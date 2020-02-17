What's new

Indonesia Infrastructure Development- Updates & Discussion

This thread will be used to show infrastructure development in Indonesia.

Starting from current progress on Greater Jakarta Light Rapid Transit project which is worked by PT Adhi Karya (Persero). The project is mean to connect satellite cities around Jakarta (Bogor, Depok, Bekasi) with Jakarta by LRT system. First phase will be 43.3 km long with 18 stations. Second phase will add 41 more stations and currently under planning. If the second phase is finished, the LRT length will be 83.6 km.

LRT Greater Jakarta phase 1 updates January 2020

 
Sumatra Island.

Trans Sumatra High Way project. Section 4, Pekanbaru-Dumai. The project is worked by PT Hutama Karya (Persero). Trans Sumatra high way project is expected to finish in 2024 with has a length of 2000 km.

Up date on 9 January 2019


The section that has already been finished

 
Sport

Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). The biggest football stadium in Indonesia. The project is worked by PT Wika Gedung, a subsidiary of PT Wijaya Karya (Persero). The stadium will be bigger then GBK stadium that is also located in Jakarta that was used in the opening and closing of Asian Games 2018.

3 D Design


Progress February 2020.

 
Sport

Jakarta International Stadium (JIS). The biggest football stadium in Indonesia. The project is worked by PT Wika Gedung, a subsidiary of PT Wijaya Karya (Persero). The stadium will be bigger then GBK stadium that is also located in Jakarta that was used in the opening and closing of Asian Games 2018.

3 D Design


Progress February 2020.

Eight Major Water Dams to Be Completed in 2020
BY :ANTARA

Bendungan-Kuningan-courtesy-PUPR.jpg

Construction is ongoing at the Kuningan Dam in Kuningan, West Java. (Photo courtesy of PUPR)

FEBRUARY 20, 2020

Jakarta. The Public Works and Housing Ministry will complete construction on eight major water dams in 2020 as part of the National Strategic Program.

Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said in a press release on Thursday Indonesia's water supply is more than adequate at 2.7 trillion cubic meters per year. A total of 691 billion cubic meters are used every year, with 222 billion cubic meters per year being pumped into homes, animal farms and fisheries and also used for irrigation.

"We need water reservoirs to keep the water surplus. We collect water during the rainy season and pump it out of the reservoirs during the dry season. The dams and reservoirs are basically for water storage," Basuki said.

The eight dams to be completed in 2020 are located in Paselloreng in South Sulawesi, Ladongi in Southeast Sulawesi, Tapin in South Kalimantan, Way Sekampung in Lampung, Kuningan in West Java and three dams in East Java – Bendo in Ponorogo, Tukul in Pacitan and Gongseng in Bojonegoro.

Once the eight dams are completed, Indonesia will be able to store 408.89 million cubic meters of water every year.

The Paselloreng Dam was the first one to be completed this year. It occupies 1,892 hectares of land and has a capacity of 138 million cubic meters that can be used to irrigate 8,510 hectares of rice fields.

Construction on the dam was carried out by Wijaya Karya and Bumi Karsa in a Joint Operation (KSO) at a cost of Rp 753.4 billion ($55 million).

The Tukul Dam, which has a capacity of 8.68 million cubic meters to provide irrigation for 600 hectares of farmland and can pump raw water at a rate of 300 liters per second, is 76.2 percent complete.

Construction on the Tukul Dam began in 2013 with contractor Brantas Abipraya and will cost Rp 904 billion to complete.

The Gongseng Dam, where construction began in 2013, is now 76.03 percent complete. It will have a storage capacity of 22.43 million cubic meters.

Bendo Dam, which will have a capacity of 43.11 million cubic meters, is 70.97 percent complete. Construction on the dam has been carried out jointly by Wijaya Karya, Hutama Karya, and Nindya Karya at a total cost of Rp 1.080 trillion.

Construction on the Ladongi Dam began in 2016 and is now 71.22 percent complete. The dam will have a capacity of 45.94 million cubic meters and be able to provide enough water to irrigate 3,604 hectares of rice fields.

