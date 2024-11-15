What's new

Ex-soldiers to be hired for Chinese nationals’ security

Ex-soldiers to be hired for Chinese nationals’ security

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter
November 15, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday held another meeting at the Central Police Office to review security of Chinese nationals, apparently in wake of recent terror attack near airport which had resulted in the deaths of two foreign nationals and the injury of two others inside a garment factory by a private security guard.

The participants of the meeting were informed about decisions taken in a previous meeting about the security of Chinese, a statement said.

The DIG Special Protection Unit gave a briefing about a committee formed for reviewing security of Chinese nationals and necessary steps taken to this effect.

“Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch of police are conducting audits of private security guards deployed for the security of Chinese citizens,” the DIG said.

He informed the participants that the management/hosts/sponsors of projects in which Chinese nationals are involved were being asked to hire former servicemen for the security of the Chinese citizens.

He said that the “committee has recommended further ‘concrete steps’ for the security of Chinese nationals.”

Under the proposed suggestions, joint training exercises would be conducted continuously to meet any emergency/eventuality, he added.

“A hotline number has been provided for facilitation of Chinese citizens and for immediate contact with law enforcement agencies. Besides, it has been recommended to conduct security audits of private security companies. Moreover, the project owners/sponsors have been asked to implement SOP for security,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2024

Source:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1872401/ex-soldiers-to-be-hired-for-chinese-nationals-security
 
.

