What's new

Liquor factory run by Indians busted in Saudi Arabia

Arabian Legend

Arabian Legend

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Mar 7, 2012
Messages
5,155
Reaction score
9
Country
Saudi Arabia
Location
Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: Saudi authorities have busted an underground liquor factory run by Indian nationals, arresting two men and seizing huge quantities of liquor and equipment used for packaging, a media report said.

The alcohol was smuggled in from a neighbouring country and then packaged at the factory, the Saudi Gazette said.

"Inspectors from the department foiled attempts to mix liquor with dettol to change its colour and con customers into thinking it was foreign liquor," said spokesman of anti-drug department in the eastern province, Col Salman Al-Nashwan.


The Indian nationals, however, were not identified. Large numbers of dettol bottles were seized from the distillery, the report said.

Officials seized 1,956 bottles and 264 cans of spirits ready for sale, in addition to 3,504 bottles and two huge tanks of liquor, each with a capacity of 1,000 liters, prepared for packaging.


There were also another 10 empty tanks for stocking and equipment for packaging. The inspectors also seized 204,000 Saudi riyals in cash from the house of the Indian national who ran the distillery.

Al-Nashwan said his team maintained round the clock surveillance on a warehouse after receiving a tip-off and when one of the suspects arrived at the scene, the officers detained him.

He confessed to transporting liquor in cans from a neighbouring country prior to packaging and selling it as foreign liquor.

Large quantities of stickers of foreign liquor brands were recovered from the pickup vehicle used by the suspect, he said.

Liquor factory run by Indians busted in Saudi Arabia - The Times of India
-------------------------------------



Foreigners in KSA have access to alcohol but why in engage in such illegal activity is beyond me.
 
lol, shariah or no shariah - cannot keep the Indians away from alcohol.

Whats the penalty? beheading or chopping of hands?.
 
acid rain said:
lol, shariah or no shariah - cannot keep the Indians away from alcohol.

Whats the penalty? beheading or chopping of hands?.
Click to expand...

No one is keeping indians from consuming alcohol in Saudi Arabia that is first. What these indians have done is alcohol trading after smuggling which both acts are illegal and against the law. When you are in a country, respect its laws very simple. Third, Sharia doesn't carry beheading for such acts.
 
Arabian Legend said:
No one is keeping indians from consuming alcohol in Saudi Arabia that is first. What these indians have done is alcohol trading after smuggling which both acts are illegal and against the law. When you are in a country, respect its laws very simple. Third, Sharia doesn't carry beheading for such acts.
Click to expand...

what is punishment for this crime ?
 
Arabian Legend said:
Sentence to jail for a short period of time and then deported them back to ''incredible India''.:lol:
Click to expand...

:D send them to incredible India where they can continue their thrraaaaaaa liquor . Do you know what is tharrraaaa?
 
Arabian Legend said:
No one is keeping indians from consuming alcohol in Saudi Arabia that is first. What these indians have done is alcohol trading after smuggling which both acts are illegal and against the law. When you are in a country, respect its laws very simple. Third, Sharia doesn't carry beheading for such acts.
Click to expand...
There is a saying here in India"Jaisa desh waisa living style". It means one has follow and respect the place and people living there where that person is moving to settle or to do business. That's the ultimate rule and law of land. So if some Indians are going against the law of Saudi land, law should take its own path and apply the same in equal and effective manner. Regarding smuggling it happens there because Muslims are banned to consume alcohol that's why they may be ordering from these smugglers. But its just my thought. Don't know true or not. Anyway smugglers always looks for profit no matter how they earn it.
 
Arabian Legend said:
No one is keeping indians from consuming alcohol in Saudi Arabia that is first. What these indians have done is alcohol trading after smuggling which both acts are illegal and against the law. When you are in a country, respect its laws very simple. Third, Sharia doesn't carry beheading for such acts.
Click to expand...
Is it trading the crime? From what I gather from the news they were selling cheap alcohol in costly packaging, with illegal additives to change color, and that is what got them into trouble.
 
RISING SUN said:
There is a saying here in India"Jaisa desh waisa living style". It means one has follow and respect the place and people living there where that person is moving to settle or to do business. That's the ultimate rule and law of land. So if some Indians are going against the law of Saudi land, law should take its own path and apply the same in equal and effective manner. Regarding smuggling it happens there because Muslims are banned to consume alcohol that's why they may be ordering from these smugglers. But its just my thought. Don't know true or not. Anyway smugglers always looks for profit no matter how they earn it.
Click to expand...

I got your point Sir.

You see in Saudi Arabia, foreigners have been given access to alcohol consumption but smuggling and trading is illegal. Many foreigners have engaged in such thing all were punished as per the law.

Kloitra said:
Is it trading the crime? From what I gather from the news they were selling cheap alcohol in costly packaging, with illegal additives to change color, and that is what got them into trouble.
Click to expand...

That's a plus and yes trading is illegal.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

ghazi52
Officials weed out marijuana ‘factory’ at DHA home
Replies
0
Views
482
ghazi52
ghazi52
_NOBODY_
Why Saudi Arabia’s economy needs sport
Replies
0
Views
176
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
beijingwalker
China's Huawei opens cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia in regional push
Replies
0
Views
382
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The SC
Blinken: Saudi Arabia Keeps Palestinians in Mind in Normalization Process
Replies
0
Views
331
The SC
The SC
Viet
Amkor unveils $1.6bn Vietnam chip factory for packaging, assembly
Replies
0
Views
251
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom