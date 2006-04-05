Notify PAF Aircraft Crashes

What's new

PAF lost one of its F-7 Fighter jet during a normal training mission in Attock near Dhok Pathan. Unfortunately Pilot lost his life(Shaheed) too. Though there was loss of ground life. Airheadquarter has already formed an inquiry board to find out the reason of the crash.

We have gotta wait for more latest news to find out who was the pilot, how this incident happen.
But that was really bad for us, especially the loss of a life a pilot. We need JF-17 soon to phase out these old F-7's.
 
F-7 sure make the category of Mig-21s. Even though they are effective, but are really bad as far as the crashing rate goes. I think much of the causes of the crashing depends on the maintenance, air frame age, and total awareness of the planes condition which i am pretty sure Chinese and Russian fighters lack due to how their avionics is.
 
Yeah man F-7 jet crashed and this time pilot didn't make it. Its really sad how our air force's crashing rates are increasing. :embarassed:

Pakistan air force pilot killed in crash

Islamabad: A Pakistani air force pilot was killed when his fighter jet crashed Wednesday while on a routine operational training mission near Pindigheb town, 95 km southwest of here, officials said.

"The pilot of the aircraft received fatal injures but no loss of civilian life or property has been reported on the ground," an air force spokesman here said.

He said the Chinese-made F-7 aircraft crashed "apparently due to technical malfunction."

"A board of inquiry has been set up to determine cause of the accident," the spokesman added.

In addition to the US-made F-16 and French Mirage aircraft, the air force is currently flying Chinese-made F-7s, F-7PG and A-5 fighter planes.

The air force is also planning to introduce the Chinese-technology JF-17 Thunder aircraft to its fleet of warplanes in March 2007. The plane has been jointly manufactured by Pakistan and China.

http://www.newkerala.com/news2.php?action=fullnews&id=37434
Yeah i do agree, and obviously they are waiting for JF-17 induction to cover em up.
These old copies of MIG-21 are a bit better, but still are the same species. No doubt that MIG-21 has performed well in the past, served many nations and also had a high fear ratio among the opponents, but that was a long time ago, things have changed alot in the last couple of decades. Should scrap all these old machines.:what:
 
sigatoka said:
They should ground these old planes. These planes have no use in modern war. They can't even fly without crashing, how will they perform in combat?
F-7P and F-7PG were a purchased as PAF was desperate for new fighters due another US imposed weapon embargo.
Once the JF-17 enters, it will start replacing obsolete fleet of AQ-5's and the F-7P's.
 
Another PAF fighter jet went down near Baldea town in Karachi:embarassed: . Fortunately:angel: pilot is safe. The name of the pilot, jet and all other details are still to come.
 
they are dropping like flies.
get rid of them now !
 
PAF is going through the same phase like the IAF in the 80's due to the aging Mig-21s. The only solution is new aircraft.
 