The Tapin Dam, which has a capacity of 56.77 million cubic meters, is 95 percent complete. Water from the dam will be used to irrigate 5,742 hectares of farmland in the Tapin District.

The Way Sekampung Dam will supply 68 million cubic meters of water per year to irrigate 55,373 hectares of farmland and another 17,334 hectares in the Rumbia Extension area. The dam is now 84.5 percent complete.

The 221-hectare Kuningan Dam, which will control water flow in the Cikaro River, will have a total capacity of 25.96 million cubic meters. Water from it will be used to irrigate 3,000 hectares of rice fields in Cileuweung, Kuningan District (1,000 hectares) and Jangkelok, Brebes District (2,000 hectares). The Kuningan Dam is now 97.5 percent complete.

https://jakartaglobe.id/news/eight-major-water-dams-to-be-completed-in-2020
 
Sumatra Island

Progress of Kayu Agung Highway (Palembang-Betung) April 2020.

Constructor: PT Waskita Karya (Persero)

 
Java Island

Trans Java highway. An highway with 1.150 km long and so far 933 km has been connected (based on April 2019 data).

725px-Trans_Java_Toll_Road_Map.svg.png


You can see that Java island is not as densely as people taught despite half of our 270 million people live in this island. Java island is a base for majority of Indonesia industry and paddy field.

 
SOE infrastructure development drives Indonesia's economy
  • Winny Tang
    The Jakarta Post
Jakarta / Mon, February 25, 2019 / 06:47 pm

2018_10_18_56552_1539835090._large.jpg

Illustration of a construction site. (Shutterstock/File)


Massive infrastructure projects by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have helped Indonesia improve its logistical performance, although the country still lags behind neighboring countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Under President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo administration, SOEs have in the past four years boosted their participation in infrastructure development to improve connectivity between land, air and sea. This year,1,794 kilometers of toll roads will be constructed, up from 1,254 km in the nine months of 2018.

“SOEs play a role as the agents of development, but they don’t necessarily have to lose money,” said Aloysius Kiik Ro, the SOE Ministry’s deputy for business restructuring and development.


So far, the trans-Java toll road, which spans from Merak Port in Banten to Surabaya in East Java, has been completed, reducing travel time by car from 14 hours to nine hours, he said.

In addition to shortening travel times and reducing logistics costs, the new toll roads also help open new job opportunities and drive economic activities.

Besides the trans-Java toll road, state-owned company Hutama Karya has been involved in the development of the trans-Sumatra toll road that spans from Aceh in the western tip of Sumatra to Bandar Lampung in the east. Some 2,700 km in length, it required a total investment of Rp 250 trillion (US$17.79 billion).

Hutama Karya president director Bintang Perbowo has said that this year, the company will allocate Rp 40 trillion for toll road construction. All the financing will be sourced from bank loans.

"The trans-Sumatra toll road, which is part of the Bakauheni-Palembang route, will be completed hopefully before the Idul Fitri holiday. The toll road can reduce travel time from 12 hours to six hours,” he said.

In addition to toll roads, the government has built 27 new commercial ports since 2015 to improve sea connectivity, as well as seven new airports in 2015-2017.

From year to year, the government increased infrastructure spending from Rp 388.3 trillion 2017 to Rp 410.7 trillion in 2018 and Rp 415 trillion in 2019, according to the 2019 state budget.

According to the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) released by the World Bank, Indonesia climbed 17 spots from the 63rd position in 2016 to 46th in 2018. The LPI measures a country’s logistics supply chain.

Despite the improvement, Indonesia still lags behind its neighboring countries; Singapore ranked seventh, Thailand 32nd, Vietnam 39th and Malaysia 41st in 2018.

Infrastructure development plays a crucial role in boosting Indonesia’s competitiveness in the region. But observers have pointed out that the effort cannot be made by SOEs alone, because the projects have to be financed by many alternative sources, partly by bank loans from state-owned banks.

According to Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) risk management director Bob Tyasika Ananta, state-owned banks disbursed Rp 330.2 trillion in loans for infrastructure projects in 2018. They included Rp 182.3 trillion from Bank Mandiri, Rp 110.6 trillion from Bank BNI and Rp 37.3 trillion from Bank BRI.

