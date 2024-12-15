Police commandoes on Islamabad’s Red Zone security undergo psychological test

Recommendations formulated for resolving ongoing issues faced by officials and officers, says spokesman Click to expand...

December 15, 2024ISLAMABAD: A psychological test of the officials of capital police attached with the Red Zone Commandos (RZC) was conducted to assess their mental stress and condition, behaviour, religious and sectarian inclinations along with violent tendency, police officers toldThey said the police commandos were high skilled personnel, having combat training and capable to counter any terrorism, hostage and attack situations.The unit is responsible for the security of the Red Zone housing local and foreign sensitive installations. Besides patrolling in and around the Red Zone, it keeps an eye on vulnerable areas, including wooded areas and nullahs.The officers said the psychological test of the personnel was conducted to maintain and prepare their profiles. The test was designed as per the international standard and conducted by a panel, including psychologists.The test was conducted over some complaints and concerns raised by relevant stakeholders over mental stress and violent tendency among the officials.During the month-long test, the mental condition of the officers and officials was evaluated, they said, adding some of the officials were found suffering from depression and needed immediate assistance and counseling for which instructions were issued.On the light of the results of the psychology test, officials will be transferred to other divisions and units, if needed, they said, adding such officials will be given easy, unstressed and less important duties.A spokesman for the police said the psychological test was conducted to improve the performance and mental capability of the officials.The initiative was aimed to enhance the aptitude of officers within the Islamabad police.The spokesman said that the conclusion of the test saw recommendations formulated for resolving ongoing issues faced by officers.“Islamabad police officers are always engaged in law and order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. Maintaining the law and order situation in the federal capital is a challenging task due to which the officers were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties. In this regard, the psychological tests of the officials of different divisions were conducted. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officers on a priority basis,” he added.Source: