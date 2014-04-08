Nigeria to Send Police Officers to Pakistan for Tailoring Training

Training to stitch Uniforms ??!!

Pakistan because it is known for best prints for all kinds of security kits. He said the Asian country is also one of the leading countries in manufacturing of security uniform, garments and textile.

The Nigerian Police on Monday said it will be sending some of its officers to Pakistan forSpeaking to PREMIUM TIMES, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Shogunle, said these officers on their return to Nigeria will be expected to take charge of the production of the police uniforms."As part of the evolution of the police uniform,Mr. Shogunle said.He said the idea to send the officers on tailoring training in Pakistan came after the Inspector General of Police saw the need to phase out the conventional black and black police uniform to a better, blue uniform for police officers.Mr. Shogunle said the Nigeria Police selectedMr. Shogunle said that the complete uniforms will be issued free of charge to officers from the rank of Constable to Inspector, while senior officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP and above will pay a token for their uniforms.Although, Mr. Shogunle did not reveal the amount to be paid by the senior officers, he noted that the uniforms can be collected from the Nigerian police officer's shop.He said prices of the uniforms and how many pairs each person was expected to receive could not be revealed to the public for security reasons.He also said there is no set date for the complete phase out of the black police uniform."There is no date yet for the complete phase out of the black uniforms. We are still running the samples but one thing I can tell you is that, by the time the very new set are introduced, they are just going to be similar to what you see on police in developed countries," he said.He however said that required samples of the uniform have been sent to some industries in Pakistan, noting that once the samples are returned and corrections made, if any, the Nigeria Police will start mass production of these new uniforms for the police."We have sent samples with special security features to some garment industries in Pakistan, once the samples get back to us and are checked for corrections then, we can go into mass production," he said.He also noted that production of the police uniforms will commence fully in Nigeria when the police tailors come back from Pakistan and equipment to work with are made available.