pattern highlights a notable shift in Pakistan's defense acquisition strategy. Historically, the PAF looked to Western suppliers, particularly the United States, for cutting-edge military technology, but China has now become both Pakistan's principal supplier in quantity and its main qualitative capability driver, this transition represents an important evolution in the Pakistan & China defense relationship, enabling the PAF to access new technologies and capabilities that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.Strategic value of China & Pakistan relationship, sometimes known as a "all-weather" friendship, is stressed by the meeting between Dong Jun and Zaheer Ahmad Babar, for both nations to successfully handle regional security issues and global dynamics. This alliance is essential for their united objective of successfully handling new security challenges is seen in their dedication to upholding high standards in cooperative exercises and training.In summary, the meeting between the Pakistan Air Force Chief and the Chinese Defense Minister is a critical milestone in the expansion of China & Pakistan military cooperation, both countries are dedicated to developing strong ties in order to combat new threats from around the world, and the ongoing cooperation is a reflection of a larger strategic partnership meant to improve regional security and stability.