However, the contribution from state-owned banks are not enough to finance massive infrastructure projects and banks have limitations. The challenges that banks are facing include the discrepancy between their ability to provide funds and infrastructure financing needs, which are normally long term or more than 10 years on average.

Responding to these challenges, Aloysius said the government has called on SOEs to find alternative sources of funding, such as cross-border securitization and the issuance of green bonds.

https://www.thejakartapost.com/news...structure-development-drives-ris-economy.html
 
Kalimantan Island.

Balang island bridge (1.800 meter). Builder PT Adhi Karya (Persero), PT Hutama Karya (Persero), PT Bangun Cipta Constructor. Underconstruction, expected to be finished in 2021.


The bridge is important since it will link the port into an industrial complex and also link Balikpapan city into Penajam which will be Indonesia new capital city.

Balikpapan is a seaport city in East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Located on the east coast of the island of Borneo (Kalimantan), the city is the financial centre of Kalimantan and the main gateway to the new capital of Indonesia.[4][5][6] Balikpapan is the city with the largest economy in Kalimantan with an estimated 2016 GDP at Rp 73.18 trillion.[7] The city has both the busiest airport and seaport in Kalimantan, namely Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Airport and Port of Semayang. With a population of 645,727 as of 2018, Balikpapan is the second most populous city in East Kalimantan, after Samarinda.[8] Balikpapan has been consistently ranked as one of the most liveable cities in Indonesia.[9][10]
 
Just for the one curious what Persero means, it means state owned companies.
 
Patimban Deep Sea Port

Patimban Deep Sea Port is an under construction sea port at Subang, West Java, Indonesia. It is located about 70 kilometers from the Karawang Industrial Estate and 145 kilometers from the city center of capital Jakarta, where many Japanese industrial firms, particularly automotive manufacturers operate. The port comprises a total area of 654 hectares in which 300 hectares will be specialized for intermodal containers and vehicle terminals while the remaining 354 hectares will be used as a back-up area. First stage of the port development is expected to complete by June 2020, which will be fully finished by 2027.[1]


History and Development
The deep sea port was planned to build at Cilamaya, but that was too close to an oil and gas field operated by Pertamina. It was decided to shift the location at Patimban in 2015.[2][3] There is already a small operating sea port at Patimban. Patimban Port would complement Tanjung Priok Port in the future. Patimban port is declared as a National Strategic Project to expedite the construction.[4]

Total cost of the project is estimated to cost Rp 43 trillion (US$3.29 billion) and the first phase of its construction will cost Rp 17 trillion (US$1.5 billion). Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced it was ready to sign a loan agreement with the government of Indonesia to finance the project.[5] The port is being built by a consortium of five companies: Japan's Penta-Ocean Construction, TOA Corporation, Rinkai Nissan Construction and Indonesian state-owned construction companies PT Wijaya Karya and PT Pembangunan Perumahan.

The port will be able to handle containers of 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) when the first stage is completed in 2020. The capacity will be expanded to 5.5 million TEUs in the second stage and then to 7.5 million TEUs in the final stage by 2027, which is half the capacity of Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok Port, the busiest port of Indonesia.[6]

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

104384450_706641313453251_6523529922007008191_n.jpg

103872145_258462395485581_1848240149511434441_n.jpg


Access Road

 
Sport, Papua Province

Papua Bangkit Stadium. Builder: PT Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero)

 
Biggest Indonesian Port, Tanjung Priok Port. Location: Jakarta

Port of Tanjung Priok

Port of Tanjung Priok (Indonesian: Pelabuhan Tanjung Priok) is the busiest and most advanced Indonesian seaport,[2] handling more than 50% of Indonesia's trans-shipment cargo traffic. The port is located at Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, which is operated by Indonesian state owned PT Pelindo II. The port loaded and unloaded 6.2 million, 6.92 million, and 7.8 million TEUs of cargo during 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively, out of a total capacity of about 8 million TEUs.[3] The container port ranked as 22nd busiest in the world by Lloyd's One Hundred Ports 2019.[4]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_of_Tanjung_Priok

 

