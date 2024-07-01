Made for each other: 4 times Mahira Khan proved she can rock any saree look​

From prints to bridal, the actor can - and has - gracefully pulled off every saree look there isJuly 01, 2024In the fashion world, few garments embody the timeless elegance of the saree. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is one such person who has proven time and time again that she is more than capable of handling those six yards of fabric with grace. From printed chiffon sarees that make the Pakistani heat (almost) bearable, to the more intricately crafted bridal wear, almost every gasp-worthy look is documented and posted to her Instagram account, amounting to a pretty impressive collection. Here are four of our favourites:This Zara Shahjahan floral saree is an outfit you can dress up or down depending on the occasion, Mahira opted for the latter. While it may seem like too much of a casual option to wear formally, a closer look will reveal a gold border, instantly amping up the dressiness. It may also be the perfect choice for an outdoor event because of it’s lightweight look. Posing on a chair with the saree elegantly draped off her shoulder, Mahira exudes classical beauty in this printed masterpiece.With belted sarees being all the rage, theactor was quick to jump onto the trend. This saree is from Mahira’s own brand, M by Mahira. Named after her late Phupo, Surraiya, the black piece creates a stunning silhouette with a low waisted tie and of course, the sleek gold belt cinching it all in at the midriff. The actor styled the look to perfection with tousled hair and stacked gold bangles.This orange and yellow number by House of Masaba can lift even the lowest of spirits. The saree is one of the more traditional looks Mahira has opted for with a long-sleeved printed blouse coupled with green bangles on each wrist and a slick up-do. Once again, she aced the daytime summer look, and the colour palette does wonders against her skin-tone.One of her more formal looks, this Faraz Manan creation features a delicately worked blouse which is the statement piece of the saree, while the rest is plain silk with a border running along the edges. This is not the first time Mahira has collaborated with the Dubai-based Pakistani designer. He designed her wedding outfit as well, so it’s safe to say he’s familiar with her tastes. Theactor poses with the palloo of her saree lazily resting by her side with the rest trailing behind her for ages